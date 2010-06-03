Principles of Electric Methods in Surface and Borehole Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529947, 9780080931845

Principles of Electric Methods in Surface and Borehole Geophysics, Volume 44

1st Edition

Authors: Alex Kaufman B. Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780080931845
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529947
Paperback ISBN: 9780444638243
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd June 2010
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

I. Electric field in a conducting medium. 1. Coulomb’s law and theory of a constant electric field. 2. Electric field and steady current in a conducting medium. 3. The electric field, current density, and potential in a conducting medium. II. Electric methods of surface geophysics. 4. Electric soundings. 5. Interpretation of electric soundings. 6. Methods of electrical profiling and mapping. III. Electric methods of borehole geophysics. 7. Electric methods of borehole geophysics

 

Description

This title covers the physical and mathematical principles of electric methods in applied geophysics. 

Alex Kaufman

Alex Kaufman

Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA

B. Anderson

Consultant

Consultant

