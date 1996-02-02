Principles of Engineering Manufacture
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of this text, formerly known as Principles of Engineering Production, has been thoroughly revised and updated and continues to provide students with a comprehensive overview of the technical considerations for the entire manufacturing process. In keeping with the developments in manufacturing technology, this new edition reflects the major advances in recent years, in particular, looking at the transition to computer controlled machinery and the developments in computer applications.
Beginning with specification and standardisation, it analyses the key aspects of the manufacturing process and pays particular attention to the crucial considerations of quality and cost. In addition, the coverage of materials has been extended to account for the increased availability and complexity of non-metals. The addition of a number of case studies, new worked examples and problems, make this text an invaluable introduction to engineering manufacture. It is also a useful and straightforward reference text for the professional engineer.
Readership
Essential reading for undergraduate and HND students taking manufacturing engineering and mechanical engineering.
Table of Contents
Safety Primary forming processes Drawing and standardisation Mechanics of machine tools Kinematics of machine tools Control of machine tools Tool geometry and cutting tools Mechanics of cutting Economics of cutting Grinding Non-traditional machining Forming of metals Precision measurement Dimensional control Screw threads Process control Time and cost estimates Principles of planning and tool design Assembly technology * Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 2nd February 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539614
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340631959
About the Author
V. Chiles
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Northumbria
S. Black
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Northumbria
A. Lissaman
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Head of Department of Production Engineering, North Gloucestershire College of Technology, Cheltenham, UK
S. Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Principal Lecturer in Production Engineering, North Gloucestershire College of Technology, Cheltenham, UK. Also a CGLI examiner.
Reviews
... a good introduction to manufacturing processes and techniques ... ideally suited to students entering the first year of a degree course ...,International Journal of Production Research,