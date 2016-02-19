Principles of Meteoritics examines the significance of meteorites in relation to cosmogony and to the origin of the planetary system. The book discusses the science of meteoritics and the sources of meteorites. Scientists study the morphology of meteorites to determine their motion in the atmosphere. The scope of such study includes all forms of meteorites, the circumstances of their fall to earth, their motion in the atmosphere, and their orbits in space. Meteoric bodies vary in sizes; in calculating their motion in interplanetary space, astronomers apply the laws of Kepler. In the region of retardation, the direction of motion of the meteoric body changes, and a break in the visible and real trajectories follows. The angle of fall of meteorites at a vertical line on the surface of the Earth measures between 20 degrees to 30 degrees. The text also discusses the Tunguska and Sikhote-alin meteorites, two gigantic meteorites that fell in the U.S.S.R. The text also discusses the chemistry, the mineralogy, the petrography, and the physical properties of meteorites. The book is suitable for astronomers, geologists, and general readers who have an interest in sky watching.

Table of Contents



Editor's Note

Preface

Chapter I. Meteoritics as a Branch of Science

1. Ancient Meteorites; Sources of Meteoritics

2. The Origin and Growth of Meteoritics

3. Progress of Soviet Meteoritics

4. The Scope of Meteoritics

Chapter II. Motion and Fall of Meteorites

1. Meteoric Material in Interplanetary Space

2. Orbits of Meteoric Bodies

3. Main Features of the Atmosphere of the Earth

4. Phenomena Accompanying Meteoritic Falle

5. Motion of Meteoric Bodies in the Earth's Atmosphere. Atmospheric Trajectories

6. Circumstances of Meteoritic Falls

7. Falls of Crater-forming Meteorites. Meteoritic Craters

8. The Tunguska and Sikhote-Alin Meteorites

9. Dust Trails of Meteoric Bodies and Extra-Terrestrial Dust on the Earth

10. Statistics of Meteorite Falls

11. Rating and Classification of Meteorites Meteorite Collections and Catalogues

Chapter III. Morphology of Meteorites

1. Morphology of Meteorites as a Method for Studying the Motion of Meteoric Bodies in the Earth's Atmosphere

2. Subdivision of Meteorites According to Composition and Macrostructure

3· Main Characteristics of Meteorites

4· Dimensions of Meteorites

5· Form of Meteorites

6. Relief of Surfaces of Meteorites Regmaglypts

7. Fusion Crust of Meteorites. Phenomenon of Spattering

Chapter IV. Chemistry of Meteorites

1· Chemical Composition of Meteorites

2. Average Chemical Composition of Meteoric Matter

3· The Isotopic Composition of Meteorites

4· Gases, Radioactivity and Age of Meteorites

Chapter V. Mineralogy and Petrography of Meteorites

1. Meteoritic Minerals

2· Mineral Composition of Meteorites

3· Structure of Meteorites

4· Metamorphism of Meteorites

5. Classification of Meteorites

Chapter VI. Physical Properties of Meteorites

1. Some of the Physical Characteristics of Meteorites

2. Optical Properties of Meteorites

Chapter VII. Tektites and Silica-Glass

1. Occurrence and Appearance of Tektites

2. Silicon Dioxide (Silica-Glass) from Meteoritic Craters

3· Chemical Composition, Structure and Origin of Tektites and Silica-Glass

Chapter VIII. The Origin of Meteorites

1· Hypotheses as to the Origin of Meteorites

2. Contemporary Views on the Origin of Meteorites

Appendices

I. Catalogue of Meteorites of the U.S.S.R. on January 1 1959

II. Meteorites of Rare Type

III. Classification of Surface Structure of Fusion Crust of Meteorites

References

Index of Meteorites

Name Index

Subject Index

