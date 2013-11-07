Principles of Modern Grinding Technology, Second Edition, provides insights into modern grinding technology based on the author’s 40 years of research and experience in the field. It provides a concise treatment of the principles involved and shows how grinding precision and quality of results can be improved and costs reduced. Every aspect of the grinding process--techniques, machines and machine design, process control, and productivity optimization aspects--come under the searchlight.

The new edition is an extensive revision and expansion of the first edition covering all the latest developments, including center-less grinding and ultra-precision grinding. Analyses of factors that influence grinding behavior are provided and applications are presented assisted by numerical examples for illustration. The new edition of this well-proven reference is an indispensible source for technicians, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students who are involved with grinding processes.