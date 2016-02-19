Principles of Optical Fiber Measurements focuses on the optical fiber systems, which are being added to the telephone networks of various countries around the world. This book explores the significance of optical fiber systems in the increasing variety of fiber-related products on the market.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the fiber fabrication process with emphasis on the method of measurements to reduce fiber loss in the field of optical communication. This text then examines the special methods to measure extremely low dispersion in single-mode fibers. Other chapters consider the measurement requirements of commercial fiber manufacturers to allow them to specify their products as well as for fiber users to verify that they get what they expect. The final chapter deals with the various measurement methods for determining the V value of fibers as well as the geometrical dimensions of fibers and preforms. This book is a valuable resource for specialists and readers who desire a better understanding of fiber specifications.