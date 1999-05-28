Principles of Metal Manufacturing Processes
1st Edition
Description
Metals are still the most widely used structural materials in the manufacture of products and structures. Their properties are extremely dependent on the processes they undergo to form the final product. Successful manufacturing therefore depends on a detailed knowledge of the processing of the materials involved. This highly illustrated book provides that knowledge.
Metal processing is a technical subject requiring a quantitative approach. This book illustrates this approach with real case studies derived from industry.
Key Features
- Real industrial case studies
- Quantitative approach
- Challenging student problems
Readership
2nd, 3rd & 4th year mechanical engineering, manufacturing and materials science undergraduates. Aeronautical engineering undergraduates.
Table of Contents
Metal processing and manufacturing Solidification and casting processes Stress and strain during deformation Bulk deformation processes Sheet forming processes Power metallurgy Machining processes * Surface modification for wear resistance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 28th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539553
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340731628
About the Author
J. Beddoes
M. Bibby
Affiliations and Expertise
Both at Carleton University, Canada
Reviews
'Successful manufacturing depends on detailed knowledge of the processing of the materials involved. This highly illustrated book provides that knowledge.' Engineering Designer, April 2001 'the book includes several useful, well done case studies, good example problems and good assessment problems, for which a solution manual is available'. International Journal of Production Research, Vol. 39, 2001