Principles of Pulmonary Medicine
6th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Principles of Pulmonary Medicine helps you master the foundations of pulmonary medicine without being overwhelmed! This concise, easy-to-read medical reference book correlates basic science principles with the radiologic, pathologic, and clinical aspects of respiratory disease to provide an integrated, accessible approach to the study of pulmonary medicine.
Key Features
- Focus on the clinical aspects and treatment of specific pulmonary and respiratory diseases, and understand the anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology relevant to major pulmonary disorders.
- Apply the material to real-life practice with case-based pulmonology questions covering topics including pulmonary function tests, physiologic data, and results of arterial blood gas testing.
Table of Contents
1. Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology: The Basics
2. Presentation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease
3. Evaluation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease
4. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Airways
5. Asthma
6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
7. Miscellaneous Airway Diseases
8. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Parenchyma
9. Overview of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases
10. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases Associated with Known Etiologic Agents
11. Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases of Unknown Etiology
12. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Vasculature
13. Pulmonary Embolism
14. Pulmonary Hypertension
15. Pleural Disease
16. Mediastinal Disease
17. Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Neural, Muscular, and Chest Wall Interactions with the Lungs
18. Disorders of Ventilatory Control
19. Disorders of the Respiratory Pump
20. Lung Cancer: Etiologic and Pathologic Aspects
21. Lung Cancer: Clinical Aspects
22. Lung Defense Mechanisms
23. Pneumonia
24. Tuberculosis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
25. Miscellaneous Infections Due to Fungi and Pneumocystis
26. Pulmonary Complications in the Immunocompromised Host
27. Classification and Pathophysiologic Aspects of Respiratory Failure
28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
29. Management of Respiratory Failure
Appendix A: Sample Problems Using Respiratory Equations
Appendix B: Pulmonary Function Tests: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems
Appendix C: Arterial Blood Gases: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 13th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455725328
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725342
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296809
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296793
About the Author
Steven Weinberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, American College of Physicians; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Senior Lecturer on Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Barbara Cockrill
Affiliations and Expertise
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Jess Mandel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California