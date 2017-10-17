Principles of Railway Location and Design
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Railway Location and Design examines classification and classing methods of railway networks and expresses theories and methods of railway route selection and design. Railway networks represent modal transfer, which significantly alleviates traffic congestion and pollution The book introduces capacity enhancing methods for existing railways and implementation plans and technical conditions for improving existing passenger railways, building new high speed railways and developing heavy haul railways.
The book covers ten areas of unfavorable geological conditions including slide areas, debris flow areas and earthquake areas. Practical solutions with detailed presentations have been provided. This valuable reference book summarizes and extracts the high speed railway route selection design. The book covers basic principles and methods by referring to research data of high speed railway technology in China and other countries, as well as engineering practice data.
Key Features
- Provides classification and classing methods of railway networks, integrated with principles and methods of railway route selection and design
- Describes enhancing methods for existing railways, and an implementation plan for existing passenger railways, new high speed railways and heavy haul railways
- Presents route selection principles and methods for regions with bad geological conditions, including landslide, debris flow and earthquake
Readership
Scientific researchers, engineering technicians and managerial staff engaged in railway engineering, and graduate students and doctoral candidates majoring in railway engineering and rail transit engineering
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Railway Transport Capacity and Construction Standards
3. Traction Calculation of Train Work
4. Railway Plane and Profile
5. Railway Location
6. Technical and Economic Comparison of Schemes
7. Railway Station Design
8. Enhancement of Railway Transport Capacity
9. Design of Existing Railway Reformation and double line construction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 646
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134887
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128134870
About the Author
Sirong Yi
Yi Sirong, Professor of Southwest Jiaotong University, has long been committed to academic instruction and scientific research on high-speed railway planning and route design. She is now overseeing as a program director a program in railway route design, which won the honour of National Premium Program of China in 2005. She is the leader of an academic instruction team in railway engineering program which was awarded as a National-level Academic Instruction Team.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Civil Engineering, Southwest Jiaotong University