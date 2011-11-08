Principles of Cardiovascular Radiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704051, 9781437703559

Principles of Cardiovascular Radiology

1st Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Stuart Hutchison
eBook ISBN: 9781437703559
eBook ISBN: 9780323314442
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

1. First Things First

2. The Frontal Chest Radiograph

3. The Lateral Chest Radiograph

4. Assessment of Heart Size

5. Pulmonary Vasculature and Pulmonary Embolism

6. Heart Failure

7. The Thoracic Aorta

8. Localizing Prosthetic Valves

9. Mechanical Prosthetic Valves

10. Bioprosthetic Valves

11. Annuloplasty Rings

12. Prosthetic Valve Dysfunction

13. Percutaneous Heart Valves, Aortic and Other Stents, and Other Interventional Hardware

14. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Cardiomyopathies

15. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Valvular Heart Disease

16. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Pericardial and Pleural Diseases

17. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Coronary Artery Disease— Complications of Infarction

18. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Congenital Heart Disease— Shunts and Closure Devices

19. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Congenital Abnormalities and Obstructions— Pulmonary Stenosis and Coarctation of the Aorta

20. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Situs and Complex Congenital Abnormalities

21. Radiographic Findings by Diagnosis: Other Congenital Abnormalities

22. Central Venous and Pulmonary Artery Catheters

23. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

24. Percutaneously and Surgically Inserted Ventricular Assist Devices

25. Tubes and Drains

26. Postoperative Patients in the Intensive Care Unit

27. Cardiac and Vascular Calcification

28. Cardiac and Vascular Trauma

29. Clinical Uses of the Chest Radiograph

Index

Description

Principles of Cardiovascular Radiology—a title in the Principles of Cardiovascular Imaging series—has everything you need to successfully obtain and interpret chest X-rays. Stuart J. Hutchison—a premier cardiac imaging specialist—covers each category of cardiac conditions and provides numerous high-quality schematic and clinical images side by side for comparison. Get only the coverage you need with clinically oriented, practical information presented in a consistent format that makes finding everything quick and easy. High-quality images and access to the full text and more online at expertconsult.com make this the one cardiovascular radiology resource that has it all.

Key Features

  • Features access to the full text, an image library, and moving images online at expertconsult.com where you can browse and download additional content.

  • Focuses on clinically oriented and practical information so that you get only the coverage that you need.

  • Presents material in a consistent format that makes it easy to find information.

  • Provides excellent visual guidance through high-quality images that reinforce the quality of information in the text.

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437703559
eBook ISBN:
9780323314442

About the Authors

Stuart Hutchison Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Departments of Cardiac Sciences, Medicine and Radiology, University of Calgary; Director of Echocardiography, Foothills Medical Centre and Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

