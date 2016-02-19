Principles of Quantum Electrodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230658, 9781483275864

Principles of Quantum Electrodynamics

1st Edition

Authors: Walter E. Thirring
Editors: H. S. W. Massey
eBook ISBN: 9781483275864
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 250
Description

Principles of Quantum Electrodynamics concentrates on one of the best understood parts of quantum field theory, quantum electrodynamics. It emphasizes the physical basis of the theory and avoids purely mathematical details. For this reason, the book should not be taken as a handbook of field theory, but rather as a compendium of the most characteristic and interesting results which have been obtained up to now. The book is organized into four parts. Part I develops the general mathematical framework, covering units and orders of magnitude, classical electrodynamics, and the general formalism of the quantum theory of fields. Part II deals with free fields. It examines some problems concerning the physical interpretation of the theory and asks whether the quantization procedure adopted actually introduces quantum characteristics and, if so, how these are expressed by the formalism. It also investigates the expectation values of more complicated expressions. Part III examines the effects of a mechanism which produces the particles under consideration; i.e., an external source of the fields. Part IV deals with quantum fields in interaction. The focus is on the case of a quantized electromagnetic field, the source of which is a quantized Dirac field.

Table of Contents


Foreword to the German Edition

Foreword to the English Edition

Notation

Part I. General Introduction

1. Units and Orders of Magnitude

A. Structure of Atoms

B. Emission of Photons

C. Scattering of Particles

D. Quantum Effects of the Electric Field

2. Classical Electrodynamics

3. The General Formalism of the Quantum Theory of Fields

Part II. Free Fields

4. General Discussion

5. Special Fields

6. Matrix Elements

7. Fluctuation Phenomena

Part III. Fields with External Sources

8. General Formula

9. Emission of Light

10. The Dirac Field in an External Electric Field

11. The Limitations of Measurability

Part IV. Interacting Fields

12. General Orientation

13. Scattering Processes

14. Renormalization Theory

15. Higher Order Corrections

16. Outlook

Appendixes

Appendix I

Appendix II

Problems

Solutions

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1958
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483275864

Walter E. Thirring

H. S. W. Massey

