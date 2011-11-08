Principles of Cardiovascular Radiology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. First Things First
2. The Frontal Chest Radiograph
3. The Lateral Chest Radiograph
4. Assessment of Heart Size
5. Pulmonary Vasculature and Pulmonary Embolism
6. Heart Failure
7. The Thoracic Aorta
8. Localizing Prosthetic Valves
9. Mechanical Prosthetic Valves
10. Bioprosthetic Valves
11. Annuloplasty Rings
12. Prosthetic Valve Dysfunction
13. Percutaneous Heart Valves, Aortic and Other Stents, and Other Interventional Hardware
14. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Cardiomyopathies
15. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Valvular Heart Disease
16. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Pericardial and Pleural Diseases
17. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Coronary Artery Disease— Complications of Infarction
18. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Congenital Heart Disease— Shunts and Closure Devices
19. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Congenital Abnormalities and Obstructions— Pulmonary Stenosis and Coarctation of the Aorta
20. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Situs and Complex Congenital Abnormalities
21. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Other Congenital Abnormalities
22. Central Venous and Pulmonary Artery Catheters
23. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
24. Percutaneously and Surgically Inserted Ventricular Assist Devices
25. Tubes and Drains
26. Postoperative Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
27. Cardiac and Vascular Calcification
28. Cardiac and Vascular Trauma
29. Clinical Uses of the Chest Radiograph
Index
Description
Principles of Cardiovascular Radiology—a title in the Principles of Cardiovascular Imaging series—has everything you need to successfully obtain and interpret chest X-rays. Stuart J. Hutchison—a premier cardiac imaging specialist—covers each category of cardiac conditions and provides numerous high-quality schematic and clinical images side by side for comparison. Get only the coverage you need with clinically oriented, practical information presented in a consistent format that makes finding everything quick and easy. High-quality images and access to the full text and more online at expertconsult.com make this the one cardiovascular radiology resource that has it all.
About the Authors
Stuart Hutchison Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Departments of Cardiac Sciences, Medicine and Radiology, University of Calgary; Director of Echocardiography, Foothills Medical Centre and Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Calgary, Alberta, Canada