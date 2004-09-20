Principles of Hormone/Behavior Relations
1st Edition
Description
This text introduces underlying principles of the endocrine regulation of behavior in animals and humans. Every chapter begins by stating a principle, followed by specific examples of hormone actions derived from scientific experiments and clinical observations, and concludes with a few challenging unanswered questions. The reference source Hormones, Brain & Behavior identified this field as rapidly expanding within neurobiology and endocrinology. Now, this well-illustrated and referenced text will serve students from undergraduate school to medical school as they learn this new discipline.
Key Features
- Uniform presentation of material across all chapter, with each chapter addressing a key principle, illustrated by basic experimental and clinical examples
- Includes user-friendly features such as boxed figures with extended captions and references, numerous clinical notes, and a comprehensive list of abbreviations
- Illustrations highlight both the clinical and basic science information
Readership
Neuroscientists and endocrinologists, as well as upper level undergraduates and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Section I. Characterizing the Phenomena: Hormone Effects are Strong and Reliable Section II. History: Hormone Effects can Depend on Family, Gender, and Development Section III. Time: Hormonal Effects on Behavior Depend on Temporal Parameters Section IV. Space: Spatial Aspects of Hormone Administration and Impact are Important Section V. Mechanisms: Molecular and Biophysical Mechanisms of Hormone Actions Give Clues to Future Therapeutic Strategies Section VI. Environment: Environmental Variables Influence Hormone/Behavior Relations Section VII. Evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 20th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473970
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125531498
About the Author
Donald W Pfaff
Donald W. Pfaff heads the Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior at The Rockefeller University. He received his scientific training at Harvard University and MIT and is a member of the National Academy of Science and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Pfaff's laboratory focuses on steroid hormones and brain function, interactions among transcription factors, luteinizing-hormone-releasing-hormone neurons, and genes influencing neuronal functions. He is the author or coauthor of over 10 books and more than 800 research publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, NY, USA
Robert Rubin
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A
Donald Pfaff
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, New York, USA
M. Ian Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A. Norris Professor of Life Sciences
Robert Rubin
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A
Reviews
"The text is a pleasure to read. The authors adopt an informal conversational style for their discussion that evokes the comfortable air of a seminar course with a favorite professor. ...It invites and excites the reader to dig deeper into the many uncertain and unexplained areas of neuroendocrinology. It shows the reader that this is a field ready for exciting advances and a worthy arena in which to spend one’s career." --William J. Kovacs, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas in BRAIN, BEHAVIOR AND IMMUNITY (July 2005) "This is an exceptional text that provides an up-to-date and comprehensive review of topical material in endocrinology, neuroscience, and behavior...The emphasize on research approaches, balanced with integration of findings from such approaches, enables the text to be used by a broad range of student populations. It would be suitable for use in an advanced undergraduate class, as well as by graduate and medial students, alike." -Cheryl Frye, University of Albany