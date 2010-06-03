Principles of Electric Methods in Surface and Borehole Geophysics, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Electric field in a conducting medium. 1. Coulomb’s law and theory of a constant electric field. 2. Electric field and steady current in a conducting medium. 3. The electric field, current density, and potential in a conducting medium. II. Electric methods of surface geophysics. 4. Electric soundings. 5. Interpretation of electric soundings. 6. Methods of electrical profiling and mapping. III. Electric methods of borehole geophysics. 7. Electric methods of borehole geophysics
Description
This title covers the physical and mathematical principles of electric methods in applied geophysics.
Readership
Researchers in borehole geophysics
About the Authors
Alex Kaufman Author
Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.
B. Anderson Author
