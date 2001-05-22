Principles of Laboratory Animal Science, Revised Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506122

Principles of Laboratory Animal Science, Revised Edition

1st Edition

A contribution to the humane use and care of animals and to the quality of experimental results

Editors: L. F. van Zutphen V. Baumans A. C. Beynen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506122
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2001
Page Count: 428
Description

The welfare of laboratory animals, as well as the ethical issues involved in the humane use of animals for scientific purposes, are discussed in this new revised edition. Information is included on the biology and husbandry of animal models; on behavior, stress and well-being; genetic and microbiological standardization; health monitoring; anaesthesiology; animal alternatives; ethics. This book addresses all of the aspects that scientists need to know when considering the design of an animal experiment. Replacement, reduction and refinement of animal experiments are the guiding principles for its contents.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. Introduction (L.F.M. van Zutphen). Legislation and animal experimentation (P.C.M. de Greeve, J. Hampson, L.F.M. van Zutphen). Biology and husbandry of laboratory animals (R. Havenaar, J.C. Meijer, D.B. Morton, J. Ritskes-Hoitinga, P. Zwart). Behaviour, stress and well-being (J.M. Koolhaas, V. Baumans, H.J.M. Blom, D. von Holst, P.J.A. Timmermans, P.R. Wiepkema). Standardization of animal experimentation (A.C. Beynen, K. Gärtner, L.F.M. van Zutphen). Nutrition and experimental results (A.C. Beynen, M.E. Coates). Genetic standardization (L.F.M. van Zutphen, H.J. Hedrich, H.A. van Lith, J.B. Prins). Microbiological standardization (R. Boot, J.P. Koopman, I. Kunstýl). Diseases of laboratory animals (J.E. van Dijk, H. van Herck, M.C. Bosland). Animal models (A.C. Beynen, J. Hau). Phases in an animal experiment (A.C. Beynen, M.F.W. Festing). Design of animal experiments (A.C. Beynen, M.F.W. Festing, M.A.J. van Montfort). Organization and management of animal experiments (A.E.J.M. van den Bogaard, R. Fosse, R.G.M. ten Berg, J.T.W.A. Strik). Recognition of pain and distress ((V. Baumans, P.F. Brain). Anaesthesia, analgesia and euthanasia (L.J. Hellebrekers, L.H.D.J. Booij, P. Flecknell). Experimental procedures (V. Baumans, R. Remie, H.J. Hackbarth, A. Timmerman). Reduction and replacement concepts in animal experimentation (J. Nab, M. Balls, J.B.F. van der Valk, C.F.M. Hendriksen). Ethical aspects of animal experimentation (Tj. de Cock Buning, F.R. Heeger, H. Verhoog). Annex. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506122

About the Editor

L. F. van Zutphen

Affiliations and Expertise

Utrecht University, Department of Veterinary Science, Utrecht, The Netherlands

V. Baumans

A. C. Beynen

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Laboratory Animal Science, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

