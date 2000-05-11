Principles of Perioperative Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443062513

Principles of Perioperative Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Hind Paul Wicker
Paperback ISBN: 9780443062513
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th May 2000
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Framework of Perioperative Care. Principles of Safe Practice in the Perioperative Environment. Education for Practice. Perioperative Communication. Quality Assurance in Perioperative Care. Perioperative Risk Management. Accountability and the Law in Perioperative Care. Ethical Issues in Perioperative Care. Changing Roles/Titles in the Perioperative Environment. Evidence Based Care in the Perioperative Environment. Budgeting. Information Technology. Recruitment and Retention Issues. Excellence in Perioperative Practice.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443062513

About the Author

Martin Hind

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Critical Care, Institute of Health and Community Studies, Bournemouth, UK

Paul Wicker

Affiliations and Expertise

Programme Leader, Operating Department Practice, Edge Hill College of Higher Education, Liverpool; Past Editor of the British Journal of Perioperative Nursing; Past Chairman, Editorial Board, National Association of Theatre Nurses; External Examiner, University of Teeside, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.