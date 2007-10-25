Principles of Environmental Physics
3rd Edition
Description
Environmental Physics concerns the description and analysis of physical processes that establish the conditions in which all species of life survive and reproduce. The subject involves a synthesis of mathematical relations that describe the physical nature of the environment and the many biological responses that environments evoke. Environmental Physics provides a basis for understanding the complex responses of plants and animals to environmental change.
International concern with climate change has made both politicans and the general public much more aware of the impact of local and global weather on all aspects of domestic life, industry and commerce. Environmental Physics has become more widely used by biologists, atmospheric scientists and climate modellers to specify interations between surfaces and the atmosphere. This new edition contains further material on causes of global warming, applications of remote sensing, and the carbon and water cycles of crops and forests.
Key Features
- Presents a unique synthesis of micrometeorology and ecology in its widest sense.
- Deals quantitatively with the impact of weather on living systems but also with the interactions between them that are a central feature of life on earth
- Includes an up-to-date bibliography and review of recent micrometeorological applications in forestry, ecology, hydrology and agriculture
- Includes numerical problems and worked examples
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in university departments of physics, atmospheric sciences, biological and environmental sciences, research scientists in agriculture, forestry, hydrology and ecology in academia, government research and industry, natural resource managers, environmental consultants and advisers in non-governmental organizations.
Table of Contents
PREFACE TO THE SECOND EDITION LIST OF SYMBOLS
- SCOPE OF ENVIRONMENTAL PHYSICS
- GAS LAWS Pressure, volume and temperature Specific heats Lapse rate Water and water vapour Other gases
- TRANSPORT LAWS General transfer equation Molecular transfer processes Diffusion coefficients Radiation laws
- RADIATION ENVIRONMENT Solar radiation Terrestrial radiation Net radiation
- MICROCLIMATOLOGY OF RADIATION (i) Interception Direct solar radiation Diffuse radiation Radiation in crop canopies
- MICROCLIMATOLOGY OF RADIATION (ii) Absorption and reflection Radiative properties of natural materials Net radiation
- MOMENTUM TRANSFER Boundary layers Wind profiles and drag on uniform surfaces Lodging and windthrow
- HEAT TRANSFER Convection Non-dimensional groups Measurements of convection Conduction Insulation of animals
- MASS TRANSFER (i) Gases and water vapour Non-dimensional groups Measurement of mass transfer Ventilation Mass transfer through pores Coats and clothing 10.MASS TRANSFER (ii) Particles Steady motion 11.STEADY STATE HEAT BALANCE (i) Water surfaces and vegetation Heat balance equation Heat balance of thermometers Heat balance of surfaces Developments from the Penman Equation 12.STEADY STATE HEAT BALANCE (ii) Animals Heat balance components The thermo-neutral diagram Specification of the environment Case studies 13.TRANSIENT HEAT BALANCE Time constant General cases Heat flow in soil 14.CROP MICROMETEOROLOGY (i) Profiles and fluxes Profiles Profile equations and stability Measurement of flux above the canopy 15.CROP MICROMETEOROLOGY (ii) Interpretation of measurements Resistance analogues Case studies: Water vapour and transpiration Carbon dioxide and growth Sulphur dioxide and pollutant fluxes to crops Transport within canopies APPENDIX BIBLIOGRAPHY REFERENCES INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924793
About the Author
John Monteith
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Environmental Physics, University of Nottingham, UK
Mike Unsworth
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA