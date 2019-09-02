Principles of Bone Biology

PART I Basic Principles

A. Cell Biology

1. Endochondral and Intramembraneous Bone Development

2. Mesenchymal Stromal Cells

3. Hematopoietic-Bone Cell Interactions

4. Osteoblasts

5. Osteoclasts

6. Osteocytes

7. Transcriptional Control of Osteoblast Differentiation

8. Wnt Signaling and Bone Cell Activity

9. Vascular and Nerve Interactions

10. Coupling of Bone Formation and Resorption

11. Bone Remodeling

12. Aging and Bone

B. Biochemistry

13. Type I Collagen Structure, Synthesis, and Regulation

14. Collagen Cross-Linking and Metabolism

15. Noncollagenous Bone Matrix Proteins (including osteopontin)

16. Bone Proteinases

17. Integrins and Other Cell Surface Attachment Molecules of Bone Cells

18. Intercellular Junctions and Cell–Cell Communication in the Skeletal System

C. Bone Remodeling and Mineral Homeostasis

19. Histomorphometric Analysis of Bone Remodeling

20. Phosphorus Homeostasis and Related Disorders

21. Magnesium Homeostasis

22. Metals in Bone: Aluminum, Boron, Cadmium, Chromium, Lanthanum, Lead, Silicon, and Strontium

23. Biology of the Extracellular Ca2+-Sensing Receptor

D. Endocrine and Paracrine Regulation of Bone

24. Parathyroid Hormone: Molecular Biology

25. Paracrine PTHrP in Bone: Physiology and Pharmacology

26. Actions of Parathyroid Hormone on the Vasculature and Cardiovascular System and Vascular, Cardiovascular, and Neurological Actions of Parathyroid-Related Protein

27. PTH and PTHrP Actions on Kidney

28. Receptors for Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) and PTH-Related Protein

29. 1α,25(OH)2 Vitamin D3Vitamin D Nuclear Receptor (VDR) and Plasma Vitamin D-Binding Protein (DBP) Structures and Ligand Shape Preferences for Genomic and Rapid Biological Responses

30. Vitamin D Gene Regulation

31. Noncalcemic Actions of Vitamin D

32. Cellular Actions of Parathyroid Hormone

33. Calcitonin peptides

34. Regulation of Bone Remodeling by Central and Peripheral Nervous

E. Other Systemic Hormones that Influence Bone Metabolism

35. Estrogens and Progestins

36. Physiological Actions of Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) and PTH-Related Protein: Epidermal, Mammary, Reproductive, Pancreatic Tissues

37. The Pharmacology of Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

38. Thyroid Hormone and Bone

39. Clinical and Basic Aspects of Glucocorticoid Action in Bone

40. Effects of Diabetes and Insulin on Bone Physiology

41. Androgens Receptor Expression and Steroid Action in Bone

F. Local Regulators

42. Insulin-like Growth Factors and the IGF Binding Proteins: Implications for Bone Biology

43. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor and the Skeleton

44. Notch Signaling and its Ligands

45. Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) and FGF Receptor Families in Bone

46. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor and Osteogenic-Angiogenic Coupling

47. Transforming Growth Factor-β

48. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and the Skeleton and Bone Morphogenetic Protein Receptors and Actions

49. Non-Skeletal Actions of RANK Ligand

50. Local Regulators of Bone: IL-1, TNF, Lymphotoxin, Interferon-γ, the LIF/IL-6 Family, and Additional Cytokines

51. Prostaglandins and Bone Metabolism

PART II Molecular Mechanisms of Metabolic Bone Disease

52. Molecular Actions of PTH1R and their implications

53. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1

54. Parathyroid Hormone-Related Peptide and Other Systemic Factors in Skeletal Manifestations of Malignancy

55. Localized Osteolysis

56. Genetic Regulation of Parathyroid Gland Development

57. Genetic Disorders Caused by PTH/PTHrP Receptor Mutations

58. Molecular Basis of PTH Overexpression

59. Diseases Resulting from Defects in the G Protein Gsα

60. Renal Osteodystrophy: Pathogenic Mechanisms and Therapeutic Options

61. Osteogenesis Imperfecta

62. Hereditary Deficiencies in Vitamin D Action

63. FGF 23

64. Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia

65. Osteopetrosis

66. Hypophosphatasia: Nature's Window on Alkaline Phosphatase Function in Humans

67. Paget's Disease of Bone

68. Genetic Determinants of Bone Mass and Osteoporotic Fracture / Genomic Approaches in Skeletal Research

PART III Pharmacological Mechanisms of Therapeutics

69. Pharmacological Mechanisms of Therapeutics: Parathyroid Hormone

70. Calcium

71. Drugs Acting on the Calcium Receptor: Calcimimetics and Calcilytics

72. Bisphosphonates: Mechanisms of Action

73. Pharmacologic basis of RANK L inhibition

74. Pharmacologic basis of Sclerostin Inhibition

75. Vitamin D and Analogues

76. Mechanisms of Exercise

PART IV Methods in Bone Research

77. Application of Genetically Modified Animals in Bone Research

78. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism

79. Microimaging

80. Macroimaging

81. Methods in Lineage Tracing

82. Histomorphometry in Rodents

83. Bone Strength Testing in Rodents

84. Endocrinology of Bone