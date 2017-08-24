Now in its third edition, this core textbook continues to provide a comprehensive, evidence-enhanced guide to the principles of treatment and management of the musculoskeletal system. Nicola Petty is joined by Kieran Barnard in editing this new edition which also sees an expanded number of specialist clinicians and academics contributing individual chapters. Principles of Musculoskeletal Treatment and Management provides both students and experienced practitioners with an invaluable guide to the principles applied in contemporary musculoskeletal therapy.