Principles and Practice of Psychiatric Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131235065

Principles and Practice of Psychiatric Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Gail Stuart
Paperback ISBN: 9788131235065
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2012
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

Unit One: Principles of Psychiatric Nursing Care

1. Roles and Functions of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurses: Competent Caring

2. Therapeutic Nurse-Patient Relationship

3. The Stuart Stress Adaptation Model of Psychiatric Nursing Care

4. Evidence-Based Psychiatric Nursing Practice

5. Biological Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care

6. Psychological Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care

7. Social, Cultural, and Spiritual Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care

8. Legal and Ethical Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care

9. Policy and Advocacy in Mental Health Care

10. Families as Resources, Caregivers, and Collaborators

11. Implementing the Nursing Process: Standards of Practice and Professional Performance

Unit Two: Continuum of Care

12. Prevention and Mental Health Promotion

13. Crisis and Disaster Intervention

14. Recovery Support

Unit Three: Applying Principles in Nursing Practice

15. Anxiety Responses and Anxiety Disorders

16. Psychophysiological Responses and Somatoform and Sleep Disorders

17. Self-Concept Responses and Dissociative Disorders

18. Emotional Responses and Mood Disorders

19. Self-Protective Responses and Suicidal Behavior

20. Neurobiological Responses and Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders

21. Social Responses and Personality Disorders

22. Cognitive Responses and Organic Mental Disorders

23. Chemically Mediated Responses and Substance-Related Disorders

24. Eating Regulation Responses and Eating Disorders

25. Sexual Responses and Sexual Disorders

Unit Four: Treatment Modalities

26. Psychopharmacology

27. Behavior Change and Cognitive Interventions

28. Preventing and Managing Aggressive Behavior

29. Somatic Therapies

30. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

31. Therapeutic Groups

32. Family Interventions

Unit Five: Treatment Settings

33. Hospital-Based Psychiatric Nursing Care

34. Community-Based Psychiatric Nursing Care

Unit Six: Special Populations in Psychiatry

35. Child Psychiatric Nursing

36. Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing

37. Geropsychiatric Nursing

38. Care of Survivors of Abuse and Violence

39. NEW! The Military and Their Families

40. Psychological Care of Patients with a Life-Threatening Illness

Appendixes

A: NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses

B: Diagnostic Criteria for Mental Disorders (DSM-IV-TR)

Glossary

Index

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131235065

About the Author

Gail Stuart

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean and Professor, College of Nursing, Professor, College of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

