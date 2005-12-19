Principles of Cellular Engineering

Partial Contents: PART I. NEUTROPHIL ADHESION Adhesion of flowing neutrophils to model vessel surfaces Bond formation during cell compression A flow chamber for capillary networks Membrane dynamics during neutrophil recruitment Hydrodynamic recruitment of cells to reactive surfaces

PART II: CELL-SUBSTRATE ADHESION Cell tensegrity models and cell-substrate interactions Use of hydrodynamic shear stress to analyze cell adhesion Traction forces exerted by endothelial cells Control of endothelial cell adhesion by mechanotransmission

PART III. ENGINEERED BIOMIMETIC SURFACES Realistic atomistic modeling of protein adsorption to ceramic biomaterials Cell responses to micro- and nano-topography