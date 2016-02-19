Principles of Horticulture
2nd Edition
Authors: C.R. Adams K.M. Bamford M.P. Early
eBook ISBN: 9781483141848
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th October 1993
Page Count: 214
Description
Principles of Horticulture, Second Edition covers the various topics concerning plant cultivation for agricultural use. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that tackle the various areas of concerns in horticulture. The coverage of the text includes the nurturing aspects of horticulture, including growth and development, genetics and breeding, and nutrition. The book also covers the various threats and problems encountered by horticulturists, such as pests, weeds, and harmful microorganisms. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of plant-related fields, such as botany, agriculture, and particularly horticulture.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Putting Horticulture in Context
The Plant
Plant Communities
Conservation
Organic Growing
2 Plant Classification and Naming
Principles of Classification
Naming of Cultivated Plants
3 Plant Organization
Plant Form
Stem Structure
Stem Growth
Cell Structure
4 Water and Minerals in the Plant
Water
Movement of Water
Minerals
5 Plant Growth
Photosynthesis
Respiration
6 Plant Development
The Seed
The Seedling
The Vegetative Plant
The Flowering Plant
The Fruiting Plant
The Ageing Plant
7 Genetics and Plant Breeding
The Cell
Inheritance of Characteristics
Fl Hybrids
Other Breeding Program
Polyploids
Mutations
8 Weeds
Identification
Annual Weeds
Perennial Weeds
Mosses and Liverworts
9 Large Pests
The Rabbit
Deer
The Brown Rat
The Grey Squirrel
The Mole
The Wood-Pigeon
The Bullfinch
10 Small Pests, Soil Organisms and Bees
Slugs
Insects
Mites
Other Arthropods
Nematodes
11 Fungi, Bacteria and Viruses
Fungi
Bacteria
Viruses
12 Control Measures
Legislation and Control
Cultural Control
Resistance
Biological Control
Chemical Control
13 Soil as a Growing Medium
Root Requirements
Composition of Soils
Soil Formation
Soil Development
Soil Components
Soil Texture
Soil Structure
Cultivations
Management of Main Soil Types
14 Soil Water
Wetting of a Dry Soil
Drying of a Wet Soil
Drainage
Irrigation
Water Quality
Water Conservation
15 Soil Organic Matter
Living Organisms in the Soil
Nutrient Cycles
Humus
Organic Matter Levels
Benefits of Organic Matter
Addition of Organic Matter
Organic Production
16 Plant Nutrition
Control of Soil PH
Fertilizers
Plant Nutrients
Trace Elements
Fertilizer Program
Soil Conductivity
17 Alternatives to Growing in the Soil
Growing in Containers
Composts
Plant Containers
Hydroponics
Aggregate Culture
Nutrient Film Technique
Sport Surfaces
Index
About the Author
C.R. Adams
K.M. Bamford
M.P. Early
