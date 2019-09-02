Principles of Bone Biology
4th Edition
Principles of Bone Biology, Fourth Edition, remains the essential resource for anyone involved in the study of bones. It is the most comprehensive, complete, up-to-date source of information on all aspects of bones and bone biology. Assembled by experts from around the world, this book is designed for students interested in the field, young investigators at the graduate and post-graduate level beginning their research careers, and scientists investigating skeletal disorders who need to enrich their research programs.
PART I Basic Principles
A. Cell Biology
1. Endochondral and Intramembraneous Bone Development
2. Mesenchymal Stromal Cells
3. Hematopoietic-Bone Cell Interactions
4. Osteoblasts
5. Osteoclasts
6. Osteocytes
7. Transcriptional Control of Osteoblast Differentiation
8. Wnt Signaling and Bone Cell Activity
9. Vascular and Nerve Interactions
10. Coupling of Bone Formation and Resorption
11. Bone Remodeling
12. Aging and Bone
B. Biochemistry
13. Type I Collagen Structure, Synthesis, and Regulation
14. Collagen Cross-Linking and Metabolism
15. Noncollagenous Bone Matrix Proteins (including osteopontin)
16. Bone Proteinases
17. Integrins and Other Cell Surface Attachment Molecules of Bone Cells
18. Intercellular Junctions and Cell–Cell Communication in the Skeletal System
C. Bone Remodeling and Mineral Homeostasis
19. Histomorphometric Analysis of Bone Remodeling
20. Phosphorus Homeostasis and Related Disorders
21. Magnesium Homeostasis
22. Metals in Bone: Aluminum, Boron, Cadmium, Chromium, Lanthanum, Lead, Silicon, and Strontium
23. Biology of the Extracellular Ca2+-Sensing Receptor
D. Endocrine and Paracrine Regulation of Bone
24. Parathyroid Hormone: Molecular Biology
25. Paracrine PTHrP in Bone: Physiology and Pharmacology
26. Actions of Parathyroid Hormone on the Vasculature and Cardiovascular System and Vascular, Cardiovascular, and Neurological Actions of Parathyroid-Related Protein
27. PTH and PTHrP Actions on Kidney
28. Receptors for Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) and PTH-Related Protein
29. 1α,25(OH)2 Vitamin D3Vitamin D Nuclear Receptor (VDR) and Plasma Vitamin D-Binding Protein (DBP) Structures and Ligand Shape Preferences for Genomic and Rapid Biological Responses
30. Vitamin D Gene Regulation
31. Noncalcemic Actions of Vitamin D
32. Cellular Actions of Parathyroid Hormone
33. Calcitonin peptides
34. Regulation of Bone Remodeling by Central and Peripheral Nervous
E. Other Systemic Hormones that Influence Bone Metabolism
35. Estrogens and Progestins
36. Physiological Actions of Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) and PTH-Related Protein: Epidermal, Mammary, Reproductive, Pancreatic Tissues
37. The Pharmacology of Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators
38. Thyroid Hormone and Bone
39. Clinical and Basic Aspects of Glucocorticoid Action in Bone
40. Effects of Diabetes and Insulin on Bone Physiology
41. Androgens Receptor Expression and Steroid Action in Bone
F. Local Regulators
42. Insulin-like Growth Factors and the IGF Binding Proteins: Implications for Bone Biology
43. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor and the Skeleton
44. Notch Signaling and its Ligands
45. Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) and FGF Receptor Families in Bone
46. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor and Osteogenic-Angiogenic Coupling
47. Transforming Growth Factor-β
48. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and the Skeleton and Bone Morphogenetic Protein Receptors and Actions
49. Non-Skeletal Actions of RANK Ligand
50. Local Regulators of Bone: IL-1, TNF, Lymphotoxin, Interferon-γ, the LIF/IL-6 Family, and Additional Cytokines
51. Prostaglandins and Bone Metabolism
PART II Molecular Mechanisms of Metabolic Bone Disease
52. Molecular Actions of PTH1R and their implications
53. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1
54. Parathyroid Hormone-Related Peptide and Other Systemic Factors in Skeletal Manifestations of Malignancy
55. Localized Osteolysis
56. Genetic Regulation of Parathyroid Gland Development
57. Genetic Disorders Caused by PTH/PTHrP Receptor Mutations
58. Molecular Basis of PTH Overexpression
59. Diseases Resulting from Defects in the G Protein Gsα
60. Renal Osteodystrophy: Pathogenic Mechanisms and Therapeutic Options
61. Osteogenesis Imperfecta
62. Hereditary Deficiencies in Vitamin D Action
63. FGF 23
64. Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia
65. Osteopetrosis
66. Hypophosphatasia: Nature's Window on Alkaline Phosphatase Function in Humans
67. Paget's Disease of Bone
68. Genetic Determinants of Bone Mass and Osteoporotic Fracture / Genomic Approaches in Skeletal Research
PART III Pharmacological Mechanisms of Therapeutics
69. Pharmacological Mechanisms of Therapeutics: Parathyroid Hormone
70. Calcium
71. Drugs Acting on the Calcium Receptor: Calcimimetics and Calcilytics
72. Bisphosphonates: Mechanisms of Action
73. Pharmacologic basis of RANK L inhibition
74. Pharmacologic basis of Sclerostin Inhibition
75. Vitamin D and Analogues
76. Mechanisms of Exercise
PART IV Methods in Bone Research
77. Application of Genetically Modified Animals in Bone Research
78. Biochemical Markers of Bone Metabolism
79. Microimaging
80. Macroimaging
81. Methods in Lineage Tracing
82. Histomorphometry in Rodents
83. Bone Strength Testing in Rodents
84. Endocrinology of Bone
1900
English
© Academic Press 2019
2nd September 2019
Academic Press
9780128148419
John Bilezikian
Dr. Bilezikian is Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Director of the Metabolic Bone Diseases Program at Columbia University Medical Center. He belongs to the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (President 1995-1996), and the International Society of Clinical Densitometry (President, 1999-2001). He serves on the Board of Governors of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (1998-present) and on its Committee of Scientific Advisors (2001-present) and is Chair of the Endocrine Fellows Foundation. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (2000-2004) and as Senior Associate Editor of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (2008-2012). He is Executive Advisory Editor of Bone Research (2013-present). He served as co-chair of the last three NIH Workshops on Primary Hyperparathyroidism (2002, 2008, 2013).
Dr. Bilezikian is the recipient of the Distinguished Physician Award of the Endocrine Society, the Frederic C. Bartter Award of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) for Excellence in Clinical Research and the First Annual Global Leadership Award of the International Society of Clinical Densitometry. In 2009, he received the Gideon A. Rodan Excellence in Mentorship Award from the ASBMR. He received the Laureate Distinguished Educator Award of The Endocrine Society in 2014. In 2014, he was made honorary member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism. His publications number over 700.
Columbia University, NY, USA
T. John Martin
Dr. Martin has served on 12 state and national committees and boards, been an international lecturer for nearly 20 years, and his work has been extensively published in a total of 420 original papers, 178 reviews, chapters and editorials, and seven books. He was appointed as Officer of the Order of Australia, elected to fellowships of the Australian Academy and the Royal Society and received 12 prestigious career awards, including the Eric Susman Prize from the Royal Australasian College of Physician. He has had 12 patents granted and held eight international visiting appointments in the United Kingdom, United States, and Switzerland. An outstanding contribution to science includes the cloning of parathyroid hormone related protein.
St. Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research, Melbourne, Australia
Thomas Clemens
Thomas Clemens works at the Johns Hopkins University in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Baltimore, MD, USA
Johns Hopkins University, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Baltimore, MD, USA
Clifford Rosen
Dr. Rosen is Professor and Senior Scientists at The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine, where his group studies the role of insulin-like growth factors on bone and the genetics of osteoporosis in inbred strains of mice. In 2007 he joined the Maine Medical Center Research Institute in Scarborough, Maine. He is also the former Director of the Maine Center for Osteoporosis Research and Education, St. Joseph Hospital, Bangor.
Dr. Rosen is a Past President of the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR). He served five years as the First Editor in Chief of the Journal of Clinical Densitometry, the official journal for the International Society of Clinical Densitometry, and currently serves as Associate Editor of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. His publications exceed 270 manuscripts published in a wide spectrum of clinical and basic science journals.
Maine Center for Osteoporosis Research and Education, St. Joseph Hospital, Bangor, Maine, USA
"Students, teachers, and practitioners will benefit from reading it, and investigators will use it as a reference work; it will certainly be consulted frequently." --The New England Journal of Medicine