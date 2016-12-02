Principles of Hand Surgery and Therapy
3rd Edition
Description
Ideal for hand surgeons, residents in a hand surgery rotation, and therapists interested in a review of surgical principles, Principles of Hand Surgery and Therapy, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Thomas E. Trumble, Ghazi M. Rayan, Mark E. Baratz, Jeffrey E. Budoff, and David J. Slutsky, is a practical source of essential, up-to-date information in this specialized area. This single-volume, highly illustrated manual covers all areas of adult and pediatric hand surgery and therapy, including the elbow. Both in print and online, you’ll find state-of-the-art basic science combined with step-by-step techniques and therapeutic protocols, helping you hone your skills and prescribe effective long-term care for every patient.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy and Examination of the Hand, Wrist, Forearm, and Elbow
2. Regional Anesthesia for the Upper Extremity
3. Fractures of the Ligament Injuries of the Thumb and Metacarpals
4. Phalangeal Fractures and Interphalangeal Joint Injuries
5. Pediatric Fractures
6. Carpal Fractures
7. Scaphoid Fractures
8. The Distal Radioulnar Joint and Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex
9. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Arthroscopy for Wrist Injuries
10. Fractures and Malunions of the Distal Radius
11. Compartment Syndrome and Volkmann's Contracture
12. Nailbed and Fingertip Injuries
13. Amputations and Prosthetics
14. Hand Infections, Injection Injuries, Snake Bites and Extravasation Injuries
15. Burns and Frostbite of the Hand
16. Flexor Tendon Injuries
17. Extensor Tendon Injuries
18. Peripheral Nerve Injuries
19. Brachial Plexus Injuries
20. Management of Chronic Upper Extremity Pain and Factitious Syndromes
21. Management of Upper Extremity Vascular Disorders
22. Compressive Neuropathies
23. The Paralytic Hand and Tendon Transfers
24. Cerebral Palsy, Stroke, and Traumatic Brain Injury
25. Tetraplegia
26. Tendinopathies of the Hand, Wrist, and Elbow
27. Osteoarthritis
28. Rheumatoid Arthritis
29. Carpal Avascular Necrosis: Kienbock's Disease and Preiser's Disease
30. Dupuytren's Disease
31. Ganglion, Mucous Cyst, and Carpal Boss
32. Replantation
33. Thumb Reconstruction after Partial or Complete Amputation
34. Soft Tissue Defects and Flap Coverage
35. Benign and Malignant Neoplasms of the Upper Extremity
36. Congenital Hand Anomalies
37. Fractures of the Forearm and Elbow
38. Elbow Instability and Arthroscopy
39. Elbow Arthritis
Online-only Therapy Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323399753
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323429191
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323429184
About the Author
Thomas Trumble
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chief of Hand and Microvascular Surgery Service Department of Orthopaedics, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
Ghazi Rayan
Mark Baratz
Jeffrey Budoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Hand & Upper Extremity Institute, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA
David J. Slutsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California