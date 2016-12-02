Principles of Hand Surgery and Therapy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323399753, 9780323429191

Principles of Hand Surgery and Therapy

3rd Edition

Authors: Thomas Trumble Ghazi Rayan Mark Baratz Jeffrey Budoff David J. Slutsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323399753
eBook ISBN: 9780323429191
eBook ISBN: 9780323429184
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Page Count: 840
Ideal for hand surgeons, residents in a hand surgery rotation, and therapists interested in a review of surgical principles, Principles of Hand Surgery and Therapy, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Thomas E. Trumble, Ghazi M. Rayan, Mark E. Baratz, Jeffrey E. Budoff, and David J. Slutsky, is a practical source of essential, up-to-date information in this specialized area. This single-volume, highly illustrated manual covers all areas of adult and pediatric hand surgery and therapy, including the elbow. Both in print and online, you’ll find state-of-the-art basic science combined with step-by-step techniques and therapeutic protocols, helping you hone your skills and prescribe effective long-term care for every patient.

1. Anatomy and Examination of the Hand, Wrist, Forearm, and Elbow

2. Regional Anesthesia for the Upper Extremity

3. Fractures of the Ligament Injuries of the Thumb and Metacarpals

4. Phalangeal Fractures and Interphalangeal Joint Injuries

5. Pediatric Fractures

6. Carpal Fractures

7. Scaphoid Fractures

8. The Distal Radioulnar Joint and Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex

9. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Arthroscopy for Wrist Injuries

10. Fractures and Malunions of the Distal Radius

11. Compartment Syndrome and Volkmann's Contracture

12. Nailbed and Fingertip Injuries

13. Amputations and Prosthetics

14. Hand Infections, Injection Injuries, Snake Bites and Extravasation Injuries

15. Burns and Frostbite of the Hand

16. Flexor Tendon Injuries

17. Extensor Tendon Injuries

18. Peripheral Nerve Injuries

19. Brachial Plexus Injuries

20. Management of Chronic Upper Extremity Pain and Factitious Syndromes

21. Management of Upper Extremity Vascular Disorders

22. Compressive Neuropathies

23. The Paralytic Hand and Tendon Transfers

24. Cerebral Palsy, Stroke, and Traumatic Brain Injury

25. Tetraplegia

26. Tendinopathies of the Hand, Wrist, and Elbow

27. Osteoarthritis

28. Rheumatoid Arthritis

29. Carpal Avascular Necrosis: Kienbock's Disease and Preiser's Disease

30. Dupuytren's Disease

31. Ganglion, Mucous Cyst, and Carpal Boss

32. Replantation

33. Thumb Reconstruction after Partial or Complete Amputation

34. Soft Tissue Defects and Flap Coverage

35. Benign and Malignant Neoplasms of the Upper Extremity

36. Congenital Hand Anomalies

37. Fractures of the Forearm and Elbow

38. Elbow Instability and Arthroscopy

39. Elbow Arthritis

Online-only Therapy Appendix

Thomas Trumble

Professor, Chief of Hand and Microvascular Surgery Service Department of Orthopaedics, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

Ghazi Rayan

Mark Baratz

Jeffrey Budoff

Assistant Professor, Hand & Upper Extremity Institute, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA

David J. Slutsky

Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California

