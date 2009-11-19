Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123742711, 9780080921501

Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine

2nd Edition

Editors: Marianne Legato
eBook ISBN: 9780080921501
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2009
Page Count: 800
Description

The field of gender-specific medicine examines how normal human biology and physiology differ between men and women and how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender. This revealing research covers various conditions that predominantly occur in men as well conditions that predominantly occur in women. Among the areas of greatest difference are cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, the immune system, lung cancer as a consequence of smoking, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases.

The Second Edition of Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine focuses on the essentials of gender-specific medicine and the current study of sex and gender differences in human physiology and pathophysiology. New section editors, new chapter authors, and new chapters have been added to reflect the most up-to-date clinical research and practice.

Key Features

  • Offers insight into how the gender-specific risks of one organ system’s disease affects the health of other organ systems
  • Outlines the sex-specific differences of normal anatomy and physiology
  • Illustrates the gender-specific features and quantifies "gender" and "sex" as risk factors across all major diseases
  • Qualifies and analyzes the results of new drug therapies designed with gender-specific differences in mind: ex, hormone therapy in men and women for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease
  • All chapters progress translationally from the basic science to the clinical applications of gender-specific therapies, drugs, or treatments
  • Sections on drug metabolism, aging, and meta-analysis of data incorporated into all disease-specific chapters

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in physiology, cardiology, neurology, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, endocrinology, oncology, immunology, nutrition, and metabolism who research and/or teach gender-specific medicine or sex-based biology. Graduate students and medical fellow trainees in these areas. Specialists and/or general practitioners who treat gender-specific diseases

Table of Contents

Section 1: Gender and Normal Development

Introduction

George M. Lazarus

Chapter 1 - The Effects of Gender in Neonatal Medicine

Tove S. Rosen, David Bateman

Chapter 2 - Sexual Development, Growth, and Puberty in Children

Gaya S. Aranoff, Jennifer J. Bell

Chapter 3 - Gender Differences in Pediatric Pulmonary Disease

Beverley J. Sheares

Chapter 4 - Gender-Specific Aspects of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

James H. Garvin Jr

Chapter 5 - Gender Differences in Neurological Conditions of Children

David M. Kaufman

Chapter 6 - Gender and Sports: Past, Present, and Future

Jordan D. Metzl

Section 2: Gender and the Nervous System

Introduction

William Byne

Chapter 7 - Gender Differences in the Functional Organization of the Brain

Ruben C. Gur, Tamara Bockow, Raquel E. Gur

Chapter 8 - Sexual Differentiation of Brain Structure and Function

Margaret M. McCarthy

Chapter 9 - The Sexed and Gendered Brain

William Byne

Chapter 10 - Age and Gender-Specific Patterns of Neurologic Illness

Joan Amatniek, Karin Sorra, Lauren Frey, W. Allen Hauser

Chapter 11 - Gender Differences in Stroke

Rebecca F. Gottesman, Argye E. Hillis

Chapter 12 - Gender Differences in Disorders that Present to Psychiatry

Mary V. Seeman

Chapter 13 - Hormone Replacement Therapy and Cognitive Function

Mary Sano, Diane Jacobs, Katya Gaynor

Section 3: Cardiovascular Disease

Introduction

Paula A. Johnson

Chapter 14 - Gender and the Heart: Sex-Specific Differences in the Normal Myocardial Anatomy and Physiology

Marianne J. Legato, Jaswinder K. Leghe

Chapter 15 - Gender-Specific Aspects of Selected Coronary Heart Disease Risk Factors: A Summary of the Epidemiologic Evidence

Shari S. Bassuk, JoAnn E. Manson

Chapter 16 - Dyslipidemia Management in Women and Men: Exploring Potential Gender Differences

Kavita Sharma, Christian D. Nagy, Roger S. Blumenthal

Chapter 17 - Gender Differences in the Role of Stress and Emotion in Cardiovascular Function and Disease

David E. Anderson, Margaret A. Chesney

Chapter 18 - The Role of Sex and Gender in Cardiothoracic Surgery

Sandhya K. Balaram, Justin D. Blasberg

Section 4: Pulmonology

Introduction

Marilyn K. Glassberg

Chapter 19 - Gender Differences in Asthma

Robert H. Lim, Lester Kobzik

Chapter 20 - Gender Issues in Venous Thromboembolism

Susan Murin, Kathryn Bilello, Lisa Moores, Aaron Holley

Chapter 21 - Sleep in Women: Gender Differences in Health and Disease

Shirin Shafazand

Chapter 22 - Are Women More Susceptible to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?

Kenneth R. Chapman

Chapter 23 - The Gender-Specific Aspects of Lung Cancer

Rebecca L. Toonkel, Charles A. Powell

Chapter 24 - Gender-Specific Considerations in Pulmonary Hypertension

Deborah Shure

Chapter 25 - Sex and Gender Differences in Pulmonary Manifestations of Autoimmune Disease

Muddassir Aliniazee, Marilyn K. Glassberg

Chapter 26 - Benign Metastasizing Leiomyoma and Lymphangioleiomyomatosis: Lung Diseases of Women

Muddassir Aliniazee, Marilyn K. Glassberg

Chapter 27 - Gender Differences in Susceptibility, Outcomes, and Pathophysiology of Sepsis

Kristy A. Bauman, MeiLan K. Han

Section 5: Gastroenterology

Introduction

Linda A. Lee

Chapter 28 - Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Women

Melissa Munsell, Marc Sonenshine, Mary L. Harris

Chapter 29 - Disorders of Defecation in Women

Susan L. Gearhart

Chapter 30 - Idiopathic Gastroparesis: Gender Aspects

Henry P. Parkman

Chapter 31 - Liver Disease in Women

Karen Krok, Ayman Koteish

Section 6: Reproductive Biology

Introduction

Lauri J. Romanzi

Chapter 32 - Gender Differences in Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Octavia Pickett-Blakely, Linda A. Lee, Gerald Mullin

Chapter 33 - Contraception

Karen Feisullin, Carolyn Westhoff

Chapter 34 - Infertility: The Male

Howard H. Kim, Peter N. Schlegel, Marc Goldstein

Chapter 35 - Infertility and In Vitro Fertilization

Elizabeth Barbieri, Sonya Kashyap, Pak H. Chung

Chapter 36 - Female Sexual Health

Barbara D. Bartlik, Julie A. Kolzet, Nazia Ahmad, Tahmina Parveen, Sarah Alvi

Chapter 37 - Male Sexual Dysfunction

Serkan Deveci, John P. Mulhall

Chapter 38 - Pelvic Pain: Urogenital Female Disorders

Andrew T. Goldstein, Lara J. Burrows

Chapter 39 - Lower Urogenital Tract Dysfunction in Men and Women

Doreen E. Chung, Alexis E. Te, Renuka Tyagi

Chapter 40 - Aging and the Lower Urogenital System

Catherine E. DuBeau

Chapter 41 - Menopause

Gloria Bachmann, Nora J. Doty

Section 7: Oncology

Introduction

Nancy E. Davidson

Chapter 42 - The Differences between Male and Female Breast Cancer

Coral Omene, Amy Tiersten

Chapter 43 - Difference in Germ Cell Tumors of the Reproductive Tract in Men and Women

Nicole LaNatra, Amy Tiersten

Chapter 44 - Gender Differences in Hereditary Cancer Syndromes: Risks, Management, and Testing for Inherited Predisposition to Cancer

Wendy K. Chung

Section 8: Infectious Disease

Introduction

Michael Rendel

Chapter 45 - Gender Differences in Emerging Infectious Diseases

Sharon Lewin

Chapter 46 - Sexually Transmitted Infections in Men and Women

Anne M. Rompalo, Khalil G. Ghanem

Chapter 47 - Infections in Pregnancy

Emilia Mia Sordillo, Bruce Polsky

Chapter 48 - Adult Immunization in Women and Men

Sally L. Hodder, Debra Chew, Shobha Swaminathan

Section 9: Immunology

Introduction

Robert G. Lahita

Chapter 49 - Gender Differences in Autoimmune Diseases: Immune Mechanisms and Clinical Applications

Nabih I. Abdou, Virginia Rider

Chapter 50 - Hormones and Cytokines: Gender-Specific Effects

Maurizio Cutolo

Chapter 51 - Prolactin and Autoimmunity

Sara E. Walker

Chapter 52 - Sex Hormones and Immune Function

Robert G. Lahita

Chapter 53 - Pregnancy and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease

Carl A. Laskin, Christine A. Clark, Karen A. Spitzer

Chapter 54 - Oral Contraceptives and Autoimmune Diseases

Taraneh Mehrani, Michelle Petri

Chapter 55 - Gender-Specific Issues in Organ Transplantation

Hilary Sanfey

Section 10: Endocrinology

Introduction

Adrian Dobs

Chapter 56 - Endogenous Sex Hormones and Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Men and Women

Sherita Hill Golden

Chapter 57 - Thyroid Disorders and Pregnancy

Matthew Kim

Chapter 58 - Sexual Function and Dysfunction in Men and Women

Karen Elizabeth Boyle, Arthur L. Burnett

Chapter 59 - Osteoporosis in Men and Women

Kendall F. Moseley, Suzanne M. Jan de Beur

Chapter 60 – Testosterone Replacement Therapy in Men and Women

Diala El-Maouche, Adrian Dobs

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921501
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742711

About the Editor

Marianne Legato

Dr. Marianne Legato, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University is an internationally known academic physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. She is founding member of the International Society for Gender Medicine and also the founder and director of The Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and its next iteration, The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine. These enterprises are the first collaborations between academic medicine and the private sector focused solely on gender-specific medicine: the science of how normal human biology differs between men and women and of how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Her ground breaking-reference, Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine: Gender in the Genomic Era, is now in its third edition. She has published extensively on Gender and Sex Specific Medicine, both scientifically and for the lay public. She is also the founding editor of the journal Gender Medicine, and the journal Gender and the Genome, published for the scientific community. In 1992, Dr. Legato won the American Heart Association’s Blakeslee Award for the best book written for the lay public on cardiovascular disease. She is a practicing internist in New York City and has been listed each year in New York Magazine’s "Best Doctors" since the feature’s inception in 1993.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, PhD (hon.c.), FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA

Ratings and Reviews

