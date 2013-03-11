Principles and Practice of Single Implant and Restoration

"An ever-increasing awareness towards dental implants within the general public means more and more dental practitioners are expected to offer such treatment or, at the very least, refer patients appropriately...This book is an excellent way to begin broadening your knowledge on dental implants with a simple, easy to read approach to what can be a very confusing subject. Predominately beneficial for clinicans with limited knowledge and experience, this book is a perfect way to start, providing an excellent and enjoyable foundation to implant dentistry."

British Dental Journal, July 2013

"The beauty of writing a book about the single implant is that you can be fairly specific yet touch on th wider aspect of treatement...The book has a nice layout and the navigation through it is straightforward. It has an immediate appeal and this is reinforced by the presence of a summary at the start of each chapter with outcomes. Each chapter is easy to read with high quality illustrations. It is easy to dip into as the chapters are stand-alone...My recommendations is to go out and buy it!

DentalUpdate, February 2014