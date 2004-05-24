Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine examines how normal human biology differs between men and women and how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender. This revealing research covers various conditions that predominantly occur in men, and as well conditions that predominantly occur in women. Among the subjects covered are cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, the immune system, lung cancer as a consequence of smoking, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Gathers important information in the field of gender-based biology and clinical medicine, proving that a patient's sex is increasingly important in preventing illness, making an accurate diagnosis, and choosing safe and effective treatment of disease
- Addresses gender-specific areas ranging from organ transplantation, gall bladder and biliary diseases, to the epidemiology of osteoporosis and fractures in men and women
- Many chapters present questions about future directions of investigations
Readership
Practicing physicians and specialists; endocrinologists; bone biologists; gerontologists; cardiologists
Table of Contents
Gender and Development Central Nervous System Cardiology Pulmonology Gastroenterology Reproductive Biology Oncology; Nutrition Drug Metabolis Infectious Disease Bone Immunology/ Rheumatology Aging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 24th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492148
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124409057
About the Editor-in-Chief
Marianne Legato
Dr. Marianne Legato, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University is an internationally known academic physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. She is founding member of the International Society for Gender Medicine and also the founder and director of The Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and its next iteration, The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine. These enterprises are the first collaborations between academic medicine and the private sector focused solely on gender-specific medicine: the science of how normal human biology differs between men and women and of how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Her ground breaking-reference, Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine: Gender in the Genomic Era, is now in its third edition. She has published extensively on Gender and Sex Specific Medicine, both scientifically and for the lay public. She is also the founding editor of the journal Gender Medicine, and the journal Gender and the Genome, published for the scientific community. In 1992, Dr. Legato won the American Heart Association’s Blakeslee Award for the best book written for the lay public on cardiovascular disease. She is a practicing internist in New York City and has been listed each year in New York Magazine’s "Best Doctors" since the feature’s inception in 1993.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, PhD (hon.c.), FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Reviews
"The book will benefit primary care practitioners and physicians who manage chronic conditions. By bringing the information together, Legato sets the stage for the future of an exciting and rich new field...Some chapters can serve as independent monographs, and all seem to use current references and reflect a good review of the pertinent literature. Some chapters recommend sources for additional reading. In addition, authors identify gaps in the literature and offer recommendations for further investigation. These recommendations are among the best features of the textbook...We commend the editor, section editors, and chapter authors of this wonderful textbok. Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine has the potential to change the minds of those who have struggled to understand what "gender-based medicine" really means. The bottom line is that this effort has created a broad range of research opportunities and, consequently, the chance to improve treatment and disease outcomes for all: women, men, the poor, the rich, minorities and nonminorities, and, most important, children--the next generation of men and women." —JAMA, 2004;292:2921-2922 "A new field of investigation, education, and clinical practice is to be recognized by all who practice medicine...The information in this textbook can only be found in piecemeal if at all in standard medical textbooks, and we are pleased to know that there is now a text that brings this information together." --William H. Wehrmacher, MD and Harry Messmore, MD, Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL for Clin Appl Thrombosis/Hemostasis 11(4):500, 2005