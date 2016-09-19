Principles and Practice of Veterinary Technology
4th Edition
Description
Prepare for veterinary technician credentialing examinations and clinical practice with Principles and Practice of Veterinary Technology, 4th Edition. Reorganized and updated with the latest advances in the field, this comprehensive text helps you develop strong critical thinking and independent work skills. It includes expanded coverage of complementary medicine, critical care, pet health insurance, and toxicology. More than 80 step-by-step procedures throughout the text emphasize your roles and responsibilities for all AVMA-required psychomotor techniques. Plus, dozens of summary tables and boxes make it easy to find key information.
Key Features
- Updated companion site with varying questions provide you with additional modes of study.
- Step-by-step procedures help you learn the essential skills required to become a successful veterinary technician.
- Summary tables and boxes condense key information to make complex material easier to understand.
- Clinical discussion of the role of the technician allows you to focus on your responsibilities in every aspect of practice.
Table of Contents
Part One: Foundations of Veterinary Practice
1. Overview of Veterinary Technology
2. Ethical, Legal, and Safety Issues in Veterinary Medicine
3. Practice Management
4. Effective Communication in Veterinary Practice
5. Medical Terminology
Part Two: Veterinary Diagnostics
6. Diagnostic Imaging
7. Hematology and Hemostasis
8. Clinical Chemistry and Serology
9. Microbiology, Cytology, and Urinalysis
10. Parasitology
Part Three: Veterinary Therapeutics
11. Pharmacology and Pharmacy
12. Pathology, Response to Disease, and Preventive Medicine
13. Management of Wounds, Fractures, and Other Injuries
14. Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Anesthetic Nursing
15. Principles of Surgical Nursing
16. Fluid Therapy and Blood Transfusion
17. Emergency and Critical Care
18. Dentistry
19. Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Complementary Medicine
Part Four: Animal Care and Husbandry
20. Animal Behavior
21. Physical Restraint
22. Patient History and Physical Examination
23. Nutrition
24. Nursing Care of Dogs and Cats
25. Nursing Care of Horses
26. Nursing Care of Food Animals, Camelids, and Ratites
27. Nursing Care of Companion Birds, Reptiles, and Amphibians
28. Nursing Care of Orphaned and Injured Wild Animals
29. Nursing Care of Laboratory Animals
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354882
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354844
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354868
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323354837
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia