Principles of Neuromusculoskeletal Treatment and Management - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702067198, 9780702067204

Principles of Neuromusculoskeletal Treatment and Management

3rd Edition

A Handbook for Therapists

Editors: Nicola Petty Kieran Barnard
eBook ISBN: 9780702067204
eBook ISBN: 9780702067211
eBook ISBN: 9780702067181
Paperback ISBN: 9780702067198
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2017
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

FOREWORD
PREFACE
CONTRIBUTORS
1 INTRODUCTION
Section 1
PRINCIPLES OF TISSUE MANAGEMENT
2 FUNCTION AND DYSFUNCTION OF JOINTS
3 PRINCIPLES OF JOINT TREATMENT
4 FUNCTION AND DYSFUNCTION OF MUSCLE AND TENDON
5 PRINCIPLES OF MUSCLE AND TENDON TREATMENT
6 FUNCTION AND DYSFUNCTION OF NERVE
7 PRINCIPLES OF NERVE TREATMENT
Section 2
PRINCIPLES OF PATIENT MANAGEMENT
8 UNDERSTANDING AND MANAGING PERSISTENT PAIN
9 PRINCIPLES OF COMMUNICATION AND ITS APPLICATION TO CLINICAL REASONING
10 PRINCIPLES OF EXERCISE REHABILITATION
INDEX

Description

Now in its third edition, this core textbook continues to provide a comprehensive, evidence-enhanced guide to the principles of treatment and management of the musculoskeletal system. Nicola Petty is joined by Kieran Barnard in editing this new edition which also sees an expanded number of specialist clinicians and academics contributing individual chapters. Principles of Musculoskeletal Treatment and Management provides both students and experienced practitioners with an invaluable guide to the principles applied in contemporary musculoskeletal therapy.

Key Features

    • Provides theory and research knowledge to underpin treatment and management strategies for patients with musculoskeletal conditions
    •  Provides a rationale to support clinical decision-making
    • Offers an up-to-date evidence-enhanced approach to patient treatment and management
    • Emphasizes the importance of communication and clinical reasoning, as well as hands-on and rehabilitation skills

    About the Editors

    Nicola Petty Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Centre for Health Research, School of Health Sciences, College of Life, Health and Physical Sciences, University of Brighton, Eastbourne, UK

    Kieran Barnard Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Extended Scope Physiotherapist, Hip and Knee Clinical Lead, Sussex MSK Partnership (NHS), Brighton, UK; Private Practitioner, Flex Physiotherapy, Horsham, UK

