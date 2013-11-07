Principles of Modern Grinding Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323242714, 9780323297981

Principles of Modern Grinding Technology

2nd Edition

Authors: W. Brian Rowe
eBook ISBN: 9780323297981
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242714
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 7th November 2013
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
170.00
144.50
236.32
200.87
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
135.00
114.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles of Modern Grinding Technology, Second Edition, provides insights into modern grinding technology based on the author’s 40 years of research and experience in the field. It provides a concise treatment of the principles involved and shows how grinding precision and quality of results can be improved and costs reduced. Every aspect of the grinding process--techniques, machines and machine design, process control, and productivity optimization aspects--come under the searchlight.

The new edition is an extensive revision and expansion of the first edition covering all the latest developments, including center-less grinding and ultra-precision grinding. Analyses of factors that influence grinding behavior are provided and applications are presented assisted by numerical examples for illustration. The new edition of this well-proven reference is an indispensible source for technicians, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students who are involved with grinding processes.

Key Features

  • Well-proven source revised and expanded by undisputed authority in the field of grinding processes
  • Coverage of the latest developments, such as ultra-precision grinding machine developments and trends in high-speed grinding
  • Numerically worked examples give scale to essential process parameters
  • The book as a whole and in particular the treatment of center-less grinding is considered to be unchallenged by other books

Readership

Application engineers, manufacturing engineers, technicians, researchers and teachers in manufacturing engineering

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the Author

List of Abbreviations

Notation for Grinding Parameters

Commonly Used Suffixes and Affixes Which Modify a General Symbol Depending on the Context in Which It Is Used

Basic Units and Conversion Factors

1. Introduction

1.1 The Role of Grinding in Manufacture

1.2 Basic Grinding Processes

1.3 Specification of the Grinding System Elements

1.4 The Book and Its Contents

References

2. Basic Material Removal

2.1 The Material Removal Process

2.2 Depth of Material Removed

2.3 Equivalent Chip Thickness

2.4 Removal Rate, Contact Width and Contact Area

2.5 Specific Energy and Grindability

2.6 Forces and Power

2.7 Maximizing Removal Rate

References

3. Grinding Wheel Developments

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Abrasives

3.3 Wheel Bonds

3.4 Grinding Wheel Shapes

3.5 Grinding Wheel Specification

3.6 Wheel Design and Application

3.7 High-Speed Wheels

3.8 Wheel Elasticity and Vibrations

References

4. Grinding Wheel Dressing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Stationary Dressing Tools

4.3 Rotary Dressing Tools

4.4 Grinding Performance

4.5 Touch Dressing for CBN Wheels

4.6 Continuous Dressing

4.7 Electrolytic In-Process Dressing

4.8 Electro-Discharge Dressing

4.9 Laser Dressing

References

5. Wheel Contact and Wear Effects

5.1 The Abrasive Surface

5.2 Grain Wear

5.3 Wheel–Workpiece Conformity

5.4 Contact Length

5.5 Contact Width and Peel Grinding

References

6. High-Speed Grinding

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends in High-Speed Grinding

6.3 High-Speed Domains

6.4 High-Efficiency Grinding

6.5 Creep-Feed Grinding

6.6 HEDG and Peel Grinding

6.7 High Work Speed Grinding

6.8 Temperature Effects and Temperature Analysis

References

7. Thermal Damage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Iron–Carbon Diagram

7.3 Burn and Temper Damage

7.4 Re-hardening Damage

7.5 Residual Stresses

7.6 Grind Hardening

7.7 Process Monitoring

References

8. Application of Fluids

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water-Based Fluids

8.3 Neat Oils

8.4 MQL and Gas-Jet Cooling

8.5 The Pumping System

8.6 Fluid Delivery

8.7 Nozzle Design Calculations

8.8 Nozzle Flow Requirements

8.9 Power Required to Accelerate the Fluid

8.10 Convective Contact Zone Cooling

References

9. Cost Reduction

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analysis of Cost per Part

9.3 Cost Reduction Trials

9.4 Cost Comparisons for AISI 52100

9.5 Cost Comparisons for Inconel 718

References

10. Grinding Machine Developments

10.1 Machine Requirements

10.2 Grinding Machine Elements

10.3 Machine Layout and Deflections

10.4 Design Principles for Machine Layout

10.5 Spindle Assemblies and Wheel-Heads

10.6 Plain Hydrodynamic Spindle Bearings

10.7 Rolling Bearings

10.8 Hydrostatic and Hybrid Bearings

10.9 Air Bearing Spindles

10.10 The Machine Base

10.11 Column Deflections and Thermal Effects

10.12 Joints, Slide-Ways and Feed-Drives

10.13 Trends in Grinding Machine Development

10.14 Ultra-Precision Grinders

References

11. Grinding Process Control

11.1 Grinding Process Variability

11.2 Classes of Machine Control

11.3 Intelligent Control of Grinding

11.4 Knowledge-Based Intelligent Control Systems

References

12. Vibration Problem-Solving in Grinding

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Dynamic Relationships for Grinding

12.3 Grinding Wheel Contact Length Filtering

12.4 Machine Stiffness Characteristics

12.5 Stiffness, Damping and Resonance Parameters

12.6 Chatter Conditions

12.7 Practical Problem-Solving

References

13. Centreless Grinding

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Centreless Grinding Processes

13.3 Set-Up Geometry and Removal Parameters

13.4 Work Feed

13.5 Wheel Dressing

13.6 Machine Design, Roundness and Productivity

13.7 Convenient Waviness Conditions

13.8 Simulation of the Rounding Action

13.9 The Shape Formation Dynamic System

13.10 Stability of the Rounding Process

13.11 Effect of Machine Deflections on Stability

13.12 Summary and Avoiding Roundness Problems

References

14. Material Removal by Grains

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Equivalent Chip Thickness

14.3 Cutting Edges

14.4 Grain, Wheel and Point Contact Times

14.5 The ‘Uncut Chip’

14.6 Chip Length

14.7 Chip Volume

14.8 Chip Cross-Section Area

14.9 Chip Width

14.10 Mean Chip Thickness

14.11 Maximum Chip Thickness

14.12 Surface Roughness

14.13 Appendix: Maximum Chip Thickness – Derivation from Geometry

References

15. Real Contact in Grinding

15.1 Real and Apparent Contact Area

15.2 Real Contact Length

15.3 Smooth Wheel Analysis

15.4 Rough Wheel Analysis

15.5 Calibration of the Roughness Factor Rr

References

16. Grinding Energy

16.1 Energy Required to Remove Material

16.2 Measured Grinding Energy

16.3 Predicting the Grinding Energy Requirement

16.4 Effect of the Threshold Force

16.5 Effect of New Surface Area Created

16.6 Effect of Grain Shape and Sharpness

16.7 Rubbing, Ploughing and Cutting

References

17. Mechanics of Abrasion and Wear

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Shear Zones

17.3 Rubbing Contact

17.4 Ploughing Contact

17.5 Indentation Analysis

17.6 Indentation With Sliding

17.7 Basic Challen and Oxley Models

17.8 Oblique Cutting

17.9 Brittle Material Removal

17.10 Wear Processes

References

18. Energy Partition and Temperatures

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Background and Essential Principles

18.3 Heat Input and Heat Dissipation

18.4 Workpiece Surface Temperatures

18.5 Workpiece Sub-surface Temperatures

18.6 Temperature Measurement

18.7 Measured Temperatures

18.8 Selection of Shallow-Cut or Deep-Cut Grinding

18.9 Appendix A: General Solution for Workpiece Temperatures

18.10 Appendix B: Derivation of Work-Wheel Fraction

18.11 Appendix C: Flash Temperature Estimation

18.12 Appendix D: Design Examples

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2014
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323297981
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323242714

About the Author

W. Brian Rowe

W. Brian Rowe is a consulting engineer and recognized bearing expert with more than 30 years’ experience working on a wide range of machinery design problems across all industries. He has previously run courses on bearings at Coventry University in the UK and Stanford University in the USA, as well as sessions on the topic for industrial engineers in Chengdu, China. He has received awards in recognition of his work, including the Walter R. Evans Award for significant contributions to the field of rotor dynamics in 2004.

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Tribology Research Laboratory (AMTTREL) at Liverpool John Moores University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.