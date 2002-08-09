Principles of Cloning
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Cloning is the first comprehensive book on animal cloning since the creation of Dolly. The contributing authors are the principal investigators on each of the animal species cloned to date, and are expertly qualified to present the state-of-the-art information in their respective areas. Editors Cibelli, Lanza and West garnered worldwide spotlight late in 2001 when their company, Advanced Cell Technology, announced the successful engineering of the world's first cloned human embryo. The trio was featured in the US News & World Report December 2001 cover story, "The First Human Clone." The book presents the basic biological mechanisms of how cloning works and progresses to discuss current and potential applications in basic biology, agriculture, biotechnology, and medicine.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* First and most comprehensive book on animal cloning
- Chapters written by the world' expert in each area
- From the early experiments in amphibia to the latest one in mammals, everything is included in this book and told by the researcher that did it and how they did it
- Basic biological mechanisms on how cloning works and all their current and potential applications
- Cloning applications on basic biology, agriculture, biotechnology and medicine are included
- Editors are the pioneers in the field
Readership
Bioengineers, biochemists, cell biologists, bone biologists, and geneticists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Historical Perspective.
PART ONE-BASIC BIOLOGICAL PROCESES
Activation of Mammalian Oocytes.
The Nucleus.
Nuclear Reprogramming: Biological and Technological Constraints. Plasticity of somatic nucleus by epigenetic reprogramming via cell Hybridization.
Cell Cycle. Determinants of Pluripotency in Mammals. Cloning and Aging.
PART TWO-METHODS
Micromanipulation Techniques for Cloning.
Microinsemination and Nuclear Transfer with Male Germ Cells. Development of viable mammalian embryos in vitro: Evolution of sequential media. Genetic and Phenotypic Similarity Among Members of Mammalian Clonal Sets.
Genetic Modification and Cloning in Mammals.
Pregnancy and Neonatal Care of Clone Animals.
Donor Cell Type and Cloning Efficiency in Mammals.
PART THREE-CLONING BY SPECIES
The Cloning of Amphibians.
Cloning of Fish.
Cloning of Mice.
Cloning of Rabbits.
Nuclear Transfer in Swine.
Cloning of Cattle.
Cloning of Sheep. Cloning of Goats.
PART FOUR-CURRENTLY SOUGHT AFTER SPECIES Cloning of Endangered Species. Cloning of Rats.
PART FIVE-NUCLEAR TRANSFER IN PRIMATES Cloning in Non-Human Primates.
PART SIX-APPLICATIONS
Nuclear Transfer for Stem Cells (CRNT).
Current Research and Commercial Applications of Cloning Technology. Transgenic Cloned Goats and the Production of Therapeutic Proteins.
PART SEVEN-ETHICAL AND LEGAL AFFAIRS Ethical Implications of Cloning.
FINAL REMARKS Mammalian Cloning- Challenges for the Future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 531
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 9th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492155
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121745974
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300280
About the Editor
Jose Cibelli
Dr. Jose Cibelli is internationally recognized as one of the pioneers in the area of cloning for the production of animals and embryonic stem cells. Dr. Cibelli and his colleagues were responsible for the generation of the world's first transgenic cloned calves, the first stem cells by nuclear transfer in bovine, and the first embryonic stem cells by parthenogenesis in primates. His work has been published in numerous scientific journals including Science, Nature Biotechnology, Nature Medicine, Nature Methods, PNAS, and JAMA. He has testified about cloning in public forums sponsored by the US Food and Drug administration, the USA National Academy of Sciences, Canadian House of Commons, the USA Department of Agriculture, the United Nations Commission for Human Rights and the British Royal Society. He is currently Professor of Animal Biotechnology at Michigan State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cellular Reprogramming Laboratory Michigan State University Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Keith Campbell
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Nottingham, UK
Michael West
Affiliations and Expertise
BioTime Inc., Alameda, CA, USA