Principles of Nucleic Acid Structure - 1st Edition

Principles of Nucleic Acid Structure

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Neidle
Paperback ISBN: 9780123695079
eBook ISBN: 9780080553528
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2007
Page Count: 302
Description

This unique and practical resource provides the most complete and concise summary of underlying principles and approaches to studying nucleic acid structure, including discussion of x-ray crystallography, NMR, molecular modelling, and databases. Its focus is on a survey of structures especially important for biomedical research and pharmacological applications. To aid novices, Principles of Nucleic Acid Structure includes an introduction to technical lingo used to describe nucleic acid structure and conformations (roll, slide, twist, buckle, etc.). This completely updated edition features expanded coverage of the latest advances relevant to recognition of DNA and RNA by small molecules and proteins. In particular, the reader will find extensive new discussions on: RNA folding, ribosome structure and antibiotic interactions, DNA quadruplexes, DNA and RNA protein complexes, and short interfering RNA (siRNA). This handy guide ends with a complete list of resources, including relevant online databases and software.

Key Features

  • Completely updated with expanded discussion of topics such as RNA folding, ribosome structure and antibiotic interactions, DNA quadruplexes, DNA and RNA protein complexes, and short interfering RNA (siRNA)
  • Includes a complete list of resources, including relevant online databases and software
  • Defines technical lingo for novices

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, as well as for advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying nucleic acid structure and function.

Table of Contents

Methods for Studying Nucleic Acid Structure. The building-blocks of DNA and RNA. DNA Structure as Observed in Fibres and Crystals. DNA-DNA recognition: non-standard and higher-order DNA structures. Principles of small molecule-DNA Recognition. The RNA structural world. Principles of Protein-DNA Recognition.

About the Author

Stephen Neidle

Stephen Neidle

Stephen Neidle, DSc, PhD, ARCS, FRSC, Director of Cancer Research UK Biomolecular Structure Group, Director of the Centre for Cancer Medicines, Professor of Chemical Biology, The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK

Reviews

Review of the previous edition:
"Stephen Neidle's excellent new introductory textbook will prove to be very timely, and provides a calm, balanced and objective study of the major advances." --Crystallography News

