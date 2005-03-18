Principles and Practice of Sleep Medicine
4th Edition
Description
This authoritative guide to sleep medicine is also available as an e-dition, book (ISBN: 1416003207) plus updated online reference!
The new edition of this definitive resource has been completely revised and updated to provide all of the latest scientific and clinical advances. Drs. Kryger, Roth, and Dement—and over 170 international experts—discuss the most recent data, management guidelines, and treatments for a full range of sleep problems. Representing a wide variety of specialties, including pulmonary, neurology, psychiatry, cardiology, internal medicine, otolaryngology, and primary care, this "who's who" of experts delivers the most compelling, readable, and scientifically accurate source of sleep medicine available today.
Key Features
- Includes user-friendly synopses of important background information before all basic science chapters.
- Provides expert coverage of narcolepsy movement disorders breathing disorders gastrointestinal problems neurological conditions psychiatric disturbances substance abuse * and more.
Table of Contents
I. Principles of Sleep Medicine
Normal Sleep and Its Variations
1. History of Sleep Physiology and Medicine
2. Normal Human Sleep: An Overview
3. Normal Aging
4. Daytime Sleepiness and Alertness
5. Acute Sleep Deprivation
6. Chronic Sleep Deprivation
7. Phylogeny of Sleep Regulation
8. Mammalian Sleep
Sleep Mechanisms
9. Brain Electrical Activity and Sensory Processing During Waking and Sleep States
10. REM sleep
11. Basic Mechanisms of Sleep-Wake States
12. Control of Motoneurons during sleep
13. Sleep-Promoting Mechanisms in Mammals
Physiology in Sleep
14. Physiologic Regulation in Sleep
15. Cardiovascular Physiology: Central and Autonomic Regulation
16. Cardiovascular Physiology: The Peripheral Circulation
17. Respiratory Physiology: Central Neural Control
18. Respiratory Physiology: Control of Ventilation
19. Respiratory Physiology: Breathing in Normal Subjects
20. Respiratory Physiology: Sleep at High Altitudes
21. Host Defense
22. Endocrine Physiology
23. Gastrointestinal Physiology
24. Temperature Thermoregulation and Sleep
25. Neural Mechanisms of Sleep-Related Penile Erections
Chronobiology
26. Master Circadian Clock: Master Circadian Rhythm
27. Circadian Rhythms in Mammals: Formal Properties and Environmental Influences
28. Anatomy of the Mammalian Circadian System
29. Physiology of the Mammalian Circadian System
30. Molecular Genetic Basis for Mammalian Circadian Rhythms
31. The Human Circadian Timing System and Sleep-Wake Regulation
32. Melatonin in the Regulation of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms
33. Sleep Homeostasis and Models of Sleep Regulation
34. Interaction of Sleep Homeostasis and Circadian Rhythmicity-- Dependent or Independent Systems?
35. Circadian Rhythms in Sleepiness, Alertness and Performance
Pharmacology
36. Hypnotic Medications: Mechanisms of Action and Pharmacologic Effects
37. Clinical Pharmacology of Other Drugs Used as Hypnotics
38. Wake-Promoting Medications: Basic Mechanisms and Pharmacology
39. Wake-Promoting Medications: Efficacy and Adverse Effects
40. Drugs That Disturb Sleep and Wakefulness
Psychobiology and Dreaming
41. Introduction to Dreams and their Pathology
42. The Content of Dreams: Methodologic and Theoretical Implications
43. Chronobiology of Dreaming
44. The Neurobiology of Dreaming
45. Dreaming as a Mood Regulation System in Normal and Abnormal Emotional States
46. Dreams and Nightmares in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
47. Why We Dream
II. Practice of Sleep Medicine
Impact, Presentation, Diagnosis
48. Approach to the Patient with Disordered Sleep
49. Cardinal Manifestations of Sleep Disorders
50. Use of Clinical Tools and Tests in Sleep Medicine
51. Classification of Sleep Disorders
52. Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders
53. Sleep Medicine, Public Policy, and Public Health
Disorders of Chronobiology
54. Introduction: Disorders of Chronobiology
55. Sleep Disruption in Jet Lag and Other Circadian Rhythm-Related Disorders
56. Shift Work: Basic Principles
57. Managing Work Schedules: An Alertness and Safety Perspective
58. Circadian Disorders of the Sleep-Wake Cycle
Insomnia
59. Overview of Insomnia: Definitions, Epidemiology, Differential Diagnosis, and Assessment
60. Etiology and Pathophysiology of Insomnia
61. Psychological and Behavioral Treatments for Primary Insomnia
62. Psychological and Behavioral Treatments for Secondary Insomnias
63. Pharmacologic Treatment for Primary Insomnia
Neurological Disorders
64. Narcolepsy: Pharmacology, Pathophysiology, and Genetic Predisposition
65. Narcolepsy: Diagnosis and Management
66. Idiopathic Hypersomnia
67. Parkinsonism
68. Sleep and Stroke
69. Sleep and Neuromuscular Disease
70. Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movements During Sleep
71. Alzheimer’s Disease and other Dementias
72. Epilepsy, Sleep, and Sleep Disorders
73. Other Neurological Disorders
Parasomnias
74. NREM Sleep-Arousal Parasomnias
75. REM Sleep Parasomnias
76. Other Parasomnias
77. Nightmares and Other Common Dream Disturbances
78. Disturbed Dreaming in Medical Conditions
79. Sleep Bruxism
80. Violent Parasomnias: Forensic Medicine Issues
Sleep Breathing Disorders
81. Central Sleep Apnea
82. Anatomy and Physiology of Upper Airway Obstruction
83. Snoring and Upper Airway Resistance
84. Genetics of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
85. Cognition and Performance in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea
86. Sleep Apnea and Metabolic Dysfunction
87. Clinical Features and Evaluation of Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome and the Upper Airway Resistance Syndrome
88. Medical Therapy of Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome
89. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure for Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea
90. Surgical Management for Sleep Disordered Breathing
91.Oral Appliances for Sleep Disordered Breathing
92. Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome: Overview
93. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
94.Restrictive Lung Disorders
95 Nocturnal Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation in the Treatment of Chronic Respiratory Failure
Cardiovascular Disorders
96. Sleep and Cardiovascular Disease: Present and Future
97. Sleep-Related Cardiac Risk
98. Cardiac Arrythmogenesis During Sleep: Mechanisms, Diagnosis and Therapy
99. Cardiovascular Effects of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
100. Systemic and Pulmonary Hypertension in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
101. Coronary Artery Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea
102. Heart Failure
Other Medical Disorders
103. Sleep and Fatigue in Cancer Patients
104. Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
105.Endocrine Disorders
106. Pain and Sleep Interaction
107.Gastrointestinal Disorders
Women’s Health
108. The Menstrual Cycle and Women’s Sleep and Circadian Rhythms
109. Pregnancy and Postpartum
110. Menopause
Psychiatric Disorders
111. Anxiety Disorders
112. Mood Disorders
113. Schizophrenia
114. Sleep and Eating Disorders
115. Medication and Substance Abuse
Methodology
116. Monitoring and Staging Human Sleep
117. Monitoring Techniques for Evaluating Suspected Sleep-disordered Breathing in Adults
118. Assessment of Sleep-related Erections
119. Assessment Techniques for Insomnia
120. Evaluating Sleepiness
121. Light Therapy
122..Neurological Monitoring Techniques
123. Gastrointestinal Monitoring Techniques
124. Actigraphry
125. Chronobiological Monitoring Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 18th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721607979
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713121
About the Author
Meir Kryger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut
Thomas Roth
Affiliations and Expertise
Division Head, Sleep Disorders and Research Center, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan
William Dement
Affiliations and Expertise
Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Stanford University School of Medicine, Sleep Sciences and Medicine, Stanford, California
Reviews
"A must-have!"-JAMA- March 2006