Principles of Enzyme Kinetics discusses the principles of enzyme kinetics at an intermediate level. It is primarily written for first-year research students in enzyme kinetics.

The book is composed of 10 chapters. Chapter 1 provides the basic principles of enzyme kinetics with a brief discussion of dimensional analysis. Subsequent chapters cover topics on the essential characteristics of steady-state kinetics, temperature dependence, methods for deriving steady-state rate equations, and control of enzyme activity. Integrated rate equations, and introductions to the study of fast reactions and the statistical aspects of enzyme kinetics are provided as well.

Chemists and biochemists will find the book invaluable.