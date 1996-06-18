Principles of Precambrian Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122897702, 9780080539690

Principles of Precambrian Geology

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780080539690
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122897702
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th June 1996
Page Count: 327
Description

Principles of Precambrian Geologyis an update to the 1991 book, Precambrian Geology: The Dynamic Evolution of the Continental Crust, by the same author. The new edition covers the same topics in a more concise and accessible format and is replete with explanatory figures, tables, and illustrations. The book serves as a modern comprehensive statement on the Earth's Precambrian crust, covering the main aspects of distribution, lithiostratigraphy, age, and petrogenesis of Precambrian rocks by continent within the context of the Earth's evolving continental crust. Principles of Precambrian Geology provides a suitable framework for assessing various Earth dynamic and biospheric hypotheses, including the modern plate tectonic paradigm and the Gaian hypothesis. Despite the concise format, the new edition provides extensive updated references to support the information presented. It is designed to serve the needs of student, teacher, explorationist and general student of the continental crust.

Key Features

  • Updated to provide more concise accessible information
  • Extensive illustrations, tabulations, and maps
  • Provides a framework for assessing recent hypothesis on Earth dynamics
  • Covers main aspects of distribution, lithostratigraphy, age, and protogenesis of Precambrian rocks

Readership

Advanced undergraduates and graduates on courses of Precambrian, Regional or Historical Geology and professional geologists in government and industry needing knowledge of the evolution of the continental crust.

Table of Contents

(Chapter Headings): Distribution and Tectonic Setting of Precambrian Crust. Archean Crust. Early Proterozoic Crust. Mid-Proterozoic Crust. Late Proterozoic Crust. Evolution of the Continental Crust. Subject Index.

Distribution and Tectonic Setting of Precambrian Crust: Introduction. Global Distribution. Radiometric Dating. Orogenies and Tectonic Cycles. Precambrian Classification Scheme. Geologic Setting by Craton. Archean Crust: Introduction. Cathaysian Craton. Siberian Craton. East European Craton. Greenland Shield (North American Craton). South American Craton. African Craton: Southern Africa. African Craton: Central Africa. African Craton: West African Craton and Trans-Saharan Mobile Belt. IndianCraton. Australian Craton. Early Proterozoic Crust: Introduction. Cathaysian Craton. Siberian Craton. East European Craton. Greenland Shield (North American Craton). North American Craton (Less Greenland Shield). South American Craton. African Craton: Southern Africa. African Craton: Central (Equatorial) Africa. African Craton: Northwest Africa. African Craton: Northeast Africa and Arabia. Indian Craton. Australian Craton. Antarctic Craton. Mid-Proterozoic Crust: Introduction. Cathaysian Craton. Siberian Craton. East European Craton. Greenland Shield (North American Craton). North American Craton (Less Greenland Shield). South American Craton. African Craton: Southern Africa. African Craton: Southern Africa. African Craton: Central Africa. African Craton: Northern Africa. Indian Craton. Australian Craton. Antarctic Craton. Late Proterozoic Crust: Introduction. Cathaysian Craton. Siberian Craton. East European Craton. Greenland Shield (North American Craton). North American Craton (Less Greenland Shield). South American Craton. African Craton: Southern Africa. African Craton: Central Africa. African Craton: Northwest Africa. African Craton: Northeast Africa. Indian Craton. Australian Craton. Antarctic Craton. Evolution of the Continental Crust: Introduction. Endogenous Processes and Products. Summary Crustal Development by Stage. Preferred Model for the Evolution of the Continental Crust. References. Subject Index.

About the Author

Alan Goodwin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto

Reviews

"Goodwin does a superb job of presenting the basic geologic, geochronologic, and correlative data for each geologic province,...Principles of Precambrian Geology does a good job of meeting its goal of providing a detailed inventory of Precambrian geologic provinces and problems...Principles of Precambrian Geology will probably be a standard reference for many years." --Timothy M. Kusky, Boston University, GSA TODAY

Ratings and Reviews

