Principles of Bone X-Ray Diagnosis
2nd Edition
Principles of Bone X-Ray Diagnosis follows the method set by Principles of Chest X-ray Diagnosis (Simon, 1956) in placing more value in the grouping of x-ray material according to the type of x-ray shadow rather than the clinical disease label. Biochemical and hematological values quoted throughout the book, especially in the captions to figures, are all from the Department of Pathology, St. Bartholomew's Hospital. This book is organized into 12 chapters. Much of the original text has been used in this third edition, though some changes of order have been made to give a more logical approach to the description of the bone changes seen in various diseases. A chapter on widespread and regional reduction in bone density has been completely rewritten. This volume provides radiographs to illustrate every condition described. These radiographs were selected to illustrate the principles of bone x-ray diagnosis rather than to make a complete catalogue of all the conditions referred. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on the diagnostic value of bone x-ray.
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Definition of Terms
Chapter 1 Alterations in Bone Shape
Alterations in Length-Breadth Relationship
Short and Wideâ€”Achondroplasia
Chondro-Osteodystrophy
Long and Thinâ€”Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Fragilitas Ossium)
Muscular Paralysis
Exaggeration of Sizeâ€”Acromegaly
Regional Alterations In Shape
Congenital Growth Defects
Regional Deformities due to Disease
Local Enlargement of the Bones of a Limb
Local Bony Protuberance
Exostosis
External Chondroma
Local Bone Deficiency
Collapse of a Single Vertebra
Vertebral Osteochondritis
Xanthomatous Deposit
Traumatic and Post-Traumatic Collapse
Vascular Lesion
Hydatid Cyst
Neoplastic Secondary Deposit
Neoplastic Secondary Deposit with Disc Intrusion
Benign Tumor
Developmental Defect
Inflammatory Lesion (Non-Tuberculous) with Collapse
Tuberculous Lesion with Vertebral Collapse
Paget's Disease
Spinal Osteoporosis with Collapse of a Single Vertebra
Deformity from Softening of the Bones
Triradiate Pelvis
Protrusio Acetabulae
Bowing of the Long Bones
Chapter 2 Alterations in the Position of a Bone
Congenital Elevation of the Scapulae
Depressed Sternum
Genu Valgum
Spondylolisthesis
Congenital Dislocation of the Hip
Displaced Patella
Congenital Vertical Talus
Hallux Valgus
Scoliosis
Chapter 3 Abnormalities in the Region of the Epiphyses
Alteration in the Maturity of the Epiphyses
Acceleration of Epiphyseal Maturity
Retardation of Epiphyseal Maturity
Acceleration or Retardation of Epiphyseal Fusion
Generalized Abnormalities in the Region of the Epiphyses
Developmental Defects
Endocrine Epiphyseal Defects
Epiphyseal Disorders and Osteomalacia
Epiphyseal Disorders due to Enzyme Defect
Dietetic Epiphyseal Disorders with Osteoporosis
Metaphyseal Disorders from Heavy Metal Deposition
Delayed Growth
Abnormality of a Single Epiphyseal Region
Osteochondritis of the Femoral Head (Perthes' Disease)
Slipped Upper Femoral Epiphysis (Adolescent Coxa Vara)
Osteochondritis of the Tibial Tuberosity (Osgood-Schlatter Disease)
Osteochondritis of a Metatarsal Epiphysis
Osteochondritis of the Navicular (KÃ¶hler's Disease)
Osteochondritis of the Primary Center of a Vertebral Body
Osteochondritis of the Secondary Center of a Vertebral Body (Scheuermann's
Uncommon Sites of Epiphyseal Fragmentation (Osteochondritis, Epiphysitis)
Chapter 4 Increase in Bone Density
Generalized Increase In Bone Density
Developmental Osteopoikilosis
Myelosclerosis
Fluorosis
Hypervitaminosis
Secondary Deposits
Paget's Disease
Increase in Bone Density Confined to Metaphyseal Region
Heavy Metal Deposition
Renal Osteosclerosis and Hyperparathyroidism
Increase In Density of a Single Vertebra
Secondary Deposit of Carcinoma
Hodgkin's Disease
Paget's Disease
Local Vascular Disorder
Low-Grade Chronic Osteomyelitis
Benign Tumor or Developmental Defect
Primary Bone Sarcoma
Isolated Increase in Bone Density in a Limb Bone, Rib or Pelvis
Developmental Defect
Deep Bone Infarct
Healing Cyst
Avascular Necrosis or Osteochondritis
Secondary Deposit
Sclerosing Osteitis and Sarcoma
Condensans Ilii
Osteoid Osteoma
Isolated Increase In Density in the Skull or Facial Bones
Anatomical Variations
Hyperostosis Frontalis
Meningioma
Inflammatory Lesion
Secondary Deposit
Fibrous Dysplasia and Ossifying Fibroma
Leontiasis Ossea
Paget's Disease
Chapter 5 New Bone and Calcification outside the Cortex (Periosteal Shadow or Periostitis)
Post-Traumatic Periosteal Shadow
Infantile Non-Traumatic Cortical Hyperostosis
Non-Traumatic Haematoma
Stress, Fatigue and Pseudo-Fracture
Stress Fracture of a Metatarsal (March Fracture)
Stress or Fatigue (Pseudo-Fracture) of the Tibia in Children and Athletes
Stress Fracture of a Rib
Pseudo-Fracture (Looser Zone)
Post-Irradiation Fractures
Inflammatory Conditions
Pyogenic or Typhoid Bone Infections
Syphilitic Bone Lesions
Tuberculous Bone Lesions
Fungus Infections of Bone
Benign Neoplasm
Osteoid Osteoma
Malignant Neoplasm
Vascular Disorders
Varicose Veins and Arterial Occlusion
Pulmonary Osteoarthropathy
Associated with General Diseases
Idiopathic Hypertrophie Osteoarthropathy
Pachydermo-Periostosis
Developmental Periosteal Bone Thickening
Melorheostosis (Leri)
Chapter 6 Widespread and Regional Reduction in Bone Density
Diagnostic Criteria and Techniques
Widespread Reduction in Bone Density
Mechanisms Leading to Reduction in Bone Density
Diseases Causing Widespread Reduction in Bone Density
Coarsened Trabecular Pattern Associated with Decrease in Bone Density
Hyperparathyroidism
Haemoglobinopathy (Hereditary Abnormalities of Haemoglobin)
Alimentary Tract Disorders
Heritable Enzyme Defect
Paget's Disease
Patchy Decrease in Bone Density
Multiple Secondary Deposits from a Carcinoma
Multiple Myelomatosis
Old Age
Haemopoietic Diseases
Decreased Bone Density in One Region or Group or Bones
Spinal Under-Mineralization
Decrease In Bone Density in Part of a Limb due to Disuse or Sepsis
Post-Traumatic and Idiopathic Atrophy (SÃ¼deck)
Chapter 7 A Relatively Transradiant Area in a Bone
Introduction
Well-Demarcated Transradiant Area within a Bone
Simple Cysts of Uncertain Aetiology
Osteitis Fibrosa Cystica in Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Developmental Defects
Tumors
Histiocyte and Non-Specific Granulomas
Histiocytosis (Gaucher's Disease)
Sarcoid
Infective Conditions
Hydatid Cysts
Post-Traumatic Cyst-Like Transradiancy
Haemophilia with Haemorrhagic Bone Cyst
Cyst-Like Transradiancy in Association with Arthritis
Well-Demarcated Transradiant Area with Cortical Thinning and Gross Bone Expansion
Simple Cyst of Uncertain Origin
Hyperparathyroidism (Osteitis Fibrosa Cystica)
Developmental Defects
Neoplasm
Infection
Well-Demarcated Erosion of the Surface of a Bone
Pressure Erosion
Developmental Defect and Implantation Dermoid
Hyperparathyroidism
Urate Deposit
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Surface Absorption of the Tip of a Terminal Phalanx
Surface Erosion of the Articular Cortexâ€”Osteochondritis Dissecans
Poorly-Demarcated Transradiant Area within the Bone
Malignant Neoplasmâ€”Primary Bone or Secondary Deposit
Fibrous Dysplasia
Haemangioma
Xanthomatous Granuloma
Tuberculous Lesion
Poorly-Demarcated Erosion of the Surface of a Bone Intercostal Arteries
Malignant Neoplasm
Xanthomatous Granuloma
Tuberculosis
A Transradiant Area in the Vault of the Skull
Anatomical Variations
Development Defects
Acquired Lesions
Response to an Intracranial Lesion
Direct Invasion from Scalp Neoplasm
Chapter 8 Combination of Shadows
Periosteal Opacity and Erosion
Pyogenic Inflammation
Tuberculous Inflammation
Syphilis
Fungus Infection
Cysts and Innocent Tumors
Malignant Neoplasm
Differential Diagnosis
Periosteal Shadow and Sclerosis
Low-Grade Chronic Osteomyelitis
Diaphyseal Dysplasia (Engelmann)
Osteoid Osteoma
Syphilis
Malignant Neoplasm
Periosteal Opacity with Erosion and Sclerosis
Chronic Osteomyelitis
Chronic Localized Bone Abscess
Osteoid Osteoma
Malignant Neoplasm
Chapter 9 Alterations in the Bone Architecture
Paget's Disease
Paget's Disease and Sarcoma of Bone
Chapter 10 Alterations in Joint Space (Arthritis) and Associated Bone Changes
Introduction
The Diminished Joint Space
Associated Bone Changes
Difficulties of Classification
Arthritis of Known Cause
Pyogenic Arthritis (Septic Arthritis)
Gonococcal Arthritis
Virus Arthritis
Tuberculous Arthritis
Haemophilia with Arthritis (Hemorrhage into a Joint)
Arthritis of Unknown Cause
Classical Rheumatoid Arthritis
Unusual Manifestations of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis in Association with Other Diseases
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Rheumatoid Spondylitisâ€”U.S.A.)
Arthritis of Partly-Known Origin
Osteoarthritis
Intra-Articular Loose Bodies
Neuropathic Arthritis
Metabolic Defect with Arthritis
Narrowing of the Intervertebral Disc Spaces
Chapter 11 Some Hints on X-Ray Technique
Plain Radiographs
To Acquire Good Detail
To Acquire Good Contrast
Good Positioning
Measurement of Bone Length
Tomography
Selection and Spacing of Layers
Simultaneous Multisection Tomography
Value of Tomography
Injection of Sinuses
Avoidance of Excessive Radiation
Chapter 12 Bone in Unusual Sites and Calcifications in or near a Joint
Bone in Muscles and Tendons
Myositis Ossificans
Ossification in a Tendon
Calcifications in Structures in or near a Joint
Calcification in a Joint Cartilage
Calcification in a Joint Capsule
Calcification in or near a Joint Ligament
Calcification in or near the Supraspinatus Tendon
Calcifications near The Finger Joints
Calcification in Tuberculous Synovitis
Calcification in a Bursa Over a Joint or a Synovial Cyst
Calcifications in Tumors near Bone
Calcification or Ossification in a Joint
Calcifications in Muscles
Appendixâ€”Additional Tables
References
Index
