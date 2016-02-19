Principles of Desalination (Part A)
2nd Edition
Description
Principles of Desalination, Part A, Second Edition is a collection of papers that describes the design of distillation and dual-purpose plants, what desalination can and cannot accomplish in an economical way. One paper discusses techniques toward a rapid and direct way of optimizing the economic performance of sea water conversion systems, incurring capital and continuing costs of operation (for example, transformer equipment, filtration devices, and chemical preparation). Another paper considers the general system and internal system engineering of distillation. Designing distilling plants involves the selection of process parameters, cycle determination, and calculation of water costs. The different types of evaporators are the boiling-type, the flash type, the vapor compression, the combination plant cycles, and the power plant make-up evaporators. Commercial sea water desalination plants incorporate multistage flash evaporators or multieffect vertical-tube or horizontal-tube evaporators. The problem of energy supply to these plants can be solved by a combined generation of electricity and low pressure steam. When the generation of electricity and low pressure steam are combined, the extra fuel demand for electricity generation over the fuel demand for low pressure steam generation only, is less than that for electricity generation alone. This book is suitable for economists, environmentalists, ecologists, and policy makers involved in energy conservation, agricultural development, and water management.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Part B
Chapter 1 Thermoeconomic Considerations of Sea Water Demineralization
I. Introduction
II. Energy Balances
III. Combining Exergy and Cost Balances
IV. Conclusions
Appendix A. Basic Relationships among Entropy, Energy, and Availability
Appendix B. On the Use of the General Energy Balance
Appendix C. Minimization of the Nonlinear Cost Equation
References
Chapter 2 Fundamentals of Distillation
I. Elementary Considerations
II. General System Engineering
III. Internal System Engineering
References
Chapter 3 Design of Distilling Plants
I. Distillation Plant History
II. Distillation Plant Cycle Selection
III. Optimum Cost of Water Calculations
IV. Selection of Process Parameters
V. Distillation Plant and Process Cycle Design
VI. Boiling-Type Evaporators
VII. Flash-Type Evaporators
VIII. Vapor Compression Evaporator
IX. Combination Plant Cycle Evaporators
X. Power Plant Make-Up Evaporators
XI. Principal Items of Auxiliary Equipment
References
Chapter 4 Vapor Reheat Distillation
I. Introduction
II. General Description
III. Heat Requirements
IV. Comparison of Multistage Flash and Vapor Reheat Systems
V. The Liquid-Liquid Heat Exchanger
VI. Variations of the Vapor Reheat System
VII. Economics of the Vapor Reheat System
References
Chapter 5 Dual Purpose Plants
I. Dual Purpose versus Single Purpose Plants
II. Water/Power Ratio
III. Optimization of Dual Purpose Plants
IV. Cost of Desalted Water
V. Future Potential of Single and Triple Purpose Plants
VI. Research and Development Required
VII. Postscript 1978
References
Chapter 6 Electrodialysis
I. Introduction
II. Membrane
III. Theory of Selective Transport across Ion-Exchange Membranes
IV. Practical Considerations
V. Process and Equipment Design
VI. Development of Performance Equations
VII. Process Economics
References
Topical Index for Part A
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161831