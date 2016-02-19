Principles of Optical Fiber Measurements
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Optical Fiber Measurements focuses on the optical fiber systems, which are being added to the telephone networks of various countries around the world. This book explores the significance of optical fiber systems in the increasing variety of fiber-related products on the market.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the fiber fabrication process with emphasis on the method of measurements to reduce fiber loss in the field of optical communication. This text then examines the special methods to measure extremely low dispersion in single-mode fibers. Other chapters consider the measurement requirements of commercial fiber manufacturers to allow them to specify their products as well as for fiber users to verify that they get what they expect. The final chapter deals with the various measurement methods for determining the V value of fibers as well as the geometrical dimensions of fibers and preforms. This book is a valuable resource for specialists and readers who desire a better understanding of fiber specifications.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. A Preliminary Overview
1.1 Background
1.2 The Structures of Fibers
1.3 Single-Mode and Multimode Fibers
1.4 Graded-Index Fibers
1.5 Fiber Loss
1.6 Dispersion in Multimode Fibers
1.7 Dispersion in Single-Mode Fibers
References
2. Fundamentals
2.1 Ray Optics
2.2 The WKB Method
2.3 Weakly Guided Modes
2.4 Loss Mechanisms
2.5 Dispersion
References
3. The Transverse Backscattering Method
3.1 Refractive Index of Bare and Step-Index Fibers
3.2 Measurement of Outer Fiber Diameter
3.3 Measurement of Elliptical Deformation
3.4 Measurement of Jacket Eccentricity
References
4. Refractive Index Profiling Methods
4.1 The Reflection Method
4.2 The Near-Field Method
4.3 The Refraction Method
4.4 Interferometric Slab Method
4.5 The Transverse Interferometric Method (TIM)
4.6 The Refraction Angle Method
4.7 The Focusing Method
4.8 Generalization to Elliptical Cores
References
5. Loss Measurements
5.1 Launching Light into Fibers
5.2 The Calorimetric Method
5.3 Scattering Loss Measurements
5.4 The Cut-Back Method
5.5 Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)
5.6 Differential Mode Losses
References
6. Dispersion Measurements
6.1 Time Domain Measurements
6.2 Frequency Domain Measurements
6.3 Differential Mode Delay
6.4 Intermodal Dispersion Computed from Index Profiles
6.5 Profile Dispersion
References
7. Measurements of Fiber and Preform Geometry
7.1 V Value of Single-Mode Fibers
7.2 Fiber Diameter Measurements
7.3 Measurements of Fiber Geometry
7.4 Preform Diagnostics
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153690