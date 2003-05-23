Principles of Induction Logging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509833, 9780080539621

Principles of Induction Logging, Volume 38

1st Edition

Editors: Avital Kaufman Yu.A. Dashevsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080539621
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509833
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd May 2003
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Acknowledgments. List of symbols. Introduction. 1. Basic electromagnetic laws and Maxwell's equations. 2. Electromagnetic field of the magnetic dipole in a uniform conducting medium. 3. Methods for the solution of direct problems of induction logging. 4. Electromagnetic field of a vertical magnetic dipole on the axis of a borehole. 5. Quasistationary magnetic field of a vertical magnetic dipole in a formation with a finite thickness. 6. The two-coil induction probe on the borehole axis, when the bed has a finite thickness. 7. Multi-coil dioeerential induction probes. 8. Induction logging based on measuring the inphase component of the secondary field or the quadrature component difference of type Q Hz(omega1) - omega1/omega2 Q Hz(omega2). 9. Transient induction logging. 10. Principles of induction logging with transversal induction coils. 11. The influence of anisotropy on the field of the magnetic dipole in a conducting medium. 12. Mathematical modeling of the response of induction logging tools in 3D geometries. References. Subject Index.

Description

The monograph introduces the reader to the world of inductive well logging - an established method for surveying the electrical conductivity of rocks surrounding a borehole. The emphasis is on developing a theory of inductive logging and on understanding logging tools basic physics, since this theory and understanding furnish valuable insights for inventing practical induction logging techniques.

The first chapter of the book presents the basic laws of electromagnetism from a point of view that will facilitate the application of the theory to problems in electromagnetic logging. Many topics that play an important role in the design and interpretation of tools readings are covered. The vertical resolution and radial depth of investigation of different induction tools is systematically considered. Special attention is paid to principles of induction logging with transversal induction coils, to transient method of induction logging in media with cylindrical and horizontal interfaces and to the influence of anisotropy on the electromagnetic field measured in a conducting medium. Multi-coil differential induction probes and induction logging based on measuring the inphase component of the secondary field or the quadrature component difference are also described in detail. The last chapter is devoted to mathematical modeling of the response of induction logging tools in 3D geometries. The theory of inductive logging presented in this volume can be applied to logging after drilling as well as logging while drilling.

Readership

Research and exploration geophysicists, electronic engineers, graduate and undergraduate students in university geophysics departments.

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080539621
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509833

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Avital Kaufman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geophysics, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA

Yu.A. Dashevsky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Geophysics, Siberian Branch, Russian Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk, Russia

