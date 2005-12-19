Principles of Cellular Engineering
1st Edition
Understanding the Biomolecular Interface
Description
This comprehensive work discusses novel biomolecular surfaces that have been engineered to either control or measure cell function at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels. Each chapter presents real results, concepts, and expert perspectives of how cells interact with biomolecular surfaces, with particular emphasis on interactions within complex mechanical environments such as in the cardiovascular system. In addition, the book provides detailed coverage of inflammation and cellular immune response as a useful model for how engineering concepts and tools may be effectively applied to complex systems in biomedicine.
Key Features
-Accessible to biologists looking for new ways to model their results and engineers interested in biomedical applications -Useful to researchers in biomaterials, inflammation, and vascular biology -Excellent resource for graduate students as a textbook in cell & tissue engineering or cell mechanics courses
Readership
Biomedical engineers, cell and molecular biologists, and graduate students in cell and tissue engineering
Table of Contents
Partial Contents: PART I. NEUTROPHIL ADHESION Adhesion of flowing neutrophils to model vessel surfaces Bond formation during cell compression A flow chamber for capillary networks Membrane dynamics during neutrophil recruitment Hydrodynamic recruitment of cells to reactive surfaces
PART II: CELL-SUBSTRATE ADHESION Cell tensegrity models and cell-substrate interactions Use of hydrodynamic shear stress to analyze cell adhesion Traction forces exerted by endothelial cells Control of endothelial cell adhesion by mechanotransmission
PART III. ENGINEERED BIOMIMETIC SURFACES Realistic atomistic modeling of protein adsorption to ceramic biomaterials Cell responses to micro- and nano-topography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 19th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539638
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693921
About the Editor
Michael King
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA