Principles of Molecular Virology (Standard Edition)
3rd Edition
Description
Principles of Molecular Virology, Third Edition provides an essential introduction to modern virology in a clear and concise manner. It is a highly enjoyable and readable text with numerous illustrations that enhance the reader's understanding of important principles. This edition has been updated and revised with new figures and text.
Key Features
New to the Third Edition:
- Viruses and Apoptosis (Chapter 6)
- Bacteriophages and Human Disease (Chapter 7)
- Learning objectives for each chapter
- Pronunciation section in Glossary and abbreviations section (Appendix 1)
- Key events in the history of virology (Appendix 3)
- Addition of colour in text and figures to enhance understanding of key points
- Also:
- Self assessment questions at the end of each chapter
- Classification of Subcellular Infectious agents
- Approx. 20% new material and completely revised throughout
- Over 120 figures
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in virology, molecular biology, microbiology, infectious disease, immunology, plant virology, and AIDS research.
Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities.
Table of Contents
Preface to the third edition. Preface to the second edition. Preface to the first edition.
Introduction: Viruses are Distinct from Living Organisms. The History of Virology. Living Host Systems. Cell Culture Methods. Serological/Immunological Methods. Ultrastructural Studies. 'Molecular Biology.' Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Particles: The Function and Formation of Virus Particles. Capsid Symmetry and Virus Architecture. Enveloped Viruses. Complex Virus Structures. Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions and Genome Packaging. Virus Receptors -- Recognition and Binding. Other Interactions of the Virus Capsid with the Host Cell. Summary. Further Reading Self-Assessment Questions.
Genomes: The Structure and Complexity of virus Genomes. Molecular Genetics. Virus Mutants. Genetic Interactions between Viruses. Non-genetic Interactions between Viruses. 'Large' DNA Genomes. 'Small' DNA Genomes. Positive-Strand RNA Viruses. Negative-Strand RNA Viruses. Segmented and Multipartite Virus Genomes. Reverse Transcription and Transposition. Evolution and Epidemiology. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Replication: Overview of Virus Replication. Investigation of Virus Replication. The Replication Cycle. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Expression: Expression of Genetic Information. Control of Prokaryote Gene Expression. Control of Expression in Bacteriophagel. Control of Eukaryote Gene Expression. Genome Coding Strategies. Transcriptional Control of Expression. Post-Transcriptional Control of Expression. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Infection: Virus Infections of Plants. Immune Responses to Virus Infections in Animals. Viruses and Apoptosis. Interferons Evasion of Immune Responses by Viruses. Virus-Host Interactions. Prevention and Therapy of Virus Infection. Virus Vectors and Gene Therapy. Chemotherapy of Virus Infections. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Pathogenesis: Mechanisms of Cellular Injury. Viruses and Immunodeficiency. Virus-Related Diseases. Bacteriophages and Human Disease. Cell Transformation by Viruses. Viruses and Cancer. New and Emergent Viruses. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions.
Subviral Agents: Genomes Without Viruses, Viruses Without Genomes: Satellites and Viroids. Prions. Summary. Further Reading. Self-Assessment Questions. Appendix 1: Glossary and Abbreviations. Appendix 2: Classification of Subcellular Infectious Agents. Appendix 3: The History of Virology Appendix 4: Answers to Self-Assessment Questions. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 1st March 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886909
About the Author
Alan Cann
Dr. Alan J. Cann has worked in both the U.K. and U.S.A. teaching undergraduate, postgraduate, and medical students. He is currently a Senior Lecturer in Biological Sciences at the University of Leicester where his research interests include pedagogic research and science communication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Leicester, UK
Reviews
@qu:"This new updated edition has an improved format and contains useful additions... These new features should continue to ensure the popularity of this well written book for basic undergraduate teaching. The instructor's edition could be useful to new lecturers or those lecturing on topics outside of their own research interest." @source:--Elizabeth Hoey, The Queen's University of Belfast, in MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (February 2002) @from:Praise for Previous Editions @qu:"An excellent virological text for students. It is recommended in many university undergraduate courses for good reason. It is written in an accessible style...well illustrated... I suspect the self-assessment questions will be usefully plundered by those setting examinations. I have no doubt there will be a third edition." @source:--TRENDS IN GENETICS @qu:"Excellent... The writing flows easily with good practical examples... An attractive, up-to-date book and is an excellent buy that I can strongly recommend." @source:--SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY @qu:"More suitable for an undergraduate class than any other text I have recently seen... Readable and undergraduate friendly, and it fills a definite niche." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"Compact... and realistically priced... Present[s] molecular virology to an undergraduate audience in an easily digestible form." @source:--TRENDS IN MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A short, straightforward, inexpensive paperback that concentrates on the basic principles of molecular virology... Provide[s] a good starting point for non-virologists to rapidly acquire a working knowledge of the area." @source:--TRENDS IN BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"Well worth its price... the text is easy to follow and represents a fantastic blend of basic principles, corresponding techniques and applied views." @source:--ZEIT FUR PFLANZENKRANKHEITEN UND PFLANZENSCHUTZ @qu:"There is a remarkable amount of detail included for so small a book. This well-written text provides a very useable introduction to virology. The information provided is current. It would be a worthwhile addition to the library of teachers of undergraduate virology." @source:--DOODY'S REVIEW