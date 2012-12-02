Principles of Engineering Mechanics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780340568316, 9780080524139

Principles of Engineering Mechanics

2nd Edition

Authors: H. Harrison T. Nettleton
eBook ISBN: 9780080524139
Paperback ISBN: 9780340568316
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 276
Description

Students of engineering mechanics require a treatment embracing principles, practice an problem solving. Each are covered in this text in a way which students will find particularly helpful. Every chapter gives a thorough description of the basic theory, and a large selection of worked examples are explained in an understandable, tutorial style. Graded problems for solution, with answers, are also provided.

Integrating statistics and dynamics within a single volume, the book will support the study of engineering mechanics throughout an undergraduate course. The theory of two- and three-dimensional dynamics of particles and rigid bodies, leading to Euler's equations, is developed. The vibration of one- and two-degree-of-freedom systems and an introduction to automatic control, now including frequency response methods, are covered. This edition has also been extended to develop continuum mechanics, drawing together solid and fluid mechanics to illustrate the distinctions between Eulerian and Lagrangian coordinates.

Key Features

Supports study of mechanics throughout an undergraduate course Integrates statics and dynamics in a single volume Develops theory of 2D and 3D dynamics of particles and rigid bodies

Readership

First year undergraduates from all engineering disciplines and physics. Second and third year mechanical engineering students

Table of Contents

Coordinate systems and position vectors Kinematics of a particle in plane motion Kinetics of a particle in plane motion Force systems and equilibrium Kinematics of a rigid body in plane motion Kinetics of a rigid body in plane motion Energy Momentum and impulse Vibration: A: One-degree-of-freedom systems B: Two-degree-of-freedom systems Introduction to automatic control Dynamics of a body in three-dimensional motion Introduction to continuum mechanics: A: One-dimensional continuum B: Two-dimensional continuua c: Applications to bars and beams Appendices Answers to problems * Index.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080524139
Paperback ISBN:
9780340568316

About the Author

H. Harrison

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and Visiting lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, City University London

T. Nettleton

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering

Reviews

Highly recommended.,British Book News, This is an example of a text book brilliantly executed in all departments.,The South African Mechanical Engineer,

Ratings and Reviews

