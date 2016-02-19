Principles of Engineering Design discusses design applicability to machine systems, the nature and scope of technical processes, technical systems, machine systems, the human design engineer, the design process, and cases related to methods and procedures. The text deals with the structure, mode of action, properties, origination, development, and systematics of such technical systems. It analyzes the design process in terms of case problems, modelling, structure, strategies, tactics, representation, and working means. It also describes in detail the general model of a methodical procedure: separate design steps are treated in a unified fashion from different perspectives. The text notes that the tasks and methods of design research involve the following: (1) Components—determining structural elements in the design process; (2) Sequence—determining a general procedural model for the design process with a minimum of failures; (3) Modifications—what changes in factors affect the design process; and (5) Tactics—selection for individual design operations to obtain optimal results. A case study exemplifies the significant stages of design of a welding positioner. The book is highly recommended for students and the practicing design engineer in various fields.

Table of Contents



Author's Preface

Translator's Preface

List of Tables

List of Figures

1 General Introduction

1.1 A Robinson Crusoe Story

1.2 Structure of this Book

2 Technical Processes

2.1 Human Needs and their Satisfaction

2.2 Basis of Knowledge About Technical Processes

2.3 Trends in Development of Technical Processes

2.4 Factors of Processes

2.5 Secondary Inputs and Outputs of Technical Processes

2.6 Structure of Technical Processes

2.7 Operands Used in Technical Process

2.8 General Model of Technical Processes

2.9 Types of Process

2.10 Generalisation and Synopsis—Statements TP

3 Technical Systems

3.1 Purpose and Tasks of Technical Systems

3.2 Mode of Action of Technical Systems

3.3 Properties and Quality of Technical Systems

3.4 Secondary Inputs and Outputs, Disturbances

3.5 Structure of Technical Systems, Anatomy

3.6 Origination and Operation Phases of Technical Systems

3.7 Development of Technical Systems

3.8 Abstraction and Classification of Technical Systems

3.9 Particular Types of Machine System. Branches of Mechanical Engineering

3.10 Synopsis of Important Statements About Technical and Machine Systems—Statements MS

4 Design Processes

4.1 Basis of Knowledge of Systematic Design

4.2 Premise for Validity of General Design Methodology

4.3 Tasks and Methods of Design Research

4.4 General Model of the Design Process

4.5 Structure of the Design Process

4.6 Design Strategy, Procedural Model

4.7 Fitting the General Model to Particular Conditions

4.8 Design Tactics, Methods and Working Principles

4.9 Representation During Design

4.10 Working Means in the Design Process

4.11 Synopsis of Design Process Statements—Statements DesP

5 General Model of Methodical Procedure during Design—The General Procedural Model

5.1 Requirements of the General Model

5.2 Concepts of the Model

5.3 Explanations of the Model

5.4 Particular Steps in the Model

Stage 1—Elaborate or Clarify the Assigned Problem

Stage 2—Establish the Functional Structure

Stage 3—Establish Concepts

Stage 4—Establish Preliminary Layout

Stage 5—Establish Dimensional Layout

Stage 6—Detailing, Elaboration

5.5 Generalized Basic Operations in the Design Process

5.5.1 Elaborating the Assigned Problem

5.5.2 Searching for Solutions

5.5.3 Evaluating and Deciding

5.5.4 Providing and Preparing Information

5.5.5 Verifying/Checking

5.5.6 Representing

6 Case Study: A Welding Positioner

6.1 Elaboration of Assigned Specification

6.2 Establishing the Functional Structure

6.3 Establishing the Concept

6.4 Establishing the Preliminary Layout

6.5 Establishing the Dimensional Layout

7 Summary

8 Bibliography

9 Glossary

9.1 Narrative Definitions

9.2 Key-Word Definitions

Index