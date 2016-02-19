Principles of Quantum Chemistry focuses on the application of quantum mechanics in physical models and experiments of chemical systems.

This book describes chemical bonding and its two specific problems — bonding in complexes and in conjugated organic molecules. The very basic theory of spectroscopy is also considered. Other topics include the early development of quantum theory; particle-in-a-box; general formulation of the theory of quantum mechanics; and treatment of angular momentum in quantum mechanics. The examples of solutions of Schroedinger equations; approximation methods in quantum chemistry; symmetry in chemistry; and molecular-orbital theory are also covered.

This publication is recommended for students taking undergraduate and graduate courses in quantum chemistry.