Principles of Horticulture, Second Edition covers the various topics concerning plant cultivation for agricultural use. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that tackle the various areas of concerns in horticulture. The coverage of the text includes the nurturing aspects of horticulture, including growth and development, genetics and breeding, and nutrition. The book also covers the various threats and problems encountered by horticulturists, such as pests, weeds, and harmful microorganisms. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of plant-related fields, such as botany, agriculture, and particularly horticulture.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Putting Horticulture in Context

The Plant

Plant Communities

Conservation

Organic Growing

2 Plant Classification and Naming

Principles of Classification

Naming of Cultivated Plants

3 Plant Organization

Plant Form

Stem Structure

Stem Growth

Cell Structure

4 Water and Minerals in the Plant

Water

Movement of Water

Minerals

5 Plant Growth

Photosynthesis

Respiration

6 Plant Development

The Seed

The Seedling

The Vegetative Plant

The Flowering Plant

The Fruiting Plant

The Ageing Plant

7 Genetics and Plant Breeding

The Cell

Inheritance of Characteristics

Fl Hybrids

Other Breeding Program

Polyploids

Mutations

8 Weeds

Identification

Annual Weeds

Perennial Weeds

Mosses and Liverworts

9 Large Pests

The Rabbit

Deer

The Brown Rat

The Grey Squirrel

The Mole

The Wood-Pigeon

The Bullfinch

10 Small Pests, Soil Organisms and Bees

Slugs

Insects

Mites

Other Arthropods

Nematodes

Principles of Horticulture

11 Fungi, Bacteria and Viruses

Fungi

Bacteria

Viruses

12 Control Measures

Legislation and Control

Cultural Control

Resistance

Biological Control

Chemical Control

13 Soil as a Growing Medium

Root Requirements

Composition of Soils

Soil Formation

Soil Development

Soil Components

Soil Texture

Soil Structure

Cultivations

Management of Main Soil Types

14 Soil Water

Wetting of a Dry Soil

Drying of a Wet Soil

Drainage

Irrigation

Water Quality

Water Conservation

15 Soil Organic Matter

Living Organisms in the Soil

Nutrient Cycles

Humus

Organic Matter Levels

Benefits of Organic Matter

Addition of Organic Matter

Organic Production

16 Plant Nutrition

Control of Soil PH

Fertilizers

Plant Nutrients

Trace Elements

Fertilizer Program

Soil Conductivity

17 Alternatives to Growing in the Soil

Growing in Containers

Composts

Plant Containers

Hydroponics

Aggregate Culture

Nutrient Film Technique

Sport Surfaces

Index

