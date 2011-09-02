Principles of Molecular Virology
5th Edition
Description
Principles of Molecular Virology, Fifth Edition, provides an introduction to modern virology. Viruses are submicroscopic, obligate intracellular parasites that are more diverse than all the bacterial, plant, and animal kingdoms combined. The book examines protein-protein, protein-nucleic acid, and protein-lipid interactions, which control the structure of virus particles; the ways in which viruses infect cells; how viruses replicate; and the effects of virus infection on host organisms.
The book begins with a history of virology, tracing the development of knowledge and research on virology. The remaining seven chapters deal with the function and formation of virus particles; the structure and complexity of virus genomes; virus replication; gene expression; virus infections; the effects of virus infection on the body and the body’s response to infection; and subviral agents, such as satellites, viroids, and prions. The text concludes with three appendices that feature a glossary and abbreviations; a classification of subcellular infectious agents; and an outline of the history of virology.
Key Features
- Completely rewritten and updated
- Clear and easy to understand
- Examples covering important ideas in virology
- All new illustrations
Readership
Undergraduates and graduates in virology, molecular biology and microbiology; Medical students and infectious disease clinicians and immunologists; Those entering the virology research area, including plant virology and AIDS research
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fifth Edition
Chapter 1 Introduction
What Are Viruses?
Are viruses alive?
The History of Virology
Living Host Systems
Cell Culture Methods
Serological/Immunological Methods
Ultrastructural Studies
Molecular Biology
Summary
Chapter 2 Particles
The Function and Formation of Virus Particles
Capsid symmetry and virus architecture
Helical capsids
Icosahedral (isometric) capsids
Enveloped viruses
Complex virus structures
Protein-nucleic acid interactions and genome packaging
Virus receptors: recognition and binding
Other interactions of the virus capsid with the host cell
Summary
Chapter 3 Genomes
The Structure and Complexity of Virus Genomes
Molecular genetics
Virus genetics
Virus mutants
Genetic interactions between viruses
Nongenetic interactions between viruses
Small DNA genomes
Large DNA genomes
Positive-strand RNA viruses
Negative-strand RNA viruses
Segmented and multipartite virus genomes
Reverse transcription and transposition
Evolution and epidemiology
Summary
Chapter 4 Replication
Overview of Virus Replication
Investigation of Virus Replication
The Replication Cycle
Attachment
Penetration
Uncoating
Genome replication and gene expression
Assembly
Maturation
Release
Summary
Chapter 5 Expression
Expression of Genetic Information
Control of Prokaryote Gene Expression
Control of Expression in Bacteriophage ?
Control of Eukaryote Gene Expression
Genome Coding Strategies
Class I: Double-stranded DNA
Class II: Single-stranded DNA
Class III: Double-stranded RNA
Class IV: Single-stranded (+)sense RNA
Class V: Single-stranded (-)sense RNA
Class VI: Single-stranded (+)sense RNA with DNA intermediate
Class VII: Double-stranded DNA with RNA intermediate
Transcriptional Control of Expression
Posttranscriptional Control of Expression
Summary
Chapter 6 Infection
Virus Infections of Plants
Immune Responses to Virus Infections in Animals
Viruses and Apoptosis
Interferons
Evasion of Immune Responses by Viruses
Inhibition of MHC-I-restricted antigen presentation
Inhibition of MHC-II-restricted antigen presentation
Inhibition of natural killer cell lysis
Interference with apoptosis
Inhibition of cytokine action
Evasion of humoral immunity
Evasion of the complement cascade
Virus-Host Interactions
The Course of Virus Infections
Abortive infection
Acute infection
Chronic infection
Persistent infection
Latent infection
Prevention and Therapy of Virus Infection
RNA Interference (RNAi)
Virus Vectors and Gene Therapy
Chemotherapy of Virus Infections
Summary
Chapter 7 Pathogenesis
Mechanisms of Cellular Injury
Viruses and Immunodeficiency
Virus-Related Diseases
Bacteriophages and Human Disease
Cell Transformation by Viruses
Cell Transformation by Retroviruses
Cell Transformation by DNA Viruses
Viruses and Cancer
New and Emergent Viruses
Zoonoses
Bioterrorism
Summary
Chapter 8 Subviral Agents: Genomes without Viruses, Viruses without Genomes
Satellites and Viroids
Prions
Pathology of prion diseases
TSE in Animals
Scrapie
Transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME)
Feline spongiform encephalopathy (FSE)
Chronic wasting disease (CWD)
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE)
Human TSES
Molecular Biology of Prions
Summary
Appendix 1: Glossary and Abbreviations
Appendix 2: Classification of Subcellular Infectious Agents
Appendix 3: The History of Virology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 2nd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849403
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123849397
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851680
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851741
About the Author
Alan Cann
Dr. Alan J. Cann has worked in both the U.K. and U.S.A. teaching undergraduate, postgraduate, and medical students. He is currently a Senior Lecturer in Biological Sciences at the University of Leicester where his research interests include pedagogic research and science communication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Leicester, UK
Reviews
Praise for previous editions:
“An excellent virological text for students. It is recommended in many university undergraduate courses for good reason. It is well written in an accessible style... well illustrated…I suspect the self assessment questions will be usefully plundered by those setting examinations.” - Trends in Genetics
“Excellent.. The writing flows easily with good practical examples... an attractive, up-to-date book and is an excellent buy that I can strongly recommend.” - Society for General Microbiology Quarterly
"More suitable for an undergraduate class than any other text I have recently seen... readable and undergraduate-friendly, and it fills a definite niche.” - American Society for Microbiology News
"Compact... and realistically priced... Present(s) molecular virology to an undergraduate audience is an easily digestible form.” - Trends in Microbiology