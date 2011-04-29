Principles of Medical Biochemistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323071550, 9780323286183

Principles of Medical Biochemistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Gerhard Meisenberg William Simmons
eBook ISBN: 9780323286183
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th April 2011
Page Count: 608
Description

"Highly Commended," Basic and Clinical Sciences Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.studentconsult.com, along with downloadable illustrations, 150 USMLE-style test questions, 20 clinical case studies, chapter summaries, and integration links to related subjects.

  • Understand biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics together in context through an integrated approach.

  • Get only the information you need for your course with comprehensive yet focused coverage of relevant topics.

  • Review and reinforce your learning using the glossary of technical terms, highlighted in the text and with interactive features online.

Table of Contents

PART I: PRINCIPLES OF MOLECULAR STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION

Chapter 1: Introduction to Biomolecules

Chapter 2: Introduction to Protein Structure

Chapter 3: Oxygen Transporters: Hemoglobin and Myoglobin

Chapter 4: Enzymatic Reactions

Chapter 5: Coenzymes

PART II: GENETIC INFORMATION: DNA, RNA, AND PROTEIN SYNTHESIS

Chapter 6: DNA, RNA, and Protein Synthesis

Chapter 7: The Human Genome

Chapter 8: Protein Targeting

Chapter 9: Introduction to Genetic Diseases

Chapter 10: Viruses

Chapter 11: DNA Technology

PART III: CELL AND TISSUE STRUCTURE

Chapter 12: Biological Membranes

Chapter 13: The Cytoskeleton

Chapter 14: The Extracellular Matrix

PART IV: MOLECULAR PHYSIOLOGY

Chapter 15: Plasma Proteins

Chapter 16: Extracellular Messengers

Chapter 17: Intracellular Messengers

Chapter 18: Cellular Growth Control and Cancer

PART V: METABOLISM

Chapter 19: Digestive Enzymes

Chapter 20: Introduction to Metabolic Pathways

Chapter 21: Glycolysis, Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle, and Oxidative Phosphorylation

Chapter 22: Carbohydrate Metabolism

Chapter 23: The Metabolism of Fatty Acids and Triglycerides

Chapter 24: The Metabolism of Membrane Lipids

Chapter 25: Lipid Transport

Chapter 26: Amino Acid Metabolism

Chapter 27: Heme Metabolism

Chapter 28: The Metabolism of Purines and Pyrimidines

Chapter 29: Vitamins and Minerals

Chapter 30: Integration of Metabolism

Details

Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
About the Author

Gerhard Meisenberg

Dr. Meisenberg emailed us Jan. 24, 2019 to note his updated email address meisenberggerhard@gmail.com since he has now officially retired from his university position.

Affiliations and Expertise

Course Director Medical Biochemistry, Ross University, Dominica, West Indies

William Simmons

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Loyola University School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois

