Principles of Electrical Transmission Lines in Power and Communication is a preliminary study in the transmission of electricity, which particularly discusses principles common to all electrical transmission links, whether their functions be communication or bulk power transfer. This book explains the propagation on loss-free lines I and II and introduces the finite loss-free lines. The sinusoidal excitation of dissipative lines I and II is then examined, and the occurrence of standing waves and quarter-wave is then discussed. This text also looks into topics on frequencies. This book will be invaluable to students and experts in the field of electronics and related disciplines.