Principles of Electrical Transmission Lines in Power and Communication is a preliminary study in the transmission of electricity, which particularly discusses principles common to all electrical transmission links, whether their functions be communication or bulk power transfer. This book explains the propagation on loss-free lines I and II and introduces the finite loss-free lines. The sinusoidal excitation of dissipative lines I and II is then examined, and the occurrence of standing waves and quarter-wave is then discussed. This text also looks into topics on frequencies. This book will be invaluable to students and experts in the field of electronics and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
- THE COMMONWEALTH AND INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY
- Preface
- Synopsis
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1: Propagation on Loss-free Lines I (The Infinite Loss-free Line)
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 The General Transmission-line Problem
- 1.2 The Infinite Loss-free Line: Solution of Intrinsic Equations
- 1.3 Travelling Waves
- 1.4 The Wave Equation — Validity of Solution
- 1.5 Surge Impedance
- 1.6 Summary
- 1.7 A Simplified Approach
- 1.8 Energy in Travelling Waves
- Worked Examples
- Chapter 2: Propagation on Loss-free Lines II (Effect of Terminations and Junctions)
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 Reflection
- 2.2 Reflection and Transmission Coefficient
- 2.3 Practical Implications
- Worked Examples
- Exercises
- Chapter 3: Finite Loss-free Lines: An Introduction
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 The Generalized Problem
- 3.2 Constant Applied p.d.
- 3.3 Harmonic Excitation
- Chapter 4: Sinusoidal Excitation of Dissipative Lines I (Steady-state Solution of General Equations)
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 The General Line Equations: Steady-state Solution
- 4.2 Correlation with Infinite Line Theory
- 4.3 Finite Dissipative Lines
- 4.4 Further Interpretation of the Finite Line Equations
- Chapter 5: Sinusoidal Excitation of Dissipative Lines II (Characteristic Impedance, Attenuation, Distortion)
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Input Impedance. Characteristic Impedance
- 5.2 Attenuation
- 5.3 Distortion
- Worked Examples
- Exercises
- Chapter 6: Potential and Current Distribution: Standing Waves
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Standing Waves
- 6.2 Quarter-wave Lines
- Worked Examples
- Exercise
- Chapter 7: Lumped-circuit Equivalents
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Two-port Networks
- 7.2 The Equivalent T
- 7.3 The Equivalent π and the T–π Transformation
- 7.4 Open-circuit and Short-circuit Impedances
- 7.5 Linear Network Parameters
- 7.6 Applicability of Equivalent Circuits
- Worked Examples
- Exercises
- Chapter 8: Low-frequency Transmission Lines I (Steady-state Operation of Power Transmission Lines)
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 The Meaning of “Low Frequency”
- 8.2 Three-phase Working
- 8.3 Transmission in the Steady State: Nominal Equivalents
- 8.4 Power Transfer in Terms of Terminal p.d.s: Short Lines
- 8.5 Power Lines of Medium Length
- 8.6 Line Charts
- Worked Examples
- Exercises
- Chapter 9: Low-frequency Transmission Lines II (Stability of Transmission Systems)
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 Interconnected Systems
- 9.2 Stability of Interconnected Systems
- 9.3 Methods of Improving Stability
- Suggestions for Further Reading
- Worked Examples
- Exercises
- Chapter 10: Audio-frequency Lines
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 The Function and Nature of Audio-frequency Lines
- 10.2 Distortion
- 10.3 Loading Coils and Loaded Lines
- 10.4 Equalization
- Worked Examples
- Chapter 11: The Transmission Line at Radio Frequencies I (Introductory)
- Publisher Summary
- 11.1 Radio-frequency Working
- 11.2 Radio-frequency Lines
- 11.3 Microwave Strip Lines
- Worked Examples
- Chapter 12: The Transmission Line at Radio Frequencies II (Propagation Characteristics)
- Publisher Summary
- 12.1 Imperfection of Radio-frequency Lines
- 12.2 Resistance in Radio-frequency Lines. Skin Effect
- Worked Examples
- 12.3 Conductance in Radio-frequency Lines: Dielectric Loss
- 12.4 Lines of Minimum Attenuation
- 12.5 Velocity of Propagation on Loss-free Radio-frequency Lines
- 12.6 Lines of Deliberately High Dissipation
- 12.7 Power Limitations of Radio-frequency Lines
- Exercise
- Chapter 13: The Terminated Radio-frequency Line
- Publisher Summary
- 13.1 Radio-frequency Line Impedance
- 13.2 Radio-frequency Lines as Circuit Elements
- 13.3 Impedance Transformation by Radio-frequency Lines
- 13.4 Mismatched Radio-frequency Lines
- 13.5 Standing-wave Ratio
- 13.6 Loci of Constant Standing-wave Ratio
- 13.7 Current and Power Standing-wave Ratio
- Worked Examples
- Chapter 14: Measurement of Standing-wave Ratio
- Publisher Summary
- 14.1 Methods of Measurement
- 14.2 Slotted Lines
- 14.3 The Directional Coupler
- 14.4 Application to Impedance Measurement
- Chapter 15: Travelling Waves on Electrical Power Lines
- Publisher Summary
- 15.1 Surge Phenomena on Power Lines
- 15.2 The Generation of Surges on Power Lines
- 15.3 Surge Attenuation and Distortion
- 15.4 Protective Measures
- 15.5 Methods of Minimizing Interruption to Supply
- Chapter 16: Transmission-line Parameters
- Publisher Summary
- 16.1 Inductance and Capacitance: General
- 16.2 Capacitance of Single-phase Overhead Lines
- 16.3 Capacitance of a Concentric Cable
- 16.4 Inductance of Single-phase Lines
- 16.5 Energy and Inductance
- 16.6 Earth Proximity Effects
- 16.7 Inductance and Capacitance Calculations for Multi-conductor Systems
- Worked Examples
- APPENDIX I: The Growth of Current in an Inductive Termination
- APPENDIX II: Solution of a Wave Equation by the Method of Laplace Transforms
- APPENDIX III: Useful Expressions: Hyperbolic Functions
- Answers to Exercises
- Index
