Principles and Practice of Single Implant and Restoration
1st Edition
Description
Covering treatment planning to restoration, Principles and Practice of Single Implant Restorations is the first book specifically designed to train Endodontists and General Dentists for a single tooth implant and restorations. It describes surgical principles, implant placement, implant site preparation, bone grafts and bone substitute materials, tooth extraction, guided bone regeneration, immediate implant placement, surgical defects, and single-tooth esthetic considerations. Expert authors Dr. Mahmoud Torabinejad, Dr. Charles Goodacre, and Dr. Mohammed Sabeti provide detailed guidelines for the use of single tooth implants as an appropriate and compelling treatment tool.
Key Features
- Single tooth implants have been established as a new tool by the AAE, allowing you to use single tooth implants as a part of overall treatment planning for patients with a tooth that must be extracted.
- Easy-to-follow content generally follows the diagnosis and treatment planning for a single tooth implant and restoration, describing how a clinician might actually perform a single tooth implant.
- Unique! Instructions designed exclusively for Endodontists and General Dentists doing endodontic work help you use single tooth implants to treat a diseased single tooth.
- Expert authors Torabinejad, Goodacre, and Sabeti are AAE leaders as well as instructors at Loma Linda University, one of the first schools to have a Master’s-level course in single-tooth implants, and have recruited contributors from top names in the endodontic and implant fields.
Table of Contents
1. History of Single Tooth Implants
Shane N. White, Mohammad A. Sabeti
From ancient times to the pioneering era
Osseointegration and the scientific era
From the fully edentulous state to single tooth replacement
Diagnostic technological innovations
Implant design innovations
Surgical innovations
Prosthetic innovations
2. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning for Single Tooth Implants
Mahmoud Torabinejad, Hessam Nowzari
Etiology and treatment of tooth loss
Extraction without any tooth replacement
Tooth extraction and replacement with a fixed partial denture
Tooth extraction and replacement with a single tooth implant
3. Single Implants
Mohammed Sabeti, Amir Reza Rokn
Classification
Osseous considerations
Soft Tissue considerations
Implant Configuration
Surgical Technique for Single Implants
Long-term Prognosis
4. Bone Physiology, Metabolism, and Biomechanics in Implant Therapy
W. Eugene Roberts, Clark M. Stanford
Osteology of the maxilla and mandible
Bone physiology
Bone tissue responses to dental implant placement
Skeletal adaptation: bone modeling and remodeling
Dental implants and bone responses
5. Bone Grafts and Bone Substitute Materials
Alan S. Herford, Enrico Stoffella, Clark M. Stanford
Overview of different types of biomaterials
Autogenous bone
Allografts and alloplasts
Xenografts
Osteoinductive materials
Summary of surgical procedures for grafting
Management of complications
6. Tooth Extraction and Site Preservation
Nicholas Caplanis, Jaime Lozada, and Juan Mesquida
Alveolar bone healing following tooth extraction
Scientific validation for site preservation
Surgical techniques for minimally invasive tooth extraction
Surgical techniques for site preservation
Prosthetic manipulation of soft tissues during healing
Clinical outcome analysis of alveolar preservation techniques
7. Implant Placement with Simultaneous Guided Bone Regeneration
Mohammed A. Sabeti, Lewis C. Cummings
Criteria for simultaneous guided bone regeneration
Clinical evaluation of the patient
Radiographic examination
Guided bone regeneration for implant site development
Flap implant surgery
8. Immediate Implant Placement and Provisionalization of Maxillary Anterior Single Implants
Joseph Y. K. Kan, Kitichai Rungcharassaeng
Diagnosis & treatment planning
Clinical procedure: fabrication of provisional restoration
Surgical procedure
Postoperative instruction
Definitive restoration
9. Restoration of the Single Tooth Implant
Charles J. Goodacre, Mathew Kattadiyil
Implant survival and complications data
Design principles
Immediate implant placement and loading
Clinical and laboratory procedures
10. Dental Implant Maintenance
Nowzari Jorgensen
Periodontitis vs Peri-implantitis
Characteristics of healthy, stable dental implants
Dental implant maintenance program
Frequency of maintenance appointments
Indications for surgical intervention
Patient performed implant hygiene procedures
11. The Relevance of Scientific Evidence in the Decision Making Process: Treatment Outcomes in Single Tooth Implant Therapy
Juan Mesquida, Jaime L. Lozada, Aladdin Al-Ardah, Chun-Xiao Sun, and Charles Goodacre
Clinical outcomes
Complications
Psychosocial outcomes
Economic outcomes
Esthetic outcomes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 11th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242066
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744770
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455744763
About the Author
Mahmoud Torabinejad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA
Mohammed Sabeti
Charles Goodacre
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Fixed and Removable Partial Prosthodontics
Reviews
"An ever-increasing awareness towards dental implants within the general public means more and more dental practitioners are expected to offer such treatment or, at the very least, refer patients appropriately...This book is an excellent way to begin broadening your knowledge on dental implants with a simple, easy to read approach to what can be a very confusing subject. Predominately beneficial for clinicans with limited knowledge and experience, this book is a perfect way to start, providing an excellent and enjoyable foundation to implant dentistry."
British Dental Journal, July 2013
"The beauty of writing a book about the single implant is that you can be fairly specific yet touch on th wider aspect of treatement...The book has a nice layout and the navigation through it is straightforward. It has an immediate appeal and this is reinforced by the presence of a summary at the start of each chapter with outcomes. Each chapter is easy to read with high quality illustrations. It is easy to dip into as the chapters are stand-alone...My recommendations is to go out and buy it!
DentalUpdate, February 2014