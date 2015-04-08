Principles of Measurement and Transduction of Biomedical Variables
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Measurement and Transduction of Biomedical Variables is a comprehensive text on biomedical transducers covering the principles of functioning, application examples and new technology solutions. It presents technical and theoretical principles to measure biomedical variables, such as arterial blood pressure, blood flow, temperature and CO2 concentration in exhaled air and their transduction to an electrical variable, such as voltage, so they can be more easily quantified, processed and visualized as numerical values and graphics. The book includes the functioning principle, block diagram, modelling equations and basic application of different transducers, and is an ideal resource for teaching measurement and transduction of biomedical variables in undergraduate and postgraduate biomedical engineering programs.
Key Features
- Will help you to understand the design and functioning of biomedical transducers through practical examples and applied information
- Covers MEMS and laser sensors
- Reviews the range of devices and techniques available plus the advantages and shortcomings for each transducer type
Readership
Professionals, academics and students who work in Biomedical Instrumentation and Transduction of Biomedical Variables. The book can also be used in Biomedical Engineering graduate and undergraduate programs. Secondary market of nurses, physicians, hospital administrators, health technologists, technicians in electronics.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Biomedical Variables Transducing
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Characteristics of Transducers
- Recommended Readings
- Chapter 2. Electrodes for Biopotential Recording and Tissue Stimulation
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Biopotentials
- 2.3 Electrode–Electrolyte Interface
- 2.4 Electrolyte–Skin Interface
- 2.5 Artifacts of Measurement
- 2.6 Electrodes Classification
- 2.7 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 3. Electrodes for Measurement of Dissolved Gases and Ions Concentration in the Blood Plasma
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Gasometry
- 3.3 Electrodes for pO2, pCO2, and pH Measurement
- 3.4 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 4. Temperature Transducers
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Contact Transducers
- 4.3 Noncontact Temperature Transducers (Radiation Thermometers)
- 4.4 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 5. Displacement, Velocity, and Acceleration Transducers
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Displacement Transducers
- 5.3 Velocity Transducers
- 5.4 Acceleration Transducers
- 5.5 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 6. Pressure and Force Transducers
- 6.1 Pressure Transducers
- 6.2 Force Transducers
- 6.3 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 7. Flow Transducers
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Flow Transducers
- 7.3 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 8. Optical Transducers for Oximetry and Capnography
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Pulse Oximetry
- 8.3 Capnography
- 8.4 Review the Learning
- References
- Chapter 9. New Technological Advancements in Biomedical Variables Transducing
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 New Advances in Biomedical Variables Transducing
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128007747
About the Author
Vera Button
Professor Button has worked at UNICAMP, Brazil since 1983. She teaches transduction of biomedical measurements and biomedical instrumentation for postgraduate students and her main areas of interest and research are biomedical instrumentation, ultrasound transducers, biomedical imaging and signals processing, and clinical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (DEB/FEEC), UNICAMP, Brazil