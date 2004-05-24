"The book will benefit primary care practitioners and physicians who manage chronic conditions. By bringing the information together, Legato sets the stage for the future of an exciting and rich new field...Some chapters can serve as independent monographs, and all seem to use current references and reflect a good review of the pertinent literature. Some chapters recommend sources for additional reading. In addition, authors identify gaps in the literature and offer recommendations for further investigation. These recommendations are among the best features of the textbook...We commend the editor, section editors, and chapter authors of this wonderful textbok. Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine has the potential to change the minds of those who have struggled to understand what "gender-based medicine" really means. The bottom line is that this effort has created a broad range of research opportunities and, consequently, the chance to improve treatment and disease outcomes for all: women, men, the poor, the rich, minorities and nonminorities, and, most important, children--the next generation of men and women." —JAMA, 2004;292:2921-2922 "A new field of investigation, education, and clinical practice is to be recognized by all who practice medicine...The information in this textbook can only be found in piecemeal if at all in standard medical textbooks, and we are pleased to know that there is now a text that brings this information together." --William H. Wehrmacher, MD and Harry Messmore, MD, Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL for Clin Appl Thrombosis/Hemostasis 11(4):500, 2005