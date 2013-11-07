Principles of Modern Grinding Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Principles of Modern Grinding Technology, Second Edition, provides insights into modern grinding technology based on the author’s 40 years of research and experience in the field. It provides a concise treatment of the principles involved and shows how grinding precision and quality of results can be improved and costs reduced. Every aspect of the grinding process--techniques, machines and machine design, process control, and productivity optimization aspects--come under the searchlight.
The new edition is an extensive revision and expansion of the first edition covering all the latest developments, including center-less grinding and ultra-precision grinding. Analyses of factors that influence grinding behavior are provided and applications are presented assisted by numerical examples for illustration. The new edition of this well-proven reference is an indispensible source for technicians, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students who are involved with grinding processes.
Key Features
- Well-proven source revised and expanded by undisputed authority in the field of grinding processes
- Coverage of the latest developments, such as ultra-precision grinding machine developments and trends in high-speed grinding
- Numerically worked examples give scale to essential process parameters
- The book as a whole and in particular the treatment of center-less grinding is considered to be unchallenged by other books
Readership
Application engineers, manufacturing engineers, technicians, researchers and teachers in manufacturing engineering
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
About the Author
List of Abbreviations
Notation for Grinding Parameters
Commonly Used Suffixes and Affixes Which Modify a General Symbol Depending on the Context in Which It Is Used
Basic Units and Conversion Factors
1. Introduction
1.1 The Role of Grinding in Manufacture
1.2 Basic Grinding Processes
1.3 Specification of the Grinding System Elements
1.4 The Book and Its Contents
References
2. Basic Material Removal
2.1 The Material Removal Process
2.2 Depth of Material Removed
2.3 Equivalent Chip Thickness
2.4 Removal Rate, Contact Width and Contact Area
2.5 Specific Energy and Grindability
2.6 Forces and Power
2.7 Maximizing Removal Rate
References
3. Grinding Wheel Developments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Abrasives
3.3 Wheel Bonds
3.4 Grinding Wheel Shapes
3.5 Grinding Wheel Specification
3.6 Wheel Design and Application
3.7 High-Speed Wheels
3.8 Wheel Elasticity and Vibrations
References
4. Grinding Wheel Dressing
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Stationary Dressing Tools
4.3 Rotary Dressing Tools
4.4 Grinding Performance
4.5 Touch Dressing for CBN Wheels
4.6 Continuous Dressing
4.7 Electrolytic In-Process Dressing
4.8 Electro-Discharge Dressing
4.9 Laser Dressing
References
5. Wheel Contact and Wear Effects
5.1 The Abrasive Surface
5.2 Grain Wear
5.3 Wheel–Workpiece Conformity
5.4 Contact Length
5.5 Contact Width and Peel Grinding
References
6. High-Speed Grinding
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends in High-Speed Grinding
6.3 High-Speed Domains
6.4 High-Efficiency Grinding
6.5 Creep-Feed Grinding
6.6 HEDG and Peel Grinding
6.7 High Work Speed Grinding
6.8 Temperature Effects and Temperature Analysis
References
7. Thermal Damage
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Iron–Carbon Diagram
7.3 Burn and Temper Damage
7.4 Re-hardening Damage
7.5 Residual Stresses
7.6 Grind Hardening
7.7 Process Monitoring
References
8. Application of Fluids
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water-Based Fluids
8.3 Neat Oils
8.4 MQL and Gas-Jet Cooling
8.5 The Pumping System
8.6 Fluid Delivery
8.7 Nozzle Design Calculations
8.8 Nozzle Flow Requirements
8.9 Power Required to Accelerate the Fluid
8.10 Convective Contact Zone Cooling
References
9. Cost Reduction
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Analysis of Cost per Part
9.3 Cost Reduction Trials
9.4 Cost Comparisons for AISI 52100
9.5 Cost Comparisons for Inconel 718
References
10. Grinding Machine Developments
10.1 Machine Requirements
10.2 Grinding Machine Elements
10.3 Machine Layout and Deflections
10.4 Design Principles for Machine Layout
10.5 Spindle Assemblies and Wheel-Heads
10.6 Plain Hydrodynamic Spindle Bearings
10.7 Rolling Bearings
10.8 Hydrostatic and Hybrid Bearings
10.9 Air Bearing Spindles
10.10 The Machine Base
10.11 Column Deflections and Thermal Effects
10.12 Joints, Slide-Ways and Feed-Drives
10.13 Trends in Grinding Machine Development
10.14 Ultra-Precision Grinders
References
11. Grinding Process Control
11.1 Grinding Process Variability
11.2 Classes of Machine Control
11.3 Intelligent Control of Grinding
11.4 Knowledge-Based Intelligent Control Systems
References
12. Vibration Problem-Solving in Grinding
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Dynamic Relationships for Grinding
12.3 Grinding Wheel Contact Length Filtering
12.4 Machine Stiffness Characteristics
12.5 Stiffness, Damping and Resonance Parameters
12.6 Chatter Conditions
12.7 Practical Problem-Solving
References
13. Centreless Grinding
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Centreless Grinding Processes
13.3 Set-Up Geometry and Removal Parameters
13.4 Work Feed
13.5 Wheel Dressing
13.6 Machine Design, Roundness and Productivity
13.7 Convenient Waviness Conditions
13.8 Simulation of the Rounding Action
13.9 The Shape Formation Dynamic System
13.10 Stability of the Rounding Process
13.11 Effect of Machine Deflections on Stability
13.12 Summary and Avoiding Roundness Problems
References
14. Material Removal by Grains
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Equivalent Chip Thickness
14.3 Cutting Edges
14.4 Grain, Wheel and Point Contact Times
14.5 The ‘Uncut Chip’
14.6 Chip Length
14.7 Chip Volume
14.8 Chip Cross-Section Area
14.9 Chip Width
14.10 Mean Chip Thickness
14.11 Maximum Chip Thickness
14.12 Surface Roughness
14.13 Appendix: Maximum Chip Thickness – Derivation from Geometry
References
15. Real Contact in Grinding
15.1 Real and Apparent Contact Area
15.2 Real Contact Length
15.3 Smooth Wheel Analysis
15.4 Rough Wheel Analysis
15.5 Calibration of the Roughness Factor Rr
References
16. Grinding Energy
16.1 Energy Required to Remove Material
16.2 Measured Grinding Energy
16.3 Predicting the Grinding Energy Requirement
16.4 Effect of the Threshold Force
16.5 Effect of New Surface Area Created
16.6 Effect of Grain Shape and Sharpness
16.7 Rubbing, Ploughing and Cutting
References
17. Mechanics of Abrasion and Wear
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Shear Zones
17.3 Rubbing Contact
17.4 Ploughing Contact
17.5 Indentation Analysis
17.6 Indentation With Sliding
17.7 Basic Challen and Oxley Models
17.8 Oblique Cutting
17.9 Brittle Material Removal
17.10 Wear Processes
References
18. Energy Partition and Temperatures
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Background and Essential Principles
18.3 Heat Input and Heat Dissipation
18.4 Workpiece Surface Temperatures
18.5 Workpiece Sub-surface Temperatures
18.6 Temperature Measurement
18.7 Measured Temperatures
18.8 Selection of Shallow-Cut or Deep-Cut Grinding
18.9 Appendix A: General Solution for Workpiece Temperatures
18.10 Appendix B: Derivation of Work-Wheel Fraction
18.11 Appendix C: Flash Temperature Estimation
18.12 Appendix D: Design Examples
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 7th November 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297981
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323242714
About the Author
W. Brian Rowe
W. Brian Rowe is a consulting engineer and recognized bearing expert with more than 30 years’ experience working on a wide range of machinery design problems across all industries. He has previously run courses on bearings at Coventry University in the UK and Stanford University in the USA, as well as sessions on the topic for industrial engineers in Chengdu, China. He has received awards in recognition of his work, including the Walter R. Evans Award for significant contributions to the field of rotor dynamics in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Tribology Research Laboratory (AMTTREL) at Liverpool John Moores University, UK