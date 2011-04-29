Principles of Medical Biochemistry
3rd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.studentconsult.com, along with downloadable illustrations, 150 USMLE-style test questions, 20 clinical case studies, chapter summaries, and integration links to related subjects.
- Understand biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics together in context through an integrated approach.
- Get only the information you need for your course with comprehensive yet focused coverage of relevant topics.
- Review and reinforce your learning using the glossary of technical terms, highlighted in the text and with interactive features online.
Table of Contents
PART I: PRINCIPLES OF MOLECULAR STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
Chapter 1: Introduction to Biomolecules
Chapter 2: Introduction to Protein Structure
Chapter 3: Oxygen Transporters: Hemoglobin and Myoglobin
Chapter 4: Enzymatic Reactions
Chapter 5: Coenzymes
PART II: GENETIC INFORMATION: DNA, RNA, AND PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
Chapter 6: DNA, RNA, and Protein Synthesis
Chapter 7: The Human Genome
Chapter 8: Protein Targeting
Chapter 9: Introduction to Genetic Diseases
Chapter 10: Viruses
Chapter 11: DNA Technology
PART III: CELL AND TISSUE STRUCTURE
Chapter 12: Biological Membranes
Chapter 13: The Cytoskeleton
Chapter 14: The Extracellular Matrix
PART IV: MOLECULAR PHYSIOLOGY
Chapter 15: Plasma Proteins
Chapter 16: Extracellular Messengers
Chapter 17: Intracellular Messengers
Chapter 18: Cellular Growth Control and Cancer
PART V: METABOLISM
Chapter 19: Digestive Enzymes
Chapter 20: Introduction to Metabolic Pathways
Chapter 21: Glycolysis, Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle, and Oxidative Phosphorylation
Chapter 22: Carbohydrate Metabolism
Chapter 23: The Metabolism of Fatty Acids and Triglycerides
Chapter 24: The Metabolism of Membrane Lipids
Chapter 25: Lipid Transport
Chapter 26: Amino Acid Metabolism
Chapter 27: Heme Metabolism
Chapter 28: The Metabolism of Purines and Pyrimidines
Chapter 29: Vitamins and Minerals
Chapter 30: Integration of Metabolism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286183
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081078
About the Author
Gerhard Meisenberg
Dr. Meisenberg emailed us Jan. 24, 2019 to note his updated email address meisenberggerhard@gmail.com since he has now officially retired from his university position.
Affiliations and Expertise
Course Director Medical Biochemistry, Ross University, Dominica, West Indies
William Simmons
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Loyola University School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois