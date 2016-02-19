Principles of Metal Surface Treatment and Protection, Volume 28

Principles of Metal Surface Treatment and Protection deals with the principles of metal surface treatment and protection. Topics covered range from electrodeposition and hot dip coating to diffusion and non-metallic coatings, as well as oxide and conversion coatings. The theory of corrosion protection is also discussed.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the corrosion of metals and the scope of protection against corrosion, followed by a detailed treatment of electrodeposition. The discussion then turns to the principles of hot dipping as a coating method; the formation of a diffusion coating; and the role of a non-metallic coating in corrosion protection. Subsequent chapters focus on the protection of oxide films against corrosion by means of anodizing, phosphatizing, and the use of tin free steel; testing and selection of a particular coating for corrosion resistance applications; and the theory of corrosion protection.

This book is intended for metal-finishing scientists and students of metallurgy and metal finishing.