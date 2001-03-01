Principles of Molecular Virology (Standard Edition)

Preface to the third edition. Preface to the second edition. Preface to the first edition.

Introduction: Viruses are Distinct from Living Organisms. The History of Virology. Living Host Systems. Cell Culture Methods. Serological/Immunological Methods. Ultrastructural Studies. 'Molecular Biology.' Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Particles: The Function and Formation of Virus Particles. Capsid Symmetry and Virus Architecture. Enveloped Viruses. Complex Virus Structures. Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions and Genome Packaging. Virus Receptors -- Recognition and Binding. Other Interactions of the Virus Capsid with the Host Cell. Summary. Further Reading Self-Assessment Questions.

Genomes: The Structure and Complexity of virus Genomes. Molecular Genetics. Virus Mutants. Genetic Interactions between Viruses. Non-genetic Interactions between Viruses. 'Large' DNA Genomes. 'Small' DNA Genomes. Positive-Strand RNA Viruses. Negative-Strand RNA Viruses. Segmented and Multipartite Virus Genomes. Reverse Transcription and Transposition. Evolution and Epidemiology. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Replication: Overview of Virus Replication. Investigation of Virus Replication. The Replication Cycle. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Expression: Expression of Genetic Information. Control of Prokaryote Gene Expression. Control of Expression in Bacteriophagel. Control of Eukaryote Gene Expression. Genome Coding Strategies. Transcriptional Control of Expression. Post-Transcriptional Control of Expression. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Infection: Virus Infections of Plants. Immune Responses to Virus Infections in Animals. Viruses and Apoptosis. Interferons Evasion of Immune Responses by Viruses. Virus-Host Interactions. Prevention and Therapy of Virus Infection. Virus Vectors and Gene Therapy. Chemotherapy of Virus Infections. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Pathogenesis: Mechanisms of Cellular Injury. Viruses and Immunodeficiency. Virus-Related Diseases. Bacteriophages and Human Disease. Cell Transformation by Viruses. Viruses and Cancer. New and Emergent Viruses. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.

Subviral Agents: Genomes Without Viruses, Viruses Without Genomes: Satellites and Viroids. Prions. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions. Appendix 1: Glossary and Abbreviations. Appendix 2: Classification of Subcellular Infectious Agents. Appendix 3: The History of Virology Appendix 4: Answers to Self-Assessment Questions. Index.