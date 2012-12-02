Principles of Engineering Mechanics
2nd Edition
Description
Students of engineering mechanics require a treatment embracing principles, practice an problem solving. Each are covered in this text in a way which students will find particularly helpful. Every chapter gives a thorough description of the basic theory, and a large selection of worked examples are explained in an understandable, tutorial style. Graded problems for solution, with answers, are also provided.
Integrating statistics and dynamics within a single volume, the book will support the study of engineering mechanics throughout an undergraduate course. The theory of two- and three-dimensional dynamics of particles and rigid bodies, leading to Euler's equations, is developed. The vibration of one- and two-degree-of-freedom systems and an introduction to automatic control, now including frequency response methods, are covered. This edition has also been extended to develop continuum mechanics, drawing together solid and fluid mechanics to illustrate the distinctions between Eulerian and Lagrangian coordinates.
Key Features
Supports study of mechanics throughout an undergraduate course Integrates statics and dynamics in a single volume Develops theory of 2D and 3D dynamics of particles and rigid bodies
Readership
First year undergraduates from all engineering disciplines and physics. Second and third year mechanical engineering students
Table of Contents
Coordinate systems and position vectors Kinematics of a particle in plane motion Kinetics of a particle in plane motion Force systems and equilibrium Kinematics of a rigid body in plane motion Kinetics of a rigid body in plane motion Energy Momentum and impulse Vibration: A: One-degree-of-freedom systems B: Two-degree-of-freedom systems Introduction to automatic control Dynamics of a body in three-dimensional motion Introduction to continuum mechanics: A: One-dimensional continuum B: Two-dimensional continuua c: Applications to bars and beams Appendices Answers to problems * Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524139
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340568316
About the Author
H. Harrison
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Visiting lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, City University London
T. Nettleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering
Reviews
Highly recommended.,British Book News, This is an example of a text book brilliantly executed in all departments.,The South African Mechanical Engineer,