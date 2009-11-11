Principles and Practice of Wrist Surgery with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416056461, 9781437723281

Principles and Practice of Wrist Surgery with DVD

1st Edition

Authors: David J. Slutsky
eBook ISBN: 9781437723281
eBook ISBN: 9780323315227
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416056461
eBook ISBN: 9781455708826
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2009
Page Count: 720
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles and Practice of Wrist Surgery, by David J. Slutsky, MD, FRCS, offers current, comprehensive guidance for addressing the challenging and quickly growing incidence of wrist injuries. Joined by a world-class team of contributors, Dr. Slutsky presents today’s best treatment options and surgical techniques for a full range of scenarios...from occupational disorders and sports injuries to age-related conditions. Inside you’ll find discussions of the most current developments in minimally invasive arthroscopic and percutaneous procedures, the very latest in locked plating and internal fixation technology, the state-of-the-art in arthroplasty techniques for degenerative and inflammatory arthritis, unparalleled coverage of ulnar injuries and techniques, complications and salvage, compression neuropathies, and much more. A bonus DVD of surgical videos depicts the technical details of each procedure to further help you refine your skills. Expert Consult functionality offers convenient access to the complete contents of the book and DVD online.

Key Features

  • Provides access to the complete text online, fully searchable, along with all of the illustrations downloadable for your personal presentations, and a link to a video library of all of the DVD videos, at expertconsult.com.

  • Features the practice-proven experience of internationally recognized experts in hand surgery, for guidance you can trust.

  • Equips you with today’s management options and techniques for a full range of wrist disorders and injuries – from trauma and soft tissue injuries...to complications and salvage...to pediatric conditions.

  • Includes a brief basic science section providing just the essential new developments in anatomy and biomechanics to keep you up to date on the latest breakthroughs.

  • Offers a clinically focused, consistent organization throughout—with each chapter addressing a specific injury or surgical technique—making reference easy.

  • Captures intraoperative details as they appear in the OR through a full-color format along with interpretive drawings of surgical technique.

  • Includes a bonus DVD containing surgical videos that depict the technical aspects of each procedure to help you perfect your technique.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437723281
eBook ISBN:
9780323315227
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416056461
eBook ISBN:
9781455708826

About the Author

David J. Slutsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.