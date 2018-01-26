Principles of Neurological Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323431408, 9780323461283

Principles of Neurological Surgery

4th Edition

Authors: Richard Ellenbogen Laligam Sekhar Neil Kitchen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323431408
eBook ISBN: 9780323461283
eBook ISBN: 9780323461276
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th January 2018
Page Count: 848
Description

Perfect for anyone considering or training in this challenging specialty, Principles of Neurological Surgery, 4th Edition, by Drs. Richard G. Ellenbogen, Laligam N. Sekhar, and Neil Kitchen, provides a clear, superbly illustrated introduction to all aspects of neurosurgery–from general principles to specific techniques. Thorough updates from leading authors ensure that you’ll stay abreast of the latest advances in every area of neurosurgery, including pre- and post-operative patient care, neuroradiology, pediatric neurosurgery, neurovascular surgery, trauma surgery, spine surgery, oncology, pituitary adenomas, cranial base neurosurgery, image-guided neurosurgery, treatment of pain, epilepsy surgery, and much more.

Key Features

  • Offers comprehensive coverage without being encyclopedic – just the right amount of information for those in training or who need an introduction to the field.

  • Provides a strong visual understanding of the essentials of neurosurgery with abundant high-quality illustrations, including imaging, pathology, clinical and operative photographs, surgical line drawings, diagrams, tables, and figures.

  • Presents information in an easy-to-understand, well-written manner, helping you quickly grasp the principles and problems of today’s neurosurgery.

Table of Contents

Ellenbogen: Principles Neurological Surgery, 4th

　

Section 1: General Overview

1. Landmarks in the History of Neurosurgery

2. Challenges in Global Neurosurgery

3. Pearls for Clinical Evaluation of the Nervous System

4. Principles of Modern Neuroimaging

5. Neuro Anesthesia and Monitoring for Cranial and Complex Spinal Surgery

6. Surgical Positioning, Navigation, Important Surgical Tools, Craniotomy and Closure of Cranial and Spinal Wounds

Section 2: Pediatric Neurosurgery

7. Spinal Dysraphism and Tethered Spinal Cord

8. Hydrocephalus in Children

9. Diagnosis and Surgical Options for Craniosynostosis

10. The Chiari Malformations and Syringohydromyelia

11. Posterior Fossa and Brainstem Tumors in Children

12. Craniopharyngiomas

13. All Other Brain Tumors in Pediatrics　　

14. Pediatric Vascular Disease and Stroke

Section 3: Vascular Neurosurgery

15. Medical and Surgical Treatment of Cerebrovascular Occlusive Disease

16. Intracranial Aneurysms, Gen Principles of Management (Ruptured and Unruptured)

17. Surgery for Anterior Circulation Aneurysms

18. Surgery for Posterior Circulation Aneurysms

19. Complex Intracranial Aneurysms and Bypasses for Aneurysms

20. Vascular Malformations (Arteriovenous Malformations and Rual Arteriovenous Fistulas)

21. Cavernous Malformations of the Brain and Spinal Cord

22. Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage

23. Endovascular Treatment of Acute Stroke and Occlusive Cerebrovascular Disease

24. Endovascular Treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms

Section 4: Trauma

25. Surgical Management of Closed Head Injury

26. Critical Care Management of Neurosurgical Patients

27. Penetrating Brain Injury

28. Traumatic Skull and Facial Fractures

Section 5: The Spine

29. Injuries to the Cervical Spine

30. Thoracolumbar Spine Fractures

31. Intradural Extramedullary and Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors

32. Treatment of Spinal Metastatic Tumors

33. Spinal Cord Injury

34. Craniovertebral Junction: A Reappraisal

35. Degenerative Spine Disease (Cervical)

36. Degenerative Spine Disease (ThoracoLumbar)

37. Pediatric and Adult Scoliosis

Section 6: Tumors

38. High-Grade Gliomas

39. Low-Grade Gliomas

40. Metastatic Brain Tumors　　

41. Convexity, And Parasagittal vs. Skull Base Meningiomas

42. Tumors of the Pineal Region

43. Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors

44. Pituitary Tumors: Diagnosis and Management

45. Endoscopic Approaches to Ventricular Tumors and Colloid Cysts

46. Microsurgical Approaches to the Ventricular System

47. Base Tumors: Evaluation and Microsurgery

48. Endoscopic Approaches to Skull Base Lesions

49. Jugular Foramen Tumors: Paraganglioma and Schwannoma

Section 7: Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy

50. Application of Current Radiation Delivery Systems and Radiobiology

51. Radiosurgery of Central Nervous System Tumors and Arteriovenous Malformations

52. Proton Beam Therapy and Particle Beam Radiotherapy for Cranial and Skull Base Tumors

Section 8: Functional Pain

53. Trigeminal Neuralgia

54. Spasticity: Classification, Diagnosis and Management

55. Surgery for Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

56. Extratemporal Procedures and Hemispherectomy for Epilepsy

57. Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement Disorders

58. Stereotactic Functional Neurosurgery for Mental Health Disorders, Pain and Epilepsy

Section 9: Miscellaneous

59. Surgical Management of Infections of the Central Nervous System, Cranium and of the Spine

60. Adult Congenital CSF Disorders

61. Management of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

62. Entrapment Neuropathies, Peripheral Nerve Tumors

63. Pre-Hospital CAre of TBI Patients

About the Author

Richard Ellenbogen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Theodore S. Roberts Endowed Chair, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

Laligam Sekhar

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chairman, William Joseph Leedom and Bennett Bigelow Professor, Director, Cerebrovascular Surgery and Skull Base Surgery, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

Neil Kitchen

Affiliations and Expertise

Victor Horsley Department of Neurosurgery, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, United Kingdom

