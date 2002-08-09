Principles of Cloning

List of Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Historical Perspective.

PART ONE-BASIC BIOLOGICAL PROCESES Activation of Mammalian Oocytes.

The Nucleus.

Nuclear Reprogramming: Biological and Technological Constraints. Plasticity of somatic nucleus by epigenetic reprogramming via cell Hybridization.

Cell Cycle. Determinants of Pluripotency in Mammals. Cloning and Aging.

PART TWO-METHODS Micromanipulation Techniques for Cloning.

Microinsemination and Nuclear Transfer with Male Germ Cells. Development of viable mammalian embryos in vitro: Evolution of sequential media. Genetic and Phenotypic Similarity Among Members of Mammalian Clonal Sets.

Genetic Modification and Cloning in Mammals.

Pregnancy and Neonatal Care of Clone Animals.

Donor Cell Type and Cloning Efficiency in Mammals.

PART THREE-CLONING BY SPECIES The Cloning of Amphibians.

Cloning of Fish.

Cloning of Mice.

Cloning of Rabbits.

Nuclear Transfer in Swine.

Cloning of Cattle.

Cloning of Sheep. Cloning of Goats.

PART FOUR-CURRENTLY SOUGHT AFTER SPECIES Cloning of Endangered Species. Cloning of Rats.

PART FIVE-NUCLEAR TRANSFER IN PRIMATES Cloning in Non-Human Primates.

PART SIX-APPLICATIONS Nuclear Transfer for Stem Cells (CRNT).

Current Research and Commercial Applications of Cloning Technology. Transgenic Cloned Goats and the Production of Therapeutic Proteins.

PART SEVEN-ETHICAL AND LEGAL AFFAIRS Ethical Implications of Cloning.

FINAL REMARKS Mammalian Cloning- Challenges for the Future.