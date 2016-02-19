Principles of Chemical Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123219503, 9780323157964

Principles of Chemical Kinetics

1st Edition

Authors: Gorden Hammes
eBook ISBN: 9780323157964
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 280
Description

Principles of Chemical Kinetics is devoted to the principles and applications of chemical kinetics. The phenomenology and commonly used theories of chemical kinetics are presented in a critical manner, with particular emphasis on collision dynamics. How and what mechanistic information can be obtained from various experimental approaches is stressed throughout this book. Comprised of nine chapters, this text opens with an overview of reaction rates and their empirical analysis, along with theories of chemical kinetics. The following chapters consider reactions and unimolecular decompositions in the gas phase; chemical reactions in molecular beams; and energy transfer and partitioning in chemical reactions. Kinetics in liquid solutions and fast reactions in liquids are also described. The final chapter looks at the kinetics of enzymes, with particular reference to steady state and transient state kinetics, the pH and temperature dependence of kinetic parameters, and the mechanism underlying enzymatic action. This monograph is intended for students with a general college background in chemistry, physics, and mathematics, and with a typical undergraduate course in physical chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Empirical Analysis of Reaction Rates

1-1 Introduction

1-2 Defining Kinetic Systems

1-3 Reaction Rates and Rate Laws

1-4 Experimental Methods

1-5 Special Integrated Rate Equations

1-6 Complex Reactions

1-7 Kinetics and the Equilibrium State

1-8 Temperature Dependence of Rate Constants

1-9 Kinetics and Reaction Mechanisms

Problems

References

Chapter 2 Theories of Chemical Kinetics

2-1 Interactions between Molecules

2-2 Simple Kinetic Theory of Collision Dynamics

2-3 Collision Dynamics by Computer Simulation

2-4 Transition-State Theory

2-5 Phenomenological Theory of Reaction Rates

Problems

References

Chapter 3 Reactions in the Gas Phase

3-1 Introduction

3-2 H2 + I2 ↔ 2HI

3-3 H2 + Br2 → 2HBr

3-4 The General Mechanism

3-5 Reaction of H2 and O2

Problems

References

Chapter 4 Unimolecular Decompositions in the Gas Phase

4-1 Introduction

4-2 Classical Microscopic Theories

4-3 Quantum Theory

4-4 Transition-State Theory

4-5 Critique of Theories

4-6 Isomerization of Methyl Isocyanide

Problems

References

Chapter 5 Chemical Reactions in Molecular Beams

5-1 Introduction

5-2 Theory

5-3 General Experimental Background

5-4 Dynamics of Collisions

5-5 Reaction of K with HBr

5-6 Reaction of K with CH3I

5-7 Lifetimes of Collision Complexes

Problems

References

Chapter 6 Energy Transfer and Energy Partitioning in Chemical Reactions

6-1 Introduction

6-2 Energy Relaxation

6-3 The Laser and Energy Transfer

6-4 Theoretical Considerations of Translational Energy Transfer

6-5 Further Consideration of V-V, R-R, and V-R Energy Transfer

6-6 Electronic Energy Transfer

6-7 Dissociation of Diatomic Molecules

6-8 Dynamics of F + H2 → HF + H

Problems

References

Chapter 7 Kinetics in Liquid Solutions

7-1 Introduction

7-2 Intermolecular Potentials in Liquids

7-3 Reactions in Ideal Solutions

7-4 Reactions between Polar Molecules

7-5 Reactions between Ions and Dipoles

7-6 Reactions between Ions

7-7 Secondary Salt Effect

7-8 Other Salt Effects

7-9 Conversion of Ammonium Cyanate to Urea

7-10 Electron-Transfer Reactions between Metal Ions

Problems

References

Chapter 8 Fast Reactions in Liquids

8-1 Introduction

8-2 Experimental Techniques

8-3 Rate Equations near Equilibrium

8-4 Flash Photolysis and Electron-Pulse Radiolysis

8-5 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance

8-6 Protolytic Reactions

8-7 Acid-Base Catalysis

Problems

References

Chapter 9 Enzyme Kinetics

9-1 Introduction

9-2 Steady-State Kinetics

9-3 pH and Temperature Dependence of Kinetic Parameters

9-4 Multisubstrate Mechanisms

9-5 Transient State Kinetics

9-6 The Mechanism of Enzymatic Action

Problems

References

Appendix A Kinetic Theory Summary

Appendix B Statistical-Mechanical Summary

Appendix C Theory of Shock Tubes

Appendix D Physical Constants and Conversion Factors

Appendix E Symbols and Notation

Index

About the Author

Gorden Hammes

