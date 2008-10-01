Principles of Biomedical Informatics
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Biomedial Informatics provides a foundation for understanding the fundamentals of biomedical informatics, which deals with the storage, retrieval, and use of biomedical data for biological problem solving and medical decision making. It covers the application of these principles to the three main biomedical domains of basic biology, clinical medicine, and public health. The author offers a coherent summary, focusing on the three core concept areas of biomedical data and knowledge representation: biomedical information access, biomedical decision making, and information and technology use in biomedical contexts.
Key Features
- Develops principles and methods for representing biomedical data, using information in context and in decision making, and accessing information to assist the medical community in using data to its full potential
- Provides a series of principles for expressing biomedical data and ideas in a computable form to integrate biological, clinical, and public health applications
- Includes a discussion of user interfaces, interactive graphics, and knowledge resources and reference material on programming languages to provide medical informatics programmers with the technical tools to develop systems
Readership
Advanced students and faculty in computing, bioinformatics and medical informatics academic programs; software engineers and programmers working in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical records companies, and the medical imaging industry.
Table of Contents
Part I Foundations of Biomedical Informatics Chapter 1 Biomedical data Chapter 2 Symbolic Biomedical Knowledge Chapter 3 Probabilistic Biomedical Knowledge Chapter 4 Biomedical Information Access
Part II Biomedical Ideas and Computational Realizations Chapter 5 Computing With Genes, Proteins and Cells Chapter 6 Modeling Biological Structure Chapter 7 Drug Interactions Chapter 8 Medical Data Communication Chapter 9 Cancer Radiotherapy Planning Chapter 10 Software Safety and System Security
Appendix A Lisp Notes, Software and Other Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 1st October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694386
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557946
About the Author
Ira Kalet, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, USA