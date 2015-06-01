Principles of International Finance and Open Economy Macroeconomics

"Cristina Terra’s superb intermediate international macroeconomics textbook fills an important void by providing analysis that is more mathematically rigorous than standard mass market texts, yet remains quite accessible to both advanced undergraduates and first year graduate students. The book is also different in its focus on emerging market policy issues, though the financial crisis has shown that advanced economy practitioners would do well to learn these lessons also. Another very appealing aspect of the book is that a great deal of the material is encompassed within a unified analytical framework, helping students to see links between issues. A very useful addition to the market, especially for juniors and seniors that are really too advanced for standard intermediate international macro books." --Kenneth Rogoff, Harvard University

"The world of international finance has been since 2007 one of the most interesting and complex ever known. Developing countries are emerging, developed economies are facing serious fiscal and demographic challenges, the international monetary system is chaotic, balance of payments imbalances abound, exchange rates fluctuate, and challenges only increase. Cristina Terra's book comes at a good time, putting these issues in order clearly and didactically. Covering basic concepts and relevant models in a clear and in a well-illustrated way, this book will serve as an essential reference for academics and practitioners." --Arminio Fraga Neto, Gávea Investimentos, Brazil

"An inspiring textbook on international macroeconomics, developed with lucid economic intuition and illustrated with up-to-date issues in global economy." --Ou Hu, Youngstown State University