Principles of Enzyme Kinetics
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Enzyme Kinetics discusses the principles of enzyme kinetics at an intermediate level. It is primarily written for first-year research students in enzyme kinetics.
The book is composed of 10 chapters. Chapter 1 provides the basic principles of enzyme kinetics with a brief discussion of dimensional analysis. Subsequent chapters cover topics on the essential characteristics of steady-state kinetics, temperature dependence, methods for deriving steady-state rate equations, and control of enzyme activity. Integrated rate equations, and introductions to the study of fast reactions and the statistical aspects of enzyme kinetics are provided as well.
Chemists and biochemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1 Basic Principles of Chemical Kinetics
1.1 Order of Reaction
1.2 Determination of the Order of a Reaction
1.3 Dimensions of Rate Constants
1.4 Reversible Reactions
1.5 Determination of First-Order Rate Constants
1.6 Influence of Temperature on Rate Constants
1.7 Transition-State Theory
2 Introduction to Enzyme Kinetics
2.1 Early Studies
2.2 Work of Michaelis and Menten
2.3 Steady-State Treatment
2.4 Validity of the Steady-State Assumption
2.5 Graphical Representation of the Michaelis-Menten Equation
2.6 Reversible Michaelis-Menten Mechanism
2.7 Product Inhibition
Appendix 2.1 Hyperbolic Nature of the Michaelis-Menten Equation
3 How to Derive Steady-State Rate Equations
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Principle of the King-Altman Method
3.3 Method of King and Altman
3.4 Modifications to the King-Altman Method
3.5 Compression of Patterns
3.6 Reactions Containing Steps at Equilibrium
3.7 Analysing Mechanisms by Inspection
3.8 Rate Equations in Coefficient Form
4 Inhibitors and Activators
4.1 Reversible and Irreversible Inhibitors
4.2 Competitive Inhibition
4.3 Mixed Inhibition
4.4 Uncompetitive Inhibition
4.5 Plotting Inhibition Results
4.6 Intuitive Approach to Linear Inhibition
4.7 Hyperbolic Inhibition and Activation
4.8 Non-Productive Binding
4.9 Substrate Inhibition
4.10 Inhibitors of High Affinity
5 Reaction Pathways
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Survey of Two-Substrate, Two-Product Reaction Mechanisms
5.3 Nomenclature and Schematic Representation of Mechanisms
5.4 Rate Equations
5.5 Initial-Velocity Measurements in Absence of Products
5.6 Substrate Inhibition
5.7 Reverse Reaction
5.8 Product Inhibition
5.9 Isotope Exchange
5.10 Induced Transport
6 Effects of pH and Temperature on Enzymes
6.1 pH and Enzyme Kinetics
6.2 Ionization of a Dibasic Acid
6.3 Effect of pH on Enzyme Kinetic Constants
6.4 pH Independence of Km
6.5 Ionization of Groups Remote from the Active Site
6.6 Change of Rate-Determining Step with pH
6.7 Temperature Dependence of Enzyme-Catalysed Reactions
6.8 Use of Temperature for Studying Enzyme Specificity
7 Control of Enzyme Activity
7.1 Necessity for Metabolic Control
7.2 Binding of Oxygen to Haemoglobin
7.3 Hill Equation
7.4 Adair Equation
7.5 Pauling's Treatment
7.6 Induced Fit
7.7 Symmetry Model of Monod, Wyman and Changeux
7.8 Sequential Model of Koshland, Nemethy and Filmer
7.9 Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity
7.10 Other Equilibrium Models of Co-Operativity
7.11 Kinetic Models of Co-Operativity
8 Analysis of Progress Curves
8.1 Integrated Rate Equations
8.2 Integrated Michaelis-Menten Equation
8.3 Competitive Product Inhibition
8.4 Inhibition by Several Products
8.5 Mixed Inhibition by Products
8.6 More Complex Cases
8.7 Some Pitfalls
9 Fast Reactions
9.1 Limitations of Steady-State Measurements
9.2 Transient Phase of the Michaelis-Menten Mechanism
9.3 'Burst' Kinetics
9.4 Reversible Sequences of Reactions
9.5 Jump Kinetics
9.6 Sinusoidal Perturbations
10 Estimation of Rate Constants
10.1 Value and Limitations of a Statistical Approach
10.2 Variance
10.3 Simple Linear Regression
10.4 Fitting the Michaelis-Menten Equation
10.5 Final Comments on the Double-Reciprocal Plot
10.6 Standard Errors of V and Km
10.7 General Linear Model and Applications to More Complex Cases
10.8 Some Difficulties in Fitting Data
10.9 Statistical Aspects of the Direct Linear Plot
10.10 Final Note
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164670