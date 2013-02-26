Principles of Addiction
1st Edition
Comprehensive Addictive Behaviors and Disorders, Volume 1
Table of Contents
Preface
Scope and Format
Volume 1: Principles of Addiction
Editors: Biographies
List of Contributors
Section 1: The Nature of Addiction
Chapter 1. Historical Understandings of Addiction
Background
Models for Understanding Addiction Existing Prior to 1600 AD
Models Appearing Between 1600 and 1900 AD
Models Appearing Since 1900 AD
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Chapter 2. The Terminology of Addictive Behavior
Scientific Terminology
Connotations
Emphasis
Models and Analogies
Diagnostic Terms
Risk
Disclaimer
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Chapter 3. Epidemiology of Addiction
Introduction
Definition of Addiction
Definition of Epidemiology
Part 1. The Epidemiology of Substance Use in the United States
Part 2. The Epidemiology of Substance Use Disorders in the United States
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 4. An Evolutionary Perspective on Addiction
Introduction
What is an Evolutionary Perspective?
Could Addiction Evolve?
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 5. International Perspectives on Addiction
Drug Use Across Time and Place
Evolutionary and Biological Explanations
Norms, Values, and Expectations
Reconceptualizing Drug Abuse and Addiction: A Culture-Inclusive Approach
Diverse Treatment Approaches
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 6. The Biopsychosocial Model of Addiction
Biopsychosocial vs. Biomedical Models of Addiction
Conceptual Models of Addictive Behavior
Biopsychosocial Model of Addiction
Biological Factors and the Development of Addictive Behaviors
Psychosocial Factors and the Development of Addictive Behaviors
The Biopsychosocial Model and Addiction Treatment
Psychosocial Factors in the Treatment of Addiction
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 7. Disease Model
History and Overview
Strengths of the Disease Model
Critique of Model
Positive Contributions of the Model
Summary and Future Directions
See also
Relevant Websites
Further Reading
Chapter 8. Denial and Lack of Awareness in Substance Dependence: Insights from the Neuropsychology of Addiction
Introduction
Awareness, Lie, and Denial in Addiction: A Neuroscientific Approach
Self-Awareness, Denial, and Cognitive Deficits
Conclusions and Clinical Implications
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 9. Gateway Hypothesis
Introduction
The Mechanisms of Progression in Drug Use
An Assessment of the Validity of Gateway Hypothesis
Challenging Accounts of the Gateway Hypothesis
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 10. Adolescent Substance Use: Symptoms and Course
Addiction: A Developmental Disorder
Adolescent Developmental Maturation and Risk for Substance Involvement
Two Developmental Pathways of Risk for Early Substance Involvement
Peak Periods of Risk for Substance Use Onset
Sequencing of Substance Use Initiation
Prevalence of Adolescent Substance Use
Contexts and Motives for Adolescent Substance Use
Trajectories of Adolescent Substance Use
Predictors and Outcomes of Adolescent Substance Use
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual Definition of SUD
Limitations of DSM-IV SUDs
Developmentally Tailored Assessment of Substance Involvement in Youth
Development of SUDs in Adolescents
Prevalence of Adolescent SUDs
Adolescent SUD Course in Community Samples
Adolescent SUD Treatment
Post-treatment Trajectories of Adolescent Substance Involvement
Implications for Improving Adolescent Substance Use Prevention and Intervention
See also
Acknowledgments
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 11. Symptoms and Course: Alcohol Use Disorder in Adulthood
Introduction
Heavy Drinking and Alcohol Use Disorders
Early Onset of Drinking and the Development of Alcohol Dependence
Gender and the Progression of Alcohol Dependence
Alcohol Dependence and Physical Health
Alcohol Dependence and Psychiatric Comorbidity
Alcohol Dependence and Co-Occurring Substance Use
Alcohol Dependence, Treatment, and Recovery
Typological Classifications of Alcohol-Dependent Persons
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 12. Symptoms and Course: Older Age and Substance Abuse
Introduction
Alcohol
Tobacco
Prescription/Over-the-Counter Medication
Illicit Drugs
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 13. Relapse and Lapse
Models of Relapse
Determinants of Relapse
Relapse Prevention
Pharmacotherapy Approaches to Relapse Prevention
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 14. Natural Recovery
Introduction
Value of Natural Recovery Research
Rates of Natural Recovery
Review of the Natural Recovery Literature
Process of Natural Recovery
Maintenance of Natural Recovery
Methodological Issues
Natural Recovery from Problem Gambling
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 15. Gender Differences
Gender Differences in Alcohol Use and Related Problems
Social Context for Men’s and Women’s Drinking
Biological Contributors to the Gender Difference
Psychosocial Contributors to the Gender Difference
Consequences of Men’s and Women’s Drinking
Gender and Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorders
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 16. Minority Groups and Addictions
Definition of a Minority Group Member
Historical Circumstances
Cultural Factors Associated with Substance Use Patterns and Treatment Outcomes
Special Considerations for Research and Clinical Practice
Health Disparities and Addictive Behaviors
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 17. Medical Toxicology of Drugs of Abuse
Introduction
Characteristics of Psychoactive Drugs
Adulterants and Contaminants
Polydrug Use
Toxicological Properties of Selected Drugs
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 18. Tolerance and Withdrawal
Tolerance
Withdrawal
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 19. Overdose
Definition of Overdose
Symptom and Diagnosis
Treatment
Epidemiology
Prevalence and Mortality
Risk Factors
Consequences and Complications
Prevention
Summary
See also
Relevant Websites
Further Reading
Chapter 20. Prenatal Exposure to Alcohol and Illicit Substances
Introduction
Biological Effects of Prenatal Substance Use
Specific Substances
Addressing Prenatal Substance Use
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 21. Impulsivity, Disinhibition, and Risk Taking in Addiction
Introduction
Defining Disinhibition, Impulsivity, and Risk Taking
Relation to Addictive Behaviors
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 22. Emotions and Addictive Processes
Introduction: The Complex Relationship between Emotions and Addictive Processes
Clarification of Terms: Addiction and Emotion
Theoretical Frameworks for the Role of Emotion in Addictive Processes
Addiction and Emotion: Developmental Phases
Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 23. Stress and Addiction
Introduction
Stress, Emotions, and Adaptive Behavior
Stress and the Development of Addictive Behaviors
Drug Use and Abuse and Changes in Stress and Reward Pathways
Novel Treatment Approaches to Address Stress and Drug Craving
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 24. Self-Medication
Neurobiological Basis of Substance Use and Addiction
Substance Use and Psychiatric Disorders
Support for the SMH
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 25. Contextual Factors in Addiction
Introduction
Laboratory Studies
Contingency Management
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 26. Behavioral Economic Factors in Addictive Processes
Effect of Availability and Price of Drugs and Alternative Reinforcers
Behavioral Economic Intervention Approaches
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 27. Cognitive Factors in Addictive Processes
Introduction
Outcome Expectancies
Motives
Social Norms
Behavioral Intentions
Social Cognitive Theory
Abstinence Violation Effect/Limit Violation Effect
Implicit Cognitive Factors
Self-Regulation
Specific Substance Effects
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 28. Personality and Addiction Processes
Personality Traits Implicated in Addiction
Causal Pathways to Addiction
Summary and Implications
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 29. Spirituality and Addiction
Background
Research on the Relationship between RS and Substance Use
RS and Mutual Help
RS in the Treatment of SUDs
Faith-Based Programs
Conclusions and Recommendations
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Twelve-step groups
Christian recovery and addiction related groups
Addiction related groups from other faiths
Spiritual self-schema (3-S) therapy resources
Other faith-related addiction resources
Chapter 30. Interpersonal Factors and Addictive Disorders
Initiation of Addictive Behaviors
Maintenance of Addictive Behaviors
Resolution of Addictive Behaviors
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 31. Families and Addiction
Introduction
Family-Based Assessment
Romantic Dyad Relationship Satisfaction and Addiction
Romantic Dyad Relationship Communication Behaviors and Addiction
Partner Aggression and Addiction
Partner’s Influence on One Another’s Alcohol Use
Partner Influence in the Recovery from Addiction
The Relationship between Parental Addiction Behaviors and Their Children’s Outcomes
Pathways from Parental Addictive Behaviors to Their Children’s Behavioral Problems
Adult Children of Alcoholic Parents
Summary and Areas for Future Research
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 32. The Intergenerational Transference of Addiction
Familial Similarities for Addictive Behavior
Mechanisms in the Intergenerational Transference of Alcohol Problems
Genotype-Environmental Theories
Cognitive Perspectives
Expectancies and Refusal Self-Efficacy
The Intergenerational Transference of Addiction Related Cognitions
Concluding Comments
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 33. Peer Influences on Addiction
Overview
Theories of Peer Influence
Direct and Indirect Influences
Modeling
Social Norms
Resistance
Iatrogenic Effects
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 34. Binge Drinking
Current Definition of Binge Drinking
History of the Term
Binge Drinking in Adolescents
Binge Drinking in Young Adults
Binge Drinking in Adults
Binge Drinking in the Elderly
Gender Differences in Binge Drinking
Ethnic Differences in Binge Drinking
Cultural Differences in Binge Drinking
Prevention and Intervention Efforts
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 35. Alcohol’s Effects on Sexual Arousal and Sexual Functioning
Overview
Definitions
Alcohol and Sexual Desire
Alcohol and Sexual Arousal
Alcohol and Orgasm
Sexual Pain in Women
Suggestions for Future Research
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 36. Substance Induced Myopia
Definition
Development of the Model
Behaviors Thought to be Affected by Alcohol Myopia
Does Alcohol Myopia Explain How Intoxication Can Lead to More Prudent Behavior?
Going Beyond Alcohol: Substance Myopia?
Limitations of Myopia-Based Explanation
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 37. Metacognition in Substance Misuse
The Metacognitive Model of Psychopathology
Applying the S-REF Model to Substance Misuse
Metacognitive Therapy (MCT) for Substance Misuse
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Chapter 38. Maturing Out
Introduction
Definitions of SUDS
Documenting Maturing Out
Theoretical Models of Maturing Out
Why Does the Peak Prevalence of SUDS Occur in the Early Twenties?
Why Do People Tend to Mature Out of Substance Use?
Adult Role Attainment and Role Incompatibility Theory
Is Personality Change Associated with Maturing Out?
Maturing Out: Normative But Not Universal
Adult Roles Do Not Always Lead to Decreased Substance Involvement
Developmentally Limited SUDS Can Still Be Destructive
Cultural Differences
Maturing Out in Emerging Adulthood – Higher Rates of Recovery or Decreased Onset of New Cases?
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 39. The Effects of Substances on Driving
Substances and Driving
Substances
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 40. Defining and Assessing Drug Craving
Advantages of Assessing Craving
Elements in the Definition of Craving
Etiological Explanations of Craving
Self-Reports of Subjective Urges and Craving
Self-Reports of Other Behaviors Considered Indirect Indications of Craving
Observation of Behavioral and Physiological Indicators of Craving
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 41. Deprivation, Craving, and Affect: Intersecting Constructs in Addiction
Introduction
Deprivation/Withdrawal
Craving
Affect
Negative Reinforcement
Self-Medication Models
Positive Reinforcement
Expectancy Theory
Affect-Induced Craving
Craving and Mixed Affect
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 42. Implicit and Associative Processes in Addiction
Why Do Things That Harm?
One Process or Multiple Processes?
Definition
Indirect Tests
Different Processes
Assessment and Findings
Origins and Relation to the Development of Addictive Behaviors
Potential for New Interventions
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 43. Cue Reactivity
Cue Reactivity
Conditioning and Learning Theories
Cognitive Theories
Biases in Automatic Processing of Substance Cues
Neurobiology of Cue Reactivity
Clinical Applications
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 44. Craving and Expectancies
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 45. Attentional Biases in Craving
Attentional Biases in Craving
Further Reading
Chapter 46. Sensory Imagery in Craving
What Is Sensory Imagery?
The Role of Sensory Imagery in Motivation
Sensory Imagery and Craving
Cognitive Psychology of Imagery – Clues to Tackling Craving Imagery
Interfering with Craving
Directions for Treating Addiction by Tackling Craving
Future Directions for Craving Interventions
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 47. Neural Correlates of Craving for Psychoactive Drugs
Introduction
Craving Elicitation and Measurement
Spatial Dynamics of Neural Systems Involved in Drug Craving
Role of Interoception in Craving: Insular Cortex and Anterior Cingulate Cortex
Neuroimaging Evidence Linking Interoception and Craving
Model of Interoceptive Dysfunction Associated with Craving
Spatiotemporal Dynamics of Craving
Methodological Issues
Future Directions
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 48. Interference with Concurrent Tasks
Overview
Evidence that Cravings Interfere with Cognitive Performance
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 49. Relation of Craving and Appetitive Behavior
Craving: Definition and Conceptualization
Assessing Craving
The Study of Craving: Laboratory and Field-Based Research Methodologies
Relationship between Craving and Behavior
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 50. International Data on the Prevalence and Correlates of Comorbid Substance Use and Psychiatric Disorders
United States
Europe
Australia
New Zealand
Discussion
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 51. Models of Relationships between Substance Use and Mental Disorders
Secondary Psychiatric Disorder Models
Cannabis as a Precipitant of Psychosis
Substance Use and Precipitation of Bipolar Disorder
Secondary Substance Use Disorder Models
Common Factor Models
Bidirectional Models
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 52. Substance Use and Mood Disorders
The Prevalence of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Use Problems
The Prevalence of Mood Disorders
The Prevalence of Comorbid Alcohol/Other Drug Use and Mood Disorders
Etiological Models of Alcohol/Other Drug Use and Mood Problems
The Impact of Comorbid Alcohol/Other Drug Use and Mood Disorders
Smoking and Mood Disorders
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 53. Substance Use in Response to Anxiety Disorders
Importance of Self-medication
Evidence for Self-medication
Mediators and Moderators
Other Questions about Self-medication
Gaps in the Literature
Treatment Considerations
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 54. Cannabis Use and the Development and Maintenance of Psychosis
Introduction
Cannabis Use and Schizophrenia Onset
Impact of Cannabis Use on the Course of Schizophrenia
Intervention Studies
Biological Plausibility
An Overall Evaluation
Cannabis Use and Bipolar Disorder
What are the Policy Implications of the Evidence?
Informing Young People about the Mental Health Risks of Cannabis Use
Policies Toward Recreational Cannabis Use
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 55. Impact of Substance Use on the Course of Serious Mental Disorders
Causes of Comorbidity
The Neurobiology of Substance Use in Severe Mental Disorders
Does Causality Matter?
What are the Common Comorbid Disorders and What is their Impact?
Schizophrenia
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Section 2: Alcohol and Drug Prevention Adolescents and College Students
Chapter 56. Developmental Risk Taking and the Natural History of Alcohol and Drug Use among Youth
Normative Development of Risk Taking
Initiation of Alcohol and Drug Use
Developmental Trajectories
Risk and Protective Factors
Developmental Transitions
Implications for Health and Prevention
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 57. Epidemiology of Adolescent and Young Adult Alcohol, Tobacco, and Drug Use and Misuse in the United States
Background
Extent and Nature of Substance Use by Adolescents and Young Adults
Consequences of Underage and Young Adult Substance Use
Extent and Nature of SUDS among Adolescents and Young Adults
A Continual Challenge – Recent and Emerging Issues
What Does It All Mean? Summary and Final Thoughts
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 58. Alcohol and Drug Use in Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Youth and Young Adults
Introduction
Overview of LGBT Populations
Oppression of LGBT People
Substance Use in LGBT Populations
Substance Use Differences Across Race/Ethnicity in LGBT Populations
Substance Use in Transgender Populations
Correlates of Substance Use in LGBT Populations
Substance Abuse Treatment for LGBT Populations
LGBT Youth and Young Adults
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 59. Athletes and Substance Use
Prevalence and Reasons for Substance Use among Athletes
Treating and Preventing Substance Use among Athletes
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 60. Cultural Influences on Youth Alcohol and Drug Use
Including Cultural Variables in Substance Use Research
Rates of Substance Use Among Ethnic Minority Youth in the US
Summary of Research Regarding Cultural Influences on Substance Use in the US
Substance Abuse Treatment for Ethnic Minority Youth
Research on Youth in Other Countries
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 61. Substance Use and Mental Health Issues on the College Campus
Overview of Substance Use Trends in the United States
Overview of Mental Health Trends in the United States
Overview of the Overlap of Mental Health Issues and Substance Use
Screening/Outreach Efforts
Counseling Center Impressions
Implications for Prevention and Intervention
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 62. Costs and Consequences (Morbidity and Mortality) Associated with Adolescent and College Drinking and Related Problems
Heavy Episodic Drinking and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol
Total Alcohol-Related Unintentional Injury Deaths
Interventions to Reduce College Drinking
Individual-Level Interventions
Normative Re-Education Interventions
Parent Initiatives
Environmental Interventions: Legal Drinking Age of 21
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 63. Drinking Patterns, Alcohol Consumption, and Aggressive Behavior
Alcohol and Aggression
Definitions and Distinctions
Alcohol Users and Violence
Alcohol Use and Aggressive Events
Experimental Studies
Explanations for the Relationship Between Alcohol and Aggression
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 64. Alcohol and Sexual Violence
Overview
Prevalence of Sexual Violence
Research on Alcohol and Sexual Violence
Characteristics of Alcohol-Involved Assaults
Alcohol-related Pathways to Perpetration and Victimization
Sequelae of Alcohol-Related Victimization
Prevention of Alcohol-Related Assaults
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 65. Alcohol, Sexual Risk Taking, and Sexually Transmitted Infections
At-Risk Populations
Assessment of Alcohol’s Role in Sexual Risk Taking and STIS
Influences on Alcohol and Sexual Risk Taking
Prevention and Intervention
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Section 3: Types of Addiction
Chapter 66. Alcohol Use Disorders
Defining Alcohol Use Disorders
Prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorders
Harms Associated with Alcohol Use
Theories of Alcohol Use Disorders
Treatments for Alcohol Use Disorders
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 67. Heroin Addiction
Prevalence of Heroin Addiction
Pharmacological and Clinical Aspects of Heroin Addiction
Policy
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 68. Cocaine Addiction
Introduction
Botany
History of Coca and Cocaine
Epidemiology of Cocaine Use
Pharmacology of Cocaine
Treatment
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 69. Marijuana Use and Abuse
Introduction
Prevalence
Pharmacokinetics and Intoxication Features
Classification
Motivational Bases
Negative Correlates
Motivation to Quit, Reasons for Quitting, and Success in Quitting
Clinical Issues
Summary
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 70. Methamphetamine Addiction
What is Methamphetamine?
History
Global Trends in Use
Effects of Methamphetamine
Dependence on Methamphetamine
Neurochemistry
Pharmacokinetics
Isomers
Chemical Production and Precursors
Precursor Regulation as a Method of Supply Control
Adulterants
Forms of Methamphetamine
Natural History of Methamphetamine Use
Methamphetamine Use Patterns
Methamphetamine Injection
Methamphetamine Smoking
Methamphetamine Psychosis
Aggression and Violent Behavior
Depression and Other Mental Health Problems
Neurotoxicity
Cognitive Deficits
HIV Risk
Crime
Dental Problems
Cardiovascular Effects
Mortality
Treatment and Management
Summary
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 71. Hallucinogens
Neurobiology of Hallucinogens
Physiological Effects
Psychological Effects
Epidemiology of Hallucinogen Use
Diagnosis of Hallucinogen Intoxication and Hallucinogen Abuse and Dependence
Comorbidity with Other Drug Use, Drug-Use Disorders, and Psychiatric Disorders
Prevention/Intervention
Treatment
See also
Further reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 72. Ecstasy/MDMA
What is Ecstasy/MDMA
History of MDMA
Neurobiology of Ecstasy Use
Epidemiology/Patterns of Ecstasy Use
Ecstasy Use and Special Populations
Predictors/Correlates of Ecstasy Use
Consequences of Ecstasy Use
Treatment for Ecstasy Use
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 73. Inhalants
Introduction
What is Inhalant Use?
Patterns of Inhalant Use
Incidence and Prevalence of Inhalant Use
Assessment and Diagnosis for Inhalant Use Disorders
Prevalence and Correlates of Inhalant Use Disorders
Psychiatric Comorbidities, Medical Consequences, and Mortality
Prevention and Treatment
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 74. Ketamine
Introduction
History of Ketamine
Pharmacological and Toxicological Effects of Ketamine
Patterns of Use
Effects of Ketamine
Therapeutic Value of Ketamine in Humans
Ketamine-Related Mortality
Ketamine-Related Morbidity
Ketamine Dependence
Public Health Issues Associated with Ketamine Use
The Legal Status of Ketamine
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 75. Anabolic-Androgenic Steroid Use and Dependence
Definition of Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids
History
Prevalence of Illicit AAS Use
AAS Dependence
Mechanisms of AAS Dependence
Hazards of AAS Dependence
Future Prospects
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 76. Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications
Introduction
Risk and Protective Factors
Specific Medications
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 77. Tobacco
Tobacco: An Introduction
Theory of Addiction
Epidemiology of Smoking
Public Health Issues
Vulnerable Groups
Genetics
Treating Tobacco Dependence
Clinical Trials
Tobacco Policy and Control
Tobacco Marketing
Summary
Acknowledgment
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 78. Caffeine and Caffeinated Energy Drinks
Background
Beneficial Effects of Caffeine
Caffeine and Sports Performance
Caffeine and Sleep Deprivation
Caffeine and Sustained Military Operations
Caffeine and Shift Work
Caffeine and Safety at Work
Caffeine and Human Error
Caffeine and Driving
Caffeine and Dementia
Caffeine and Anxiety and Depression
Chronic Health Effects of Caffeine Consumption
Caffeine: An Atypical Drug of Dependence
Caffeine Withdrawal
Beneficial Effects of Caffeine or Removal of Negative Effects of Withdrawal?
Tolerance
Cross-Sensitization
Caffeine and Children and Adolescents
Energy Drinks
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 79. Food Addictions
Definition
Magnitude of the Problem
Supportive Evidence
T2DM and Why Food Addictions Matter
Future Research
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 80. Gambling
Epidemiology of Problem Gambling
Classification of Problem Gambling
Theoretical Models of Problem Gambling
Screening and Diagnosing Problem Gambling
Risk Factors and Problem Gambling
Psychological Treatment of Problem Gambling
Pharmacological Treatments of Problem Gambling
Summary of Treatment Efficacy
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 81. Internet Addiction: Cybersex
Defining Cybersex
Text Cybersex
Televideo Cybersex
Cybersex and Real-Life Sex
Appeals of Cybersex
Safe Sex
Fantasy Appeal
Therapeutic Values
Risks of Cybersex
Emotional Risks
Crossover into Real Life
Cybersex Participants
Cybersex Addiction
Prevention, Intervention, and Treatment
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 82. Video Game Addiction
Introduction
The Meaning of Video Game Addiction
Features of Video Game Addiction
Physical Symptoms
Prevalence
Course and Onset
Demographic Profile
Individual Risk Factors
Video Game Structural Characteristics
Assessment
Treatment
Research Issues
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 83. Exercise Dependence
Exercise Dependence Defined
Investigation of Exercise Dependence
Neurobiological Explanations
Psychological Explanations
Primary versus Secondary Exercise Dependence
Potential Negative Consequences of Exercise Dependence
Measurement and Diagnosis of Exercise Dependence
Treatment of Exercise Dependence
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 84. Work Addiction
Introduction
Assessment
Prevalence
Workaholism and Antecedents
Outcomes and Correlates of Workaholism
Treatment
Future Research Directions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 85. Shopping Addiction
Introduction and Definition
Epidemiology
Addictive Nature of the Disorder
Other Clinical Aspects
Differential Diagnosis
Addictive and Psychiatric Comorbidity
Treatment
Conclusion
Further Reading
Chapter 86. Sexual Addiction
Introduction
The Nature of Sexually Addictive Behavior
The Prevalence of Sexually Addictive Behavior
The Neuropsychology of Sexual Arousal and Desire
Sexual Addiction as an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Failures of Self-Regulation
Treatment
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 87. Areca Nut, Betel Quids, and Associated Products
Introduction
History
Epidemiology
Preparations (see Table 87.1)
Route of Administration
Sought After Effects (see Table 87.2)
Pharmacology and Physiology
Short-Term Adverse (see Table 87.3)
Long-Term Effects (see Table 87.4)
Other Health Consequences
Effects on Pregnancy and the Newborn
Abuse Liability and Dependence
Assessment of Use and Dependence
Cultivation, Commercialization, and Regulation
Interventions
Public Health and Policy Approaches (see Table 87.5)
Treatment Responses (see Table 87.6)
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chapter 88. Khat Addiction
Introduction
Prevalence of Khat Use
Is Khat a Drug?
Pharmacology
Khat Abuse and Dependency
Khat and Medical Problems
Khat and Social Problems
Khat Addiction Treatment
Khat and Regulations
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 89. Internet: Immersive Virtual Worlds
The Definition of Immersive Virtual Worlds
A Brief Historical Outline of VR Technology
The Technological Aspects of Immersive Virtual Environments
Immersion in Virtual Worlds
Methods to Measure Immersion
Applications and Extensions of VR Technologies
The Profound Effects on People’s Daily Lives
Excessive Involvement: Internet Addiction
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 90. Waterpipe Smoking
Introduction
The Epidemiology of Waterpipe Smoking
The Public Health Implications of Waterpipe Smoking
The Intervention and Policy Implications of the Waterpipe Epidemic
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 91. The Cell Phone in the Twenty-First Century: A Risk for Addiction or a Necessary Tool?
What Makes Cell Phone Use So Gratifying?
What Is the Social Significance of Text Messaging?
Differences in Usage in Terms of Gender and Age
Is There Such a Thing as Addiction to Cell Phones?
Summary
See Also
Further Reading
Chapter 92. Overuse of Social Networking
Introduction
Overuse of Social Networking Sites
Early Warning Signs of a Potential Social Networking Dependence
Is Overuse of Social Networking a Primary or Secondary Problem?
Risk Factors
Protective Factors
Treatment Considerations
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Index
