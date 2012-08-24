Principles and Practice of Psychiatric Nursing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Unit One: Principles of Psychiatric Nursing Care
1. Roles and Functions of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurses: Competent Caring
2. Therapeutic Nurse-Patient Relationship
3. The Stuart Stress Adaptation Model of Psychiatric Nursing Care
4. Evidence-Based Psychiatric Nursing Practice
5. Biological Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care
6. Psychological Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care
7. Social, Cultural, and Spiritual Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care
8. Legal and Ethical Context of Psychiatric Nursing Care
9. Policy and Advocacy in Mental Health Care
10. Families as Resources, Caregivers, and Collaborators
11. Implementing the Nursing Process: Standards of Practice and Professional Performance
Unit Two: Continuum of Care
12. Prevention and Mental Health Promotion
13. Crisis and Disaster Intervention
14. Recovery Support
Unit Three: Applying Principles in Nursing Practice
15. Anxiety Responses and Anxiety Disorders
16. Psychophysiological Responses and Somatoform and Sleep Disorders
17. Self-Concept Responses and Dissociative Disorders
18. Emotional Responses and Mood Disorders
19. Self-Protective Responses and Suicidal Behavior
20. Neurobiological Responses and Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders
21. Social Responses and Personality Disorders
22. Cognitive Responses and Organic Mental Disorders
23. Chemically Mediated Responses and Substance-Related Disorders
24. Eating Regulation Responses and Eating Disorders
25. Sexual Responses and Sexual Disorders
Unit Four: Treatment Modalities
26. Psychopharmacology
27. Behavior Change and Cognitive Interventions
28. Preventing and Managing Aggressive Behavior
29. Somatic Therapies
30. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
31. Therapeutic Groups
32. Family Interventions
Unit Five: Treatment Settings
33. Hospital-Based Psychiatric Nursing Care
34. Community-Based Psychiatric Nursing Care
Unit Six: Special Populations in Psychiatry
35. Child Psychiatric Nursing
36. Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing
37. Geropsychiatric Nursing
38. Care of Survivors of Abuse and Violence
39. NEW! The Military and Their Families
40. Psychological Care of Patients with a Life-Threatening Illness
Appendixes
A: NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses
B: Diagnostic Criteria for Mental Disorders (DSM-IV-TR)
Glossary
Index
232
- 232
English
- English
© Elsevier 2013
- © Elsevier 2013
24th August 2012
- 24th August 2012
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9788131235065
- 9788131235065
Gail Stuart
Dean and Professor, College of Nursing, Professor, College of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC