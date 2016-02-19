Principles of Desalination (Part A) - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126567014, 9780323161831

Principles of Desalination (Part A)

2nd Edition

Editors: K Speigler
eBook ISBN: 9780323161831
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 378
Description

Principles of Desalination, Part A, Second Edition is a collection of papers that describes the design of distillation and dual-purpose plants, what desalination can and cannot accomplish in an economical way. One paper discusses techniques toward a rapid and direct way of optimizing the economic performance of sea water conversion systems, incurring capital and continuing costs of operation (for example, transformer equipment, filtration devices, and chemical preparation). Another paper considers the general system and internal system engineering of distillation. Designing distilling plants involves the selection of process parameters, cycle determination, and calculation of water costs. The different types of evaporators are the boiling-type, the flash type, the vapor compression, the combination plant cycles, and the power plant make-up evaporators. Commercial sea water desalination plants incorporate multistage flash evaporators or multieffect vertical-tube or horizontal-tube evaporators. The problem of energy supply to these plants can be solved by a combined generation of electricity and low pressure steam. When the generation of electricity and low pressure steam are combined, the extra fuel demand for electricity generation over the fuel demand for low pressure steam generation only, is less than that for electricity generation alone. This book is suitable for economists, environmentalists, ecologists, and policy makers involved in energy conservation, agricultural development, and water management.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Part B

Chapter 1 Thermoeconomic Considerations of Sea Water Demineralization

I. Introduction

II. Energy Balances

III. Combining Exergy and Cost Balances

IV. Conclusions

Appendix A. Basic Relationships among Entropy, Energy, and Availability

Appendix B. On the Use of the General Energy Balance

Appendix C. Minimization of the Nonlinear Cost Equation

References

Chapter 2 Fundamentals of Distillation

I. Elementary Considerations

II. General System Engineering

III. Internal System Engineering

References

Chapter 3 Design of Distilling Plants

I. Distillation Plant History

II. Distillation Plant Cycle Selection

III. Optimum Cost of Water Calculations

IV. Selection of Process Parameters

V. Distillation Plant and Process Cycle Design

VI. Boiling-Type Evaporators

VII. Flash-Type Evaporators

VIII. Vapor Compression Evaporator

IX. Combination Plant Cycle Evaporators

X. Power Plant Make-Up Evaporators

XI. Principal Items of Auxiliary Equipment

References

Chapter 4 Vapor Reheat Distillation

I. Introduction

II. General Description

III. Heat Requirements

IV. Comparison of Multistage Flash and Vapor Reheat Systems

V. The Liquid-Liquid Heat Exchanger

VI. Variations of the Vapor Reheat System

VII. Economics of the Vapor Reheat System

References

Chapter 5 Dual Purpose Plants

I. Dual Purpose versus Single Purpose Plants

II. Water/Power Ratio

III. Optimization of Dual Purpose Plants

IV. Cost of Desalted Water

V. Future Potential of Single and Triple Purpose Plants

VI. Research and Development Required

VII. Postscript 1978

References

Chapter 6 Electrodialysis

I. Introduction

II. Membrane

III. Theory of Selective Transport across Ion-Exchange Membranes

IV. Practical Considerations

V. Process and Equipment Design

VI. Development of Performance Equations

VII. Process Economics

References

Topical Index for Part A

About the Editor

K Speigler

