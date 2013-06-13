Principles of Pulmonary Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455725328, 9781455725342

Principles of Pulmonary Medicine

6th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Steven Weinberger Barbara Cockrill Jess Mandel
Paperback ISBN: 9781455725328
eBook ISBN: 9781455725342
eBook ISBN: 9780323296809
eBook ISBN: 9780323296793
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

Principles of Pulmonary Medicine helps you master the foundations of pulmonary medicine without being overwhelmed! This concise, easy-to-read medical reference book correlates basic science principles with the radiologic, pathologic, and clinical aspects of respiratory disease to provide an integrated, accessible approach to the study of pulmonary medicine.

Key Features

  • Focus on the clinical aspects and treatment of specific pulmonary and respiratory diseases, and understand the anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology relevant to major pulmonary disorders.
  • Apply the material to real-life practice with case-based pulmonology questions covering topics including pulmonary function tests, physiologic data, and results of arterial blood gas testing.

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology: The Basics

2. Presentation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease

3. Evaluation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease

4. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Airways

5. Asthma

6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

7. Miscellaneous Airway Diseases

8. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Parenchyma

9. Overview of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases

10. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases Associated with Known Etiologic Agents

11. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases of Unknown Etiology

12. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Vasculature

13. Pulmonary Embolism

14. Pulmonary Hypertension

15. Pleural Disease

16. Mediastinal Disease

17. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Neural, Muscular, and Chest Wall Interactions with the Lungs

18. Disorders of Ventilatory Control

19. Disorders of the Respiratory Pump

20. Lung Cancer: Etiologic and Pathologic Aspects

21. Lung Cancer: Clinical Aspects

22. Lung Defense Mechanisms

23. Pneumonia

24. Tuberculosis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria

25. Miscellaneous Infections Due to Fungi and Pneumocystis

26. Pulmonary Complications in the Immunocompromised Host

27. Classification and Pathophysiologic Aspects of Respiratory Failure

28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

29. Management of Respiratory Failure

Appendix A: Sample Problems Using Respiratory Equations

Appendix B: Pulmonary Function Tests: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems

Appendix C: Arterial Blood Gases: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems

About the Author

Steven Weinberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, American College of Physicians; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Senior Lecturer on Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Barbara Cockrill

Affiliations and Expertise

Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Jess Mandel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California

