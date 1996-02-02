Principles of Engineering Manufacture

The third edition of this text, formerly known as Principles of Engineering Production, has been thoroughly revised and updated and continues to provide students with a comprehensive overview of the technical considerations for the entire manufacturing process. In keeping with the developments in manufacturing technology, this new edition reflects the major advances in recent years, in particular, looking at the transition to computer controlled machinery and the developments in computer applications.

Beginning with specification and standardisation, it analyses the key aspects of the manufacturing process and pays particular attention to the crucial considerations of quality and cost. In addition, the coverage of materials has been extended to account for the increased availability and complexity of non-metals. The addition of a number of case studies, new worked examples and problems, make this text an invaluable introduction to engineering manufacture. It is also a useful and straightforward reference text for the professional engineer.