Principles of Laboratory Animal Science, Revised Edition

The welfare of laboratory animals, as well as the ethical issues involved in the humane use of animals for scientific purposes, are discussed in this new revised edition. Information is included on the biology and husbandry of animal models; on behavior, stress and well-being; genetic and microbiological standardization; health monitoring; anaesthesiology; animal alternatives; ethics. This book addresses all of the aspects that scientists need to know when considering the design of an animal experiment. Replacement, reduction and refinement of animal experiments are the guiding principles for its contents.