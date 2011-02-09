Principles of Neuromusculoskeletal Treatment and Management

Printed book plus Pageburst™ access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst™ enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. Pageburst™ frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.

Fully updated and revised for a second edition, this textbook offers a comprehensive, evidence-based guide to the treatment and management of the neuromusculoskeletal system, providing vital support for both students and experienced therapists. As with the previous edition the text deals with function and dysfunction of joints, muscles and nerves offering treatment options in all cases. Underpinning theory and research is used extensively to explain the clinical use of each treatment option.

This new edition has benefited from the author – Nicola Petty – becoming editor and enabling leading clinicians and academics to contribute to the text which now offers a broader range of perspectives.