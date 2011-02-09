Principles of Neuromusculoskeletal Treatment and Management
2nd Edition
A Handbook for Therapists with PAGEBURST Access
1 Introduction
Nicola J Petty
2 Function and dysfunction of joint
Anne O’Connor, Karen McCreesh
3 Principles of joint treatment
Karen McCreesh, Anne O’Connor
4 Function and dysfunction of muscle
Laura Finucane
5 Principles of muscle treatment
Laura Finucane
6 Function and dysfunction of nerve
Kieran Barnard, Colette Ridehalgh
7 Principles of nerve treatment
Colette Ridehalgh, Kieran Barnard
8 Principles of managing pain
Chris Murphy
9 Principles of patient management
Ann Moore
Fully updated and revised for a second edition, this textbook offers a comprehensive, evidence-based guide to the treatment and management of the neuromusculoskeletal system, providing vital support for both students and experienced therapists. As with the previous edition the text deals with function and dysfunction of joints, muscles and nerves offering treatment options in all cases. Underpinning theory and research is used extensively to explain the clinical use of each treatment option.
This new edition has benefited from the author – Nicola Petty – becoming editor and enabling leading clinicians and academics to contribute to the text which now offers a broader range of perspectives.
- Provides critical knowledge and theory that underpins clinical practice and decision-making
- Guides the reader through the various options available for patient management drawing a solid evidence base
- Emphasizes the importance of hands on skill, as well as communication and clinical reasoning skills
- Templated structure throughout creates an accessible tool for use in teaching and practice
- Revised drawings in 2-colour provide the reader with enhanced visual learning tools
Nicola Petty Author
Associate Professor, Centre for Health Research, School of Health Sciences, College of Life, Health and Physical Sciences, University of Brighton, Eastbourne, UK