Principles of Plant Disease Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122691805, 9780080918303

Principles of Plant Disease Management

1st Edition

Authors: William Fry
eBook ISBN: 9780080918303
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122691805
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
10600.00
9010.00
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
10600.00
9010.00
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles of Plant Disease Management is intended to provide a substantive treatment of plant disease management for graduate and undergraduate students in which theoretical and practical elements are combined. Reference is made to specific diseases and control practices to illustrate basic principles or strategies. The section on epidemiology includes a chapter in which arthropod vectors (aphids, leafhoppers, whiteflies, Coleoptera and mites) are briefly discussed, and the section on control includes references to the use of crop varieties with resistance to such vectors, and also contains information on mechanical, cultural, biological and chemical measures that contribute to vector control.

Key Features

  • The technology of disease management is presented according to epidemiological principles
  • Sections on diagnosis, epidemiology, environmental factors, disease forecasting, disease control (exclusion, physical, chemical and biological), plant resistance, cultural modifications to suppress epidemics, effects of chemicals and their major groups and uses, and examples of disease management in practice are included
  • A bibliography and index are appended

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Disease Management

The Need for Disease Management

Disease Management in Perspective

A Guide to Plant Disease Management in Agricultural Systems

Selected References

2 Diagnosis

Introduction

Systematic Approach to Diagnosis

Procedures for Diagnosis of Diseases Induced by Biotic Agents

Procedures for Diagnosis of Disorders Induced by Abiotic Influences

Concluding Comments

Selected References

3 Epidemiology: Dynamics of Interacting Pathogen and Host Populations

Introduction

Pathogen Reproduction and Epidemic Development

Models of Epidemic Development

Models and Disease Management Strategies

Concluding Comments

Selected References

4 Epidemiology: Influence of the Biotic Environment

Pathogen-Vector Relationships

Aphids

Leafhoppers

Other Arthropods

Nematodes

Fungi

Nonvector-Pathogen Relationships

Concluding Remarks

Selected References

5 Effect of the Physical Environment

Introduction

Moisture Effects

Temperature Effects

Chemicals

Concluding Comments

Selected References

6 Disease Forecasting: Epidemiological Considerations

Epidemiological Bases of Disease Forecasts

Forecasts Based on Initial Inoculum or Initial Disease

Forecasts Based on Secondary Inoculum

Forecasts Based on Both Initial Inoculum and Secondary Cycles

Implementation of Disease Forecasts

Concluding Comments

Selected References

7 Exclusion to Reduce the Amount of Initial Inoculum

Quarantines

Use of Pathogen-Free Propagating Material

Cultural Techniques to Suppress Initial Pathogen Populations

Concluding Comments

Selected References

8 Physical and Chemical Techniques to Suppress Initial Disease

Introduction

Physical Techniques to Reduce Initial Inoculum

Physical Techniques to Suppress the Efficacy of Initial Inoculum

Chemical Treatments to Suppress Initial Disease

Concluding Comments

Selected References

9 Biocontrol

Introduction

Natural Biocontrol

Introduction of Antagonists

Modification of the Environment

Conclusions

Selected References

10 Plant Resistance: Effects and Mechanisms

Effects of Plant Resistance on Pathogen Development

Epidemiological Efforts of Plant Resistance

Problems Attributable to Pathogen Variation

Mechanisms of Resistance

Concluding Comments

Selected References

11 Use of Plant Resistance

Resistance That Has a Large Effect

Resistance That Has a Small Effect (Rate-Reducing)

Use of Resistance to Pathogen Vectors

Concluding Comments

Selected References

12 Cultural Modifications to Suppress the Rate of Epidemic Development

Modification of the Physical Environment

Repulsion of Vectors

Concluding Comments

Selected References

13 Effects of Chemicals in Reducing the Rate of Disease Development

Extent of Chemical Use

Factors That Influence the Need for Chemical Application

Effects of Chemicals

Side Effects of Disease Management Chemicals

Application Considerations

Chemicals and Society

Concluding Comments

Selected References

14 Major Groups and Uses of Chemicals in Suppressing the Rate of Disease Development

Inorganic Chemicals

Organometallic Fungicides

Organic Protectants

Organic Systemics

Oils and Surfactants

Insecticides

Concluding Comments

Selected References

15 Disease Management in Practice

Celery in Florida

Corn in the Midwest

Potatoes in the Northeast

Peaches in South Carolina

Cotton in California

Concluding Comments

Selected References

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918303
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122691805

About the Author

William Fry

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.