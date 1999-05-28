Principles of Metal Manufacturing Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340731628, 9780080539553

Principles of Metal Manufacturing Processes

1st Edition

Authors: J. Beddoes M. Bibby
eBook ISBN: 9780080539553
Paperback ISBN: 9780340731628
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 1999
Page Count: 326
Description

Metals are still the most widely used structural materials in the manufacture of products and structures. Their properties are extremely dependent on the processes they undergo to form the final product. Successful manufacturing therefore depends on a detailed knowledge of the processing of the materials involved. This highly illustrated book provides that knowledge.

Metal processing is a technical subject requiring a quantitative approach. This book illustrates this approach with real case studies derived from industry.

Key Features

  • Real industrial case studies
  • Quantitative approach
  • Challenging student problems

Readership

2nd, 3rd & 4th year mechanical engineering, manufacturing and materials science undergraduates. Aeronautical engineering undergraduates.

Table of Contents

Metal processing and manufacturing Solidification and casting processes Stress and strain during deformation Bulk deformation processes Sheet forming processes Power metallurgy Machining processes * Surface modification for wear resistance.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080539553
Paperback ISBN:
9780340731628

About the Author

J. Beddoes

M. Bibby

Affiliations and Expertise

Both at Carleton University, Canada

Reviews

'Successful manufacturing depends on detailed knowledge of the processing of the materials involved. This highly illustrated book provides that knowledge.' Engineering Designer, April 2001 'the book includes several useful, well done case studies, good example problems and good assessment problems, for which a solution manual is available'. International Journal of Production Research, Vol. 39, 2001

Ratings and Reviews

