Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
The field of gender-specific medicine examines how normal human biology and physiology differ between men and women and how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender. This revealing research covers various conditions that predominantly occur in men as well conditions that predominantly occur in women. Among the areas of greatest difference are cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, the immune system, lung cancer as a consequence of smoking, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases.
The Second Edition of Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine focuses on the essentials of gender-specific medicine and the current study of sex and gender differences in human physiology and pathophysiology. New section editors, new chapter authors, and new chapters have been added to reflect the most up-to-date clinical research and practice.
Key Features
- Offers insight into how the gender-specific risks of one organ system’s disease affects the health of other organ systems
- Outlines the sex-specific differences of normal anatomy and physiology
- Illustrates the gender-specific features and quantifies "gender" and "sex" as risk factors across all major diseases
- Qualifies and analyzes the results of new drug therapies designed with gender-specific differences in mind: ex, hormone therapy in men and women for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease
- All chapters progress translationally from the basic science to the clinical applications of gender-specific therapies, drugs, or treatments
- Sections on drug metabolism, aging, and meta-analysis of data incorporated into all disease-specific chapters
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in physiology, cardiology, neurology, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, endocrinology, oncology, immunology, nutrition, and metabolism who research and/or teach gender-specific medicine or sex-based biology. Graduate students and medical fellow trainees in these areas. Specialists and/or general practitioners who treat gender-specific diseases
Table of Contents
Section 1: Gender and Normal Development
Introduction
George M. Lazarus
Chapter 1 - The Effects of Gender in Neonatal Medicine
Tove S. Rosen, David Bateman
Chapter 2 - Sexual Development, Growth, and Puberty in Children
Gaya S. Aranoff, Jennifer J. Bell
Chapter 3 - Gender Differences in Pediatric Pulmonary Disease
Beverley J. Sheares
Chapter 4 - Gender-Specific Aspects of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
James H. Garvin Jr
Chapter 5 - Gender Differences in Neurological Conditions of Children
David M. Kaufman
Chapter 6 - Gender and Sports: Past, Present, and Future
Jordan D. Metzl
Section 2: Gender and the Nervous System
Introduction
William Byne
Chapter 7 - Gender Differences in the Functional Organization of the Brain
Ruben C. Gur, Tamara Bockow, Raquel E. Gur
Chapter 8 - Sexual Differentiation of Brain Structure and Function
Margaret M. McCarthy
Chapter 9 - The Sexed and Gendered Brain
William Byne
Chapter 10 - Age and Gender-Specific Patterns of Neurologic Illness
Joan Amatniek, Karin Sorra, Lauren Frey, W. Allen Hauser
Chapter 11 - Gender Differences in Stroke
Rebecca F. Gottesman, Argye E. Hillis
Chapter 12 - Gender Differences in Disorders that Present to Psychiatry
Mary V. Seeman
Chapter 13 - Hormone Replacement Therapy and Cognitive Function
Mary Sano, Diane Jacobs, Katya Gaynor
Section 3: Cardiovascular Disease
Introduction
Paula A. Johnson
Chapter 14 - Gender and the Heart: Sex-Specific Differences in the Normal Myocardial Anatomy and Physiology
Marianne J. Legato, Jaswinder K. Leghe
Chapter 15 - Gender-Specific Aspects of Selected Coronary Heart Disease Risk Factors: A Summary of the Epidemiologic Evidence
Shari S. Bassuk, JoAnn E. Manson
Chapter 16 - Dyslipidemia Management in Women and Men: Exploring Potential Gender Differences
Kavita Sharma, Christian D. Nagy, Roger S. Blumenthal
Chapter 17 - Gender Differences in the Role of Stress and Emotion in Cardiovascular Function and Disease
David E. Anderson, Margaret A. Chesney
Chapter 18 - The Role of Sex and Gender in Cardiothoracic Surgery
Sandhya K. Balaram, Justin D. Blasberg
Section 4: Pulmonology
Introduction
Marilyn K. Glassberg
Chapter 19 - Gender Differences in Asthma
Robert H. Lim, Lester Kobzik
Chapter 20 - Gender Issues in Venous Thromboembolism
Susan Murin, Kathryn Bilello, Lisa Moores, Aaron Holley
Chapter 21 - Sleep in Women: Gender Differences in Health and Disease
Shirin Shafazand
Chapter 22 - Are Women More Susceptible to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?
Kenneth R. Chapman
Chapter 23 - The Gender-Specific Aspects of Lung Cancer
Rebecca L. Toonkel, Charles A. Powell
Chapter 24 - Gender-Specific Considerations in Pulmonary Hypertension
Deborah Shure
Chapter 25 - Sex and Gender Differences in Pulmonary Manifestations of Autoimmune Disease
Muddassir Aliniazee, Marilyn K. Glassberg
Chapter 26 - Benign Metastasizing Leiomyoma and Lymphangioleiomyomatosis: Lung Diseases of Women
Muddassir Aliniazee, Marilyn K. Glassberg
Chapter 27 - Gender Differences in Susceptibility, Outcomes, and Pathophysiology of Sepsis
Kristy A. Bauman, MeiLan K. Han
Section 5: Gastroenterology
Introduction
Linda A. Lee
Chapter 28 - Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Women
Melissa Munsell, Marc Sonenshine, Mary L. Harris
Chapter 29 - Disorders of Defecation in Women
Susan L. Gearhart
Chapter 30 - Idiopathic Gastroparesis: Gender Aspects
Henry P. Parkman
Chapter 31 - Liver Disease in Women
Karen Krok, Ayman Koteish
Section 6: Reproductive Biology
Introduction
Lauri J. Romanzi
Chapter 32 - Gender Differences in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Octavia Pickett-Blakely, Linda A. Lee, Gerald Mullin
Chapter 33 - Contraception
Karen Feisullin, Carolyn Westhoff
Chapter 34 - Infertility: The Male
Howard H. Kim, Peter N. Schlegel, Marc Goldstein
Chapter 35 - Infertility and In Vitro Fertilization
Elizabeth Barbieri, Sonya Kashyap, Pak H. Chung
Chapter 36 - Female Sexual Health
Barbara D. Bartlik, Julie A. Kolzet, Nazia Ahmad, Tahmina Parveen, Sarah Alvi
Chapter 37 - Male Sexual Dysfunction
Serkan Deveci, John P. Mulhall
Chapter 38 - Pelvic Pain: Urogenital Female Disorders
Andrew T. Goldstein, Lara J. Burrows
Chapter 39 - Lower Urogenital Tract Dysfunction in Men and Women
Doreen E. Chung, Alexis E. Te, Renuka Tyagi
Chapter 40 - Aging and the Lower Urogenital System
Catherine E. DuBeau
Chapter 41 - Menopause
Gloria Bachmann, Nora J. Doty
Section 7: Oncology
Introduction
Nancy E. Davidson
Chapter 42 - The Differences between Male and Female Breast Cancer
Coral Omene, Amy Tiersten
Chapter 43 - Difference in Germ Cell Tumors of the Reproductive Tract in Men and Women
Nicole LaNatra, Amy Tiersten
Chapter 44 - Gender Differences in Hereditary Cancer Syndromes: Risks, Management, and Testing for Inherited Predisposition to Cancer
Wendy K. Chung
Section 8: Infectious Disease
Introduction
Michael Rendel
Chapter 45 - Gender Differences in Emerging Infectious Diseases
Sharon Lewin
Chapter 46 - Sexually Transmitted Infections in Men and Women
Anne M. Rompalo, Khalil G. Ghanem
Chapter 47 - Infections in Pregnancy
Emilia Mia Sordillo, Bruce Polsky
Chapter 48 - Adult Immunization in Women and Men
Sally L. Hodder, Debra Chew, Shobha Swaminathan
Section 9: Immunology
Introduction
Robert G. Lahita
Chapter 49 - Gender Differences in Autoimmune Diseases: Immune Mechanisms and Clinical Applications
Nabih I. Abdou, Virginia Rider
Chapter 50 - Hormones and Cytokines: Gender-Specific Effects
Maurizio Cutolo
Chapter 51 - Prolactin and Autoimmunity
Sara E. Walker
Chapter 52 - Sex Hormones and Immune Function
Robert G. Lahita
Chapter 53 - Pregnancy and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease
Carl A. Laskin, Christine A. Clark, Karen A. Spitzer
Chapter 54 - Oral Contraceptives and Autoimmune Diseases
Taraneh Mehrani, Michelle Petri
Chapter 55 - Gender-Specific Issues in Organ Transplantation
Hilary Sanfey
Section 10: Endocrinology
Introduction
Adrian Dobs
Chapter 56 - Endogenous Sex Hormones and Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Men and Women
Sherita Hill Golden
Chapter 57 - Thyroid Disorders and Pregnancy
Matthew Kim
Chapter 58 - Sexual Function and Dysfunction in Men and Women
Karen Elizabeth Boyle, Arthur L. Burnett
Chapter 59 - Osteoporosis in Men and Women
Kendall F. Moseley, Suzanne M. Jan de Beur
Chapter 60 – Testosterone Replacement Therapy in Men and Women
Diala El-Maouche, Adrian Dobs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 19th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921501
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742711
About the Editor
Marianne Legato
Dr. Marianne Legato, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University is an internationally known academic physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. She is founding member of the International Society for Gender Medicine and also the founder and director of The Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and its next iteration, The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine. These enterprises are the first collaborations between academic medicine and the private sector focused solely on gender-specific medicine: the science of how normal human biology differs between men and women and of how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Her ground breaking-reference, Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine: Gender in the Genomic Era, is now in its third edition. She has published extensively on Gender and Sex Specific Medicine, both scientifically and for the lay public. She is also the founding editor of the journal Gender Medicine, and the journal Gender and the Genome, published for the scientific community. In 1992, Dr. Legato won the American Heart Association’s Blakeslee Award for the best book written for the lay public on cardiovascular disease. She is a practicing internist in New York City and has been listed each year in New York Magazine’s "Best Doctors" since the feature’s inception in 1993.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, PhD (hon.c.), FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA